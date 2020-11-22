Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 4 to 11:
Permits issued
Longview Roofing, LLC., 2900 Tuttle Boulevard, commercial alteration permit, $14,500
C&J Concrete Company, 5611 Palladio Lane, driveway construction permit
Woodbine Electric Company, McCann Road and Mockingbird Lane, commercial electric permit
L&D Electric, 1503 Booker Street, residential electric permit
Jade Mechanical Service, LLC., 307 Davis Street, residential electric permit
Advanced Air Technologies, 500 N. Jean Drive, residential electric permit
TDP Electric, 2400 Mohawk Street, residential electric permit
Boyce Electric, 1816 and 1818 Yosemite Way, residential electric permits
Michael McCrea, 1305 Perry Street, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, 3106 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, 3832 Chase Creek Plaza, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, 3910 Chase Crest Circle, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, 1112 Insignia Way, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit for pool
JG Buckland Electrical Services, 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit
American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 626 Glaske Drive, fire suppression system/paint permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 3227 Stadium Drive, residential gas permit
Lone Star Plumbing, 1701 Clarendon Street, residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial SRV, 1505 Waterlily Lane, residential gas permit
Hurst Plumbing, 611 Berkshire Drive, residential gas permit
CD Thomas Plumbing, 70 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential gas permit
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas, 403 Ruthlynn Drive, residential mechanical permit
Hays Heating and Air, 2400 Mohawk Street, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 300 Locklear Avenue, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1509 Alpine Road, residential mechanical permit
Jade Mechanical Service, LLC., 307 Davis Street, residential mechanical permit
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 901 Baylor Drive, residential mechanical permit
K&B Hardin, doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 305 W. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 1543 E. George Richey Road, residential plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, residential plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 4518 Lone Oak Lane, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing, 3227 Stadium Drive, residential plumbing permit
Lone Star Plumbing, 1701 Clarendon Street, residential plumbing permit
East Texas Plumbing, 3713 Kriss Drive, residential plumbing permit
East Texas Plumbing, 503 Sheffield Drive, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 1412 Auburn Drive, residential plumbing permit
Hurst Plumbing, 611 Berkshire Drive, residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing, 70 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential plumbing permit
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 1107 Insignia Way, residential addition permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 901 Baylor Drive, residential alteration permit
Willie E. Higgs, 613 Buchanan Avenue, residential alteration permit
East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 1007 Coleman Drive, residential alteration permit
Conaway & Sons, 412 Claire Lane, residential construction permit
Noble Roofing, 1609 Pineridge Street, residential re-roof permit
El Paso Roofing, 1001 Cole Drive, residential re-roof permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 2311 Pickett Street, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 207 Rebecca Circle, residential re-roof permit
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1313 Morgan Street, residential re-roof permit
Randy Langford Construction, 3705 Ben Hogan Drive, residential re-roof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 1411 Meandering Way, residential re-roof permit
Red Rocks Roofing, 3008 Clinton Street, residential re-roof permit
Flores Concrete, 122 Garfield Drive, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 2 Wildwood Court, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1705 Tenth Street, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1614 Chippewa Street, residential re-roof permit
East Texas Sign Service, 800 state Highway 31, sign permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 211 Longleaf Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Cox Builders, Inc., 1110 Memphis Street, development permit
Conway & Sons, 410 and 412 Claire Lane, development permits
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 2133 Page Creek Trail, development permit
Ulrich Barn Builders Inc., 1200 Dennis Drive, development permit
JVD General Contractors, 1300 Tenth Street, development permit
East Texas Salt Water Disposal, Graystone Road, commercial electric permit
Boyce Electric, 400 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
Sign Man Electric, 305 Liberty Circle, residential electric permit
C&D Mechanical LLC., 3510 McCann Road, commercial gas permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 2505 Aspen Street, residential gas permit
American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 626 Glaske Street., commercial mechanical permit
Bannister Plumbing, 2210 Martin Luther King Boulevard, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 1608 H.G. Mosley Parkway, residential plumbing permit
Total Home Solution, 2600 S. Green Street, pre-submission proposal permit
Jude Connoly, 218 Miles Street, new residential construction permit, $20,000
Jerald Lee Brewer Jr., 24 Victor Drive, residential alteration permit, $60,000
Anup Patel, 708 Cove Pl., new residential permit, $150,000
Anup Patel, 711 Cove Pl., new residential permit, $150,000
Conaway & Sons, 410 Claire Lane, new residential permit, $140,990
JVD General Contractors, 1300 Tenth Street, new residential permit, $60,000
CBL Construction, 104 E. Birdsong Street, residential roofing permit
East Texas Sign Service, 2002 W. Loop 281, sign permit
Signs Express, 2000 S. High Street, sign permit
Conaway & Sons, 412 Claire Lane, residential water/sewer permit
Garrett Plumbing, 410 Claire Lane, residential water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1543 E. George Richey, residential water/sewer permit