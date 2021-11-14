Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 1 to 5:
Permits issuedLifeProtection Sprinkler LLC., 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $59,847
Cathlein and Jason Day, 3604 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $5,000
Longview Roofing LLC., 2200 Horseshoe Lane, commercial alteration permit, $20,000
AVCO Roofing, 1203 W. Loop 281 Suite A, commercial alteration permit, $54,100.67
Barry Warren, 4120 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit
Schrodder Electric, 1327 Frankie Lane, new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 322 Alta St., new residential electric permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1206 Masters Way, new residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 3406 Oak Hill Trail, residential new permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3300 Celebration Way, residential new permit
Applications filedJohnson Controls, 1011 Wal St., commercial fire alarm permit, $23,499.75
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 3500 McCann Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $24,330
Advanced Systems Alarm Services, 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial fire alarm permit, $15,419
Advanced Systems Alarm Services, 518 W. South St., commercial fire alarm permit, $51,958
Genesis Fire Protection, 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $6,000
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $72,758
DFW Automatic Sprinkler, 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $18,000
Diem V Ho doing business as DH Construction, 103 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $48,900
Flood Out Restoration, 313 Eden Drive, commercial alteration permit, $87,900
Cason-Mark Corp., 1612 E. Fairmont St., commercial alteration permit, $25,000
Neticom LLC., 1815 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $25,000
Matrix GC, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $49,700
Matrix GC, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $39,995
Look Development & Construction, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial alteration permit, $30,000
Gray Construction Inc., 5401 Mickey Melton, commercial new permit, $91,000,000
SSH Properties LLC., 206 Longleaf Drive, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1699 Wood Place, development permit
SW57 Construction LLC., 3406 Oak Hill Trail, development permit
Aedifex LLC., 131 Houston St., development permit
CBH Inc., 3300 Celebration Way, development permit
4T Enterprises, 2101 Boston Drive, development permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 3500 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit
Pither Plumbing, 310 W. Methvin St., commercial gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC., 100 Tall Pines Avenue Suite 9, commercial gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1201 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
4 T Enterprises, 2101 Boston Drive, residential new permit
City of Longview, 1000 Toler Road, commercial new water/sewer permit