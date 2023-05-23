Roof Repair

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 5-12:

Permits issued

Rudd Safety doing business as Rudd Alarms, 1130 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,900

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 3500 McCann Road Suite K101, commercial fire alarm permit, $6,500

Longview Roofing LLC., 515 W. Avalon Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $49,000

Juarez C&M Services, 909 Reel Road, commercial alterations permit, $78,800

Worsham Group, 408 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $35,000

Kaylee Brooks Crafton Group, 111 Industrial Drive, commercial alterations permit, $25,000

Optimum Electric, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 130, commercial electric permit

TDP Electric, 1700 and 1702 Grand Teton, new residential electric permits

Harber Electric, 11 Thorntree Drive, new residential electric permit

Cobb Electric, E. George Richey Road and Gilmer Road, new residential electric permit

Ben Wilson Plumbing Utility, 800 E. Methvin St., commercial gas permit

Twins Heating & Air Conditioning, 204 Michael Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1302 and 1304 Silver Falls Road units 100 and 101, new residential plumbing permits

Applications filed

SNZ & Construction LLC., 308 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $37,500

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC., 4511 Lone Oak, development permit

Valor Systems Inc., 3500 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

Newstar Electric, Montclair and Cardinal streets, commercial electric permit

Lotus Plumbing, 1000 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit

