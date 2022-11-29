Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 11 through 18:
Permits issued
Jolly Roofing & Contracting Co., 3301 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $198,440
Longview Hotel Partners LLC., 3307 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $45,000
Cobb Electric, 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 3319 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Metcalf Electric, 2501 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3550 N. Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Mayco HVAC, 203 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
A&R Service, 3108 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
C&B Utilities LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 501 E. Melrose St., commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 916 W. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 3807 Killingsworth Circle, commercial plumbing permit
Pyramid Homes, 2506 and 2508 Windmill Lane, residential new permits
Open Doors Construction, 2306 East St., residential new permit
Castanon Enterprises LLC., 1414 New Forest Drive, residential new permit
Applications filed
ADT doing business as Protection One Inc., 208 E. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,625
Ericsson Inc., 119 W. Tyler St., commercial alterations permit, $18,500
Mastec Network Solutions LLC., 302 Henderson St., commercial alterations permit, $5,000
Mastec Network Solutions LLC., 2700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $5,000
Tim Shields Construction and Fabrication, 803 Gilmer Road, commercial alterations permit, $220,000
Ericsson Inc., 113 E. Grand Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $23,000
Pyramid Homes, 2506 and 2508 Windmill Lane, development permits
Shaw Construction, Carrie Lane, development permit
Backyard Products, 1003 Dudley St., development permit
Castanon Enterprises LLC., 1414 New Forest Drive, development permit
Heritage Plumbing, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Rivmon’s Construction Co., 1700 Rainbow Drive, residential single-family addition permit
Shaw Construction, 3302 Carrie Lane, residential new permit