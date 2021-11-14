Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 1 to 5:

Permits issuedLifeProtection Sprinkler LLC., 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $59,847

Cathlein and Jason Day, 3604 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $5,000

Longview Roofing LLC., 2200 Horseshoe Lane, commercial alteration permit, $20,000

AVCO Roofing, 1203 W. Loop 281 Suite A, commercial alteration permit, $54,100.67

Barry Warren, 4120 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit

Schrodder Electric, 1327 Frankie Lane, new residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 322 Alta St., new residential electric permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1206 Masters Way, new residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 3406 Oak Hill Trail, residential new permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3300 Celebration Way, residential new permit

Applications filedJohnson Controls, 1011 Wal St., commercial fire alarm permit, $23,499.75

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 3500 McCann Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $24,330

Advanced Systems Alarm Services, 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial fire alarm permit, $15,419

Advanced Systems Alarm Services, 518 W. South St., commercial fire alarm permit, $51,958

Genesis Fire Protection, 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $6,000

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $72,758

DFW Automatic Sprinkler, 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $18,000

Diem V Ho doing business as DH Construction, 103 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $48,900

Flood Out Restoration, 313 Eden Drive, commercial alteration permit, $87,900

Cason-Mark Corp., 1612 E. Fairmont St., commercial alteration permit, $25,000

Neticom LLC., 1815 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $25,000

Matrix GC, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $49,700

Matrix GC, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $39,995

Look Development & Construction, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial alteration permit, $30,000

Gray Construction Inc., 5401 Mickey Melton, commercial new permit, $91,000,000

SSH Properties LLC., 206 Longleaf Drive, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 1699 Wood Place, development permit

SW57 Construction LLC., 3406 Oak Hill Trail, development permit

Aedifex LLC., 131 Houston St., development permit

CBH Inc., 3300 Celebration Way, development permit

4T Enterprises, 2101 Boston Drive, development permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 3500 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit

Pither Plumbing, 310 W. Methvin St., commercial gas permit

Ross Plumbing LLC., 100 Tall Pines Avenue Suite 9, commercial gas permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1201 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

4 T Enterprises, 2101 Boston Drive, residential new permit

City of Longview, 1000 Toler Road, commercial new water/sewer permit

