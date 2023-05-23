Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 5-12:
Permits issued
Rudd Safety doing business as Rudd Alarms, 1130 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,900
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 3500 McCann Road Suite K101, commercial fire alarm permit, $6,500
Longview Roofing LLC., 515 W. Avalon Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $49,000
Juarez C&M Services, 909 Reel Road, commercial alterations permit, $78,800
Worsham Group, 408 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $35,000
Kaylee Brooks Crafton Group, 111 Industrial Drive, commercial alterations permit, $25,000
Optimum Electric, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 130, commercial electric permit
TDP Electric, 1700 and 1702 Grand Teton, new residential electric permits
Harber Electric, 11 Thorntree Drive, new residential electric permit
Cobb Electric, E. George Richey Road and Gilmer Road, new residential electric permit
Ben Wilson Plumbing Utility, 800 E. Methvin St., commercial gas permit
Twins Heating & Air Conditioning, 204 Michael Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1302 and 1304 Silver Falls Road units 100 and 101, new residential plumbing permits
Applications filed
SNZ & Construction LLC., 308 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $37,500
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC., 4511 Lone Oak, development permit
Valor Systems Inc., 3500 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
Newstar Electric, Montclair and Cardinal streets, commercial electric permit
Lotus Plumbing, 1000 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit