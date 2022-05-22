Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 6-13:
Permits issued
Carlos Construction, 510 N. Spur 63, commercial alteration permit, $24,000
Noble Roofing, 110 Ruthlynn Drive, commercial alteration permit, $27,000
East Texas Electric of Longview, 344 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit
Politi Electric, 2631 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit
Bohlken Electric, 2000 S. High St., commercial electric permit
D&R Electrical Services LLC., 304 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 405 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1147 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit
TDP Electric, 1114 Richwood St., new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1149 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit
Heritage Plumbing, 102 and 104 N. Green St., commercial gas permits
Napps Air Conditioning, 1230 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit
ASC Mechanical Contractors Inc., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Buildings 1-7, commercial mechanical permits
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1500 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
JD’s AC LLC., 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Mission Heat & AC, 420 Enterprise St., commercial mechanical permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 807 N. High St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3027 Bull Run Trail, new residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1501. 1503, 1505, 1507 Big Bend Drive, new residential plumbing permits
Mink Plumbing Co., 108 and 110 Mia Lane, new residential plumbing permits
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1330 Lake Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 401 and 403 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permits
Applications filed
Genesis Fire Protection, 325 W. Whaley St. Building 2, commercial fire alarm permit, $17,702
Johnson Controls, 2531 Judson Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $37,187
RES Fire Sprinkler, 1237 Pegues Place, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $50,000
JCRB Longview Realty LP., 326 N. Spur 63 Suite C, commercial alteration permit, $2,000
Clint Ingram, 2338 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $25,000
Cox Builders Inc., 446 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $7,500
Hobby Lobby, 305 B W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $77,625
Owens Custom Builders LLC., 4018 Hidden Hills, development permit
McDade Builders Inc., 1004 & 1006 Bucks Way, development permits
Ginc Construction LLC., 904 Tristan Lane, development permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 427 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Owens Custom Builders LLC., 4018 Hidden Hills. residential new permit
McDade Builders Inc., 1004 and 1006 Bucks Way, residential new permits
Ginc Construction LLC., 904 Tristan Lane, residential new permit
City of Longview, Nealy Way, commercial new water/sewer permit