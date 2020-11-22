Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 4 to 11:

Permits issued

Longview Roofing, LLC., 2900 Tuttle Boulevard, commercial alteration permit, $14,500

C&J Concrete Company, 5611 Palladio Lane, driveway construction permit

Woodbine Electric Company, McCann Road and Mockingbird Lane, commercial electric permit

L&D Electric, 1503 Booker Street, residential electric permit

Jade Mechanical Service, LLC., 307 Davis Street, residential electric permit

Advanced Air Technologies, 500 N. Jean Drive, residential electric permit

TDP Electric, 2400 Mohawk Street, residential electric permit

Boyce Electric, 1816 and 1818 Yosemite Way, residential electric permits

Michael McCrea, 1305 Perry Street, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, 3106 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, 3832 Chase Creek Plaza, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, 3910 Chase Crest Circle, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, 1112 Insignia Way, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit for pool

JG Buckland Electrical Services, 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit

American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 626 Glaske Drive, fire suppression system/paint permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 3227 Stadium Drive, residential gas permit

Lone Star Plumbing, 1701 Clarendon Street, residential gas permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial SRV, 1505 Waterlily Lane, residential gas permit

Hurst Plumbing, 611 Berkshire Drive, residential gas permit

CD Thomas Plumbing, 70 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential gas permit

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas, 403 Ruthlynn Drive, residential mechanical permit

Hays Heating and Air, 2400 Mohawk Street, residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 300 Locklear Avenue, residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 1509 Alpine Road, residential mechanical permit

Jade Mechanical Service, LLC., 307 Davis Street, residential mechanical permit

All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 901 Baylor Drive, residential mechanical permit

K&B Hardin, doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 305 W. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 1543 E. George Richey Road, residential plumbing permit

Bannister Plumbing, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, residential plumbing permit

Bannister Plumbing, 4518 Lone Oak Lane, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing, 3227 Stadium Drive, residential plumbing permit

Lone Star Plumbing, 1701 Clarendon Street, residential plumbing permit

East Texas Plumbing, 3713 Kriss Drive, residential plumbing permit

East Texas Plumbing, 503 Sheffield Drive, residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 1412 Auburn Drive, residential plumbing permit

Hurst Plumbing, 611 Berkshire Drive, residential plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing, 70 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential plumbing permit

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 1107 Insignia Way, residential addition permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, 901 Baylor Drive, residential alteration permit

Willie E. Higgs, 613 Buchanan Avenue, residential alteration permit

East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 1007 Coleman Drive, residential alteration permit

Conaway & Sons, 412 Claire Lane, residential construction permit

Noble Roofing, 1609 Pineridge Street, residential re-roof permit

El Paso Roofing, 1001 Cole Drive, residential re-roof permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 2311 Pickett Street, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters, LLC., 207 Rebecca Circle, residential re-roof permit

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1313 Morgan Street, residential re-roof permit

Randy Langford Construction, 3705 Ben Hogan Drive, residential re-roof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, 1411 Meandering Way, residential re-roof permit

Red Rocks Roofing, 3008 Clinton Street, residential re-roof permit

Flores Concrete, 122 Garfield Drive, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 2 Wildwood Court, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1705 Tenth Street, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1614 Chippewa Street, residential re-roof permit

East Texas Sign Service, 800 state Highway 31, sign permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 211 Longleaf Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Cox Builders, Inc., 1110 Memphis Street, development permit

Conway & Sons, 410 and 412 Claire Lane, development permits

Atlas Building Systems Inc., 2133 Page Creek Trail, development permit

Ulrich Barn Builders Inc., 1200 Dennis Drive, development permit

JVD General Contractors, 1300 Tenth Street, development permit

East Texas Salt Water Disposal, Graystone Road, commercial electric permit

Boyce Electric, 400 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit

Sign Man Electric, 305 Liberty Circle, residential electric permit

C&D Mechanical LLC., 3510 McCann Road, commercial gas permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 2505 Aspen Street, residential gas permit

American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 626 Glaske Street., commercial mechanical permit

Bannister Plumbing, 2210 Martin Luther King Boulevard, residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 1608 H.G. Mosley Parkway, residential plumbing permit

Total Home Solution, 2600 S. Green Street, pre-submission proposal permit

Jude Connoly, 218 Miles Street, new residential construction permit, $20,000

Jerald Lee Brewer Jr., 24 Victor Drive, residential alteration permit, $60,000

Anup Patel, 708 Cove Pl., new residential permit, $150,000

Anup Patel, 711 Cove Pl., new residential permit, $150,000

Conaway & Sons, 410 Claire Lane, new residential permit, $140,990

JVD General Contractors, 1300 Tenth Street, new residential permit, $60,000

CBL Construction, 104 E. Birdsong Street, residential roofing permit

East Texas Sign Service, 2002 W. Loop 281, sign permit

Signs Express, 2000 S. High Street, sign permit

Conaway & Sons, 412 Claire Lane, residential water/sewer permit

Garrett Plumbing, 410 Claire Lane, residential water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1543 E. George Richey, residential water/sewer permit