Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 6-13:

Permits issued

Carlos Construction, 510 N. Spur 63, commercial alteration permit, $24,000

Noble Roofing, 110 Ruthlynn Drive, commercial alteration permit, $27,000

East Texas Electric of Longview, 344 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit

Politi Electric, 2631 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit

Bohlken Electric, 2000 S. High St., commercial electric permit

D&R Electrical Services LLC., 304 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 405 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1147 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit

TDP Electric, 1114 Richwood St., new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1149 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit

Heritage Plumbing, 102 and 104 N. Green St., commercial gas permits

Napps Air Conditioning, 1230 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit

ASC Mechanical Contractors Inc., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Buildings 1-7, commercial mechanical permits

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1500 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

JD’s AC LLC., 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Mission Heat & AC, 420 Enterprise St., commercial mechanical permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 807 N. High St., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3027 Bull Run Trail, new residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1501. 1503, 1505, 1507 Big Bend Drive, new residential plumbing permits

Mink Plumbing Co., 108 and 110 Mia Lane, new residential plumbing permits

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1330 Lake Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 401 and 403 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permits

Applications filed

Genesis Fire Protection, 325 W. Whaley St. Building 2, commercial fire alarm permit, $17,702

Johnson Controls, 2531 Judson Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $37,187

RES Fire Sprinkler, 1237 Pegues Place, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $50,000

JCRB Longview Realty LP., 326 N. Spur 63 Suite C, commercial alteration permit, $2,000

Clint Ingram, 2338 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $25,000

Cox Builders Inc., 446 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $7,500

Hobby Lobby, 305 B W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $77,625

Owens Custom Builders LLC., 4018 Hidden Hills, development permit

McDade Builders Inc., 1004 & 1006 Bucks Way, development permits

Ginc Construction LLC., 904 Tristan Lane, development permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 427 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Owens Custom Builders LLC., 4018 Hidden Hills. residential new permit

McDade Builders Inc., 1004 and 1006 Bucks Way, residential new permits

Ginc Construction LLC., 904 Tristan Lane, residential new permit

City of Longview, Nealy Way, commercial new water/sewer permit

