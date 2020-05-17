Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 7 to 13:
Permits issued
Roof Care, 100 Pine Tree Road, roof overlay, $4,800
4T Enterprises, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, development permit
Salvador Concrete, 3101 Fourth St., driveway permit
Promo Signs Inc LLC, 103 W. Loop 281, suite 450, commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 704 Cherokee St., commercial electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 3544 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
Elite Electric Service, 1212 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Ware Electrical Services, 704 Birch Drive, commercial electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 1223 Jasmine Lane, residential electrical permit
Infinity Energy Inc., 820 Blue Ridge Parkway, residential electrical permit
All Electric, 702 Mockingbird Lane, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 3428 Brent Road, residential electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 3202 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit
Ware Electrical Services, 3338 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit
Eagle Electric, 3811 Killingsworth Circle, residential electrical permit
Stile Electric, 1415 Brassie Way, residential electrical permit
Robertson Mechanical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial gas permit
NTP Plumbing & Utilities Contractors, 215 Harvard St., residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3902 Falls Creek Drive, residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 3356 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4006 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 3402 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 3428 Brent Road, residential gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1613 Pineridge St., residential gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 1514 Spyglass Drive, residential gas permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 5611 Palladio Lane, residential gas permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 4008 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
Willis Climate Control, 2301 Alpine Road, commercial mechanical permit, $2,000
Anchor Safety Inc., 1901 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit, $2,700
Robertson Mechanical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial mechanical permit, $2,317,000
Bullard Air Conditioning, 201 E. Twilight Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,155
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1702 Melissa St., residential mechanical permit, $6,876
All Seismic Solutions LLC, 215 Mitchell St., residential mechanical permit, $4,600
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4010 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1007 Cole Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,425
Richard Holt Plumbing, 105 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
Robertson Mechanical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial plumbing permit
NTP Plumbing & Utilities Contractors, 215 Harvard St., residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4006 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1220 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 1514 Spyglass Drive, residential plumbing permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 5611 Palladio Lane, residential plumbing permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 4008 Hidden Hills Circle residential plumbing permit
AVCO Roofing, 2009 Hughey Drive, tear off and reroof house, $15,090
Top Elite Roofing, 1611 Doral Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Randy Langford Construction, 418 Sylvia St., tear off and reroof house, $2,000
Randy Langford Construction, 9 Wellington Circle, tear off and reroof house, $6,100
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 600 Helane Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,983
AVCO Roofing, 608 Richfield St., tear off and reroof house, $11,438
AVCO Roofing, 1206 Seminole Lane, tear off and reroof house, $22,013
AVCO Roofing, 1606 Northwood Court, tear off and reroof house, $16,118
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 105 Wintergreen St., tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 107 Wintergreen St., tear off and reroof house, $6,500
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 113 Wintergreen St., tear off and reroof house, $6,300
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2013 Seabiscuit Trace, tear off and reroof house, $6,500
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2015 Seabiscuit Trace, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2019 Seabiscuit Trace, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2021 Seabiscuit Trace, tear off and reroof house, $6,200
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2023 Seabiscuit Trace, tear off and reroof house, $6,400
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1103 Raven Crest Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1504 Miami Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,200
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1310 Eva Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 911 Donald Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,500
Jesus Benitez LLC, 1301 Amherst Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,300
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 3013 Marlboro St., tear off and reroof house, $7,200
Conway & Sons, 1207 Mission Creek Drive, build 10 room house, $104,392
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 1821 Judson Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Tucker & Assoc., 410 Alta St., residential sprinkler permit
Petty’s Irrigation & Landscape Ltd., 812 Alta St., residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Gas and Supply, 105 Rothrock Drive, Building 2, build new firewall, install new fire door, and a racking system for Gas and Supply warehouse, $95,000
Phillip Saxon, 2001 S. Eastman Road, interior remodel at existing commercial building, $4,800
Caribbean Pools, 5307 Gregg Tex Road, development permit
Backyard Buildings and More, 2018 Eden Drive, development permit
Real Estate Alternatives, 1323 Frankie Lane, development permit
Real Estate Alternatives, 1317 Frankie Lane, development permit
Tim Barron Custom Homes LLC, 3916 Pine Tree Road, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 3113 Kathleen Drive, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 4522 W. Loop 281, lot 146, development permit
4 T Enterprises, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, development permit
Henson Builders, 406 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit
Henson Builders, 404 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit
Henson Builders, 412 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit
Henson Builders, 408 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit
Henson Builders, 410 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3202 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2314 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $12,158
Caribbean Pools, 5307 Gregg Tex Road, install in ground pool at house, $55,242
Gary Mark, 2018 Eden Drive, place 100-square-foot storage building at house, $1,956
Tuff Shed Inc., 3113 Kathleen Drive, build 10-foot by 16-foot shed at house, $6,316
Tim Barron Custom Homes LLC, 3916 Pine Tree Road, install in ground pool/spa at house, $56,000
Tuff Shed Inc., 4522 W. Loop 281, lot 146, install shed at existing mobile home, $1,725
Real Estate Alternatives, 1323 Frankie Lane, build 10 room house, $140,000
Real Estate Alternatives, 1317 Frankie Lane, build 10 room house, $140,000
4 T Enterprises, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, build 13 room house, $215,000
Henson Builders, 410 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000
Henson Builders, 412 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000
Henson Builders, 404 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000
Henson Builders, 408 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000
Henson Builders, 406 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, water/sewer new residential permit
Conaway & Sons, 1207 Mission Creek Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1611 Timpson St., unit 100, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1611 Timpson St., unit 101, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 102 W. Pliler St., unit 100, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 102 W. Pliler St., unit 101, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1104 Oden St., unit 100, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1104 Oden St., unit 101, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 112 Pinebrook Place, unit 100, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 112 Pinebrook Place, unit 101, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1115 E. Birdsong St., water/sewer new residential permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, water/sewer new residential permit