Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 28 to June 3:
Permits issued
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 625 E. Loop 281, overlay with 1-ply roof membrane at Mobberly Baptist Church, $228,260
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 2815 E. Cotton St., overlay roof membrane at existing commercial building, $235,895
Lin R. Rogers Electrical Contractors, 2818 E. Marshall Ave., pad for new generator at FedEx, $180,000
Tuff Shed Inc., 420 Larry Drive, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 225 Hopkins St., development permit
Lin R. Rogers Electrical Contractors, 2818 E. Marshall Ave., development permit
Felipe Cerda Concrete, 111 W. Pliler St., driveway permit
Slabs, 122 Blaine Trail, driveway permit
Slabs, 124 Blaine Trail, driveway permit
Gaonas Concrete, 2102 Boston Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1304 Swinging Bridge Road, driveway permit
Tex-Mex Concrete, 2127 Page Creek Trail, driveway permit
Tex-Mex Concrete, 2129 Page Creek Trail, driveway permit
Tex-Mex Concrete, 2131 Page Creek Trail, driveway permit
Tex-Mex Concrete, 2133 Page Creek Trail, driveway permit
D&R Electric, 2905 Arrow Lane, commercial electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 932 Toler Road, commercial electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 105 E. Loop 281, Suite 3-F, commercial electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 100 Kate St., commercial electrical permit
Lin R. Rogers Electrical Contractors, 2818 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
JMH Electric, 1001 Hollybrook Drive, commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 3500 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit
DC Electric, 107 Elm Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 1434 N. Ninth St., residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 2105 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 233 Humble Ave., residential electrical permit
Mike Watts Electric, 2216 Twelfth St., residential electrical permit
Boyce Electric, 3367 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit
Service Electric, 1021 Riverwood Drive, residential electrical permit
Woodbine Electric Co., 118 Briarmeadow Drive, residential electrical permit
Metcalf Electric, 3817 Lavelle Court, residential electrical permit
Metcalf Electric, 1809 Yellowstone Drive, residential electrical permit
D&R Electric, 4506 Batman Drive, residential electrical permit
JEV Electric, 2304 Thirteenth St., residential electrical permit
Circle S. Electric, 1220 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 316 Woodlawn Drive, residential electrical permit
Ware Electrical Services, 1702 Riviera Drive, residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 2102 Boston Drive, residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 2415 Clayton St., residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 2429 Clayton St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 609 E. Birdsong St., residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1200 Montclair St., residential electrical permit
Laxton Electric, 2105 McDade Place, residential electrical permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1208 John St., residential gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 19 Pegues Place, residential gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3225 Stadium Drive, residential gas permit
Arrow Plumbing, 3367 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 721 Fisher Road, Building 1, commercial mechanical permit, $5,000
Jade Mechanical Service LLC, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit, $3,400
Select Mechanical Services, 2906 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $3,200
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 215 Longleaf Drive, residential mechanical permit, $8,500
Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 1004 Douglas St., residential mechanical permit, $5,500
Aire Serv of Longview, 1715 Shely St., Unit D, residential mechanical permit, $4,381
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2108 Sophia Lane, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Garland’s Indoor Comfort LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building C, residential mechanical permit, $95,000
Garland’s Indoor Comfort LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building D, residential mechanical permit, $60,000
Garland’s Indoor Comfort LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building E, residential mechanical permit, $95,000
Garland’s Indoor Comfort LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building F, residential mechanical permit, $85,000
Garland’s Indoor Comfort LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building G, residential mechanical permit, $95,000
Garland’s Indoor Comfort LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building H, residential mechanical permit, $60,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2516 Maggie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,970
Tyler HVAC, 2101 Katie Lee Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,000
Heritage Plumbing, 3120 Estes Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 4502 Tanglewood Road, residential plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 4915 Fountain Lane, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3225 Stadium Drive, residential plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1004 Baylor Drive, residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 403 Myra Lynn Lane, residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 405 Myra Lynn Lane, residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 407 Myra Lynn Lane, residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 409 Myra Lynn Lane, residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 411 Myra Lynn Lane, residential plumbing permit
Mr. Plumber, 1317 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permit
Mr. Plumber, 3817 Lavelle Court, residential plumbing permit
Mr. Plumber, 1323 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permit
Arrow Plumbing, 3367 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 3734 Teri Lynn Drive, residential plumbing permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1704 Wimberly St., install 14-foot by 34-foot shed to rear of house, $12,834
Tuff Shed Inc., 420 Larry Drive, install 10-foot by 12-foot shed to rear of house, $3,701
Tuff Shed Inc., 225 Hopkins St., Install 12-foot by 10-foot shed to rear of house, $4,574
Paradise Patios LLC, 2105 McDade Place, build outdoor kitchen to rear of house, $9,600
Stonewater Roofing, 212 Sherwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,041
Chris Langford Roofing, 200 Cambridge Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Flores Construction, 618 Fenton Road, tear off and reroof house, $2,400
Davis Property Management, 820 Dean St., tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Silver Line Roofing, 1346 Reel Road, tear off and reroof house, $4,200
Barry Lansford, 1200 Cole Drive, repair roof due to tree damage, $30,000
AVCO Roofing, 701 Vicky Drive, tear roof and reroof house, $11,257
AVCO Roofing, 1920 Willis Drive, tear roof and reroof house, $11,850
AVCO Roofing, 102 Colt St., tear roof and reroof house, $16,469
AVCO Roofing, 1404 Perry St., tear roof and reroof house, $6,580
Eric Gonazalez, 1207 Fairway Drive, build 8 roof house, $165,000
Comet Signs LLC, 530 E. Loop 281, Suite 100, sign permit, $10,000
East Texas Sign Service, 414 W. Loop 281, Suite 13, $1,500
East Texas Sign Service, 1747 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $6,000
Applications filed
Universal Time Equipment Co., 3111 McCann Road, extension of fire alarm system at Hospitality ER, $106,909
Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 1805 E. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Bhupendra Patel, 3120 Estes Parkway, repair columns, roof, and canopy at Express Inn, $10,000
Hugman Construction, 400 N. Fredonia St., restroom remodel at First United Methodist Church, $98,000
Cox Builders, 402 H.G. Mosley Parkway, build new commercial building for East Texas Electric, $630,000
Eric Gonzalez, 1207 Fairway Drive, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1704 Wimberly St., development permit
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2405 Clayton St., development permit
Longview Alpha Construction CO. LLC, 3007 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Jeffrey Goodeman, 2908 Crossroads Drive, development permit
Hayes Engineering, 36 lots in Hillcrest Trails, development permit
Rivmon’s Construction Co. Inc., 903 N. Lane Wells Drive, development permit
Miguel’s Concrete, 1412 Young St., driveway permit
Slabs, 932 Toler Road, driveway permit
Bondurant Electrical Contractor, 3120 Estes Parkway, commercial electrical permit
Alpha Fire Safety and Supply Co., 721 Fisher Road, Building 1, commercial mechanical permit, $7,000
Terrie and James Clardy, 1309 Lawndale Ave., convert existing shop into a gym, guest suite and storage, $12,500
Jeffrey Goodeman, 2908 Crossroads Drive, install above ground pool and surrounding deck to rear of house, $7,000
Rivmon’s Construction Co. Inc., 903 N. Lane Wells Drive, build 432-square-foot mother-in-law suite, $24,000
J.A. Kay Roofing, 602 Mockingbird Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,516
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2405 Clayton St., build 13 room house, $173,000
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3007 Fairway Oaks Lane, build 14 room house, $324,518
Longhorn Lawn & Sprinkler, 3343 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit
Marsh Irrigation Services, 206 Tupelo Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 14 Normandy Circle, water/sewer existing residential permit
Arrow Plumbing, 3411 Bronco St., water/sewer new residential permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2105 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St., Unit 100, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St., Unit 101, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1111 E. Birdsong St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1109 E. Birdsong St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1123 Chappell St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1005 Booker St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1519 Edna Lane, Unit 100, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1519 Edna Lane, Unit 101, water/sewer new residential permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3007 Fairway Oaks Lane, water/sewer new residential permit