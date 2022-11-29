Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 11 through 18:

Permits issued

Jolly Roofing & Contracting Co., 3301 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $198,440

Longview Hotel Partners LLC., 3307 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $45,000

Cobb Electric, 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 3319 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Metcalf Electric, 2501 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3550 N. Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Mayco HVAC, 203 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

A&R Service, 3108 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

C&B Utilities LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 501 E. Melrose St., commercial plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 916 W. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 3807 Killingsworth Circle, commercial plumbing permit

Pyramid Homes, 2506 and 2508 Windmill Lane, residential new permits

Open Doors Construction, 2306 East St., residential new permit

Castanon Enterprises LLC., 1414 New Forest Drive, residential new permit

Applications filed

ADT doing business as Protection One Inc., 208 E. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,625

Ericsson Inc., 119 W. Tyler St., commercial alterations permit, $18,500

Mastec Network Solutions LLC., 302 Henderson St., commercial alterations permit, $5,000

Mastec Network Solutions LLC., 2700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $5,000

Tim Shields Construction and Fabrication, 803 Gilmer Road, commercial alterations permit, $220,000

Ericsson Inc., 113 E. Grand Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $23,000

Pyramid Homes, 2506 and 2508 Windmill Lane, development permits

Shaw Construction, Carrie Lane, development permit

Backyard Products, 1003 Dudley St., development permit

Castanon Enterprises LLC., 1414 New Forest Drive, development permit

Heritage Plumbing, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Rivmon’s Construction Co., 1700 Rainbow Drive, residential single-family addition permit

Shaw Construction, 3302 Carrie Lane, residential new permit

