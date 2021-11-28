Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 15-19:
Permits issuedBoyce Electric, 1214 Jaycee Drive, commercial electric permit
Earl L. Raibon Jr., 1011 Wal St. Suite 300, commercial electric permit
McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway Buildings 1, 2, 4, 7, commercial electric permits
Official Electric LLC., 103 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Can Do Electric, 109 Kodak Boulevard, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3805 Hidden Trails Lane, new residential electric permit
Lone Star Plumbing, 4625 Brent Road, new residential gas permit
Air-Kraft Mechanical, 3500 McCann Road Suite 100, commercial mechanical permit
C D Thomas Utilities, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 3604 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing, 601 S. Harrison St., new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing, 1006 Arvern St., new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing, 319 Harvard St., new residential plumbing permit
Lone Star Plumbing, 4625 Brent Road, new residential plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 408, 410, 412 Caprock Drive, new residential plumbing permits
Carruth Nursery & Landscape Inc., 3180 Nealy Way, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filedLifeProtection Sprinkler LLC., 3088 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Rocking G Fire & Backflow Services, 2607 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $21,413
Black Dog Builders, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 470, commercial alteration permit, $70,000
Trademark Construction, Ford Lane, commercial new construction permit, $650,000
Real Estate Alternatives, 1326 Frankie Lane, development permit
Air West Solutions LLC., 3180 Nealy Way, commercial mechanical permit
Citadel Development Services LLC., 3611 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
Real Estate Alternatives, 1325 and 1326 Frankie Lane, residential new construction permits