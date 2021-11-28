Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 15-19:

Permits issuedBoyce Electric, 1214 Jaycee Drive, commercial electric permit

Earl L. Raibon Jr., 1011 Wal St. Suite 300, commercial electric permit

McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway Buildings 1, 2, 4, 7, commercial electric permits

Official Electric LLC., 103 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Can Do Electric, 109 Kodak Boulevard, commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3805 Hidden Trails Lane, new residential electric permit

Lone Star Plumbing, 4625 Brent Road, new residential gas permit

Air-Kraft Mechanical, 3500 McCann Road Suite 100, commercial mechanical permit

C D Thomas Utilities, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Smith Plumbing, 3604 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing, 601 S. Harrison St., new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing, 1006 Arvern St., new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing, 319 Harvard St., new residential plumbing permit

Lone Star Plumbing, 4625 Brent Road, new residential plumbing permit

Bannister Plumbing, 408, 410, 412 Caprock Drive, new residential plumbing permits

Carruth Nursery & Landscape Inc., 3180 Nealy Way, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filedLifeProtection Sprinkler LLC., 3088 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit

Rocking G Fire & Backflow Services, 2607 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $21,413

Black Dog Builders, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 470, commercial alteration permit, $70,000

Trademark Construction, Ford Lane, commercial new construction permit, $650,000

Real Estate Alternatives, 1326 Frankie Lane, development permit

Air West Solutions LLC., 3180 Nealy Way, commercial mechanical permit

Citadel Development Services LLC., 3611 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

Real Estate Alternatives, 1325 and 1326 Frankie Lane, residential new construction permits

