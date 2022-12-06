Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 18 through 25:
Permits issued
Merilla Electric LLC., 100 S. Access Road, commercial electric permit
Dynamic Electric Inc., 3817 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Dynamic Electric Inc., 447 S. Fredonia St., commercial electric permit
Evers Electric, 4513 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Ferguson Electric, 429 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 305 Fifth St., commercial gas permit
Krause Service Co., 325 W. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit
Pither Plumbing, 2916 Birdwell Lane, commercial plumbing permit
JNV Plumbing, 2501 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 5922 Lou Gallosy Way, commercial plumbing permit
AR Elite Holdings LLC., 4510 Lone Oak Lane, residential new permit
Applications filed
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $16,700
Fire Tech Protection Systems, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $19,000
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 1501 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $38,685
Silver Star Industries LLC., 1327 E. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $12,000
Double K Construction, 1501 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $80,000
B&B Construction, 106 Delwood Drive, commercial alterations permit, $200,000
Icon Builders, 1600 Pine Tree Road Building 1, commercial alterations permit, $792,814
Icon Builders, 1600 Pine Tree Road Building 2, commercial alterations permit, $1,079,661
Icon Builders, 1600 Pine Tree Road Building 3, commercial alterations permit, $1,447,895
Icon Builders, 1600 Pine Tree Road Building 4, 5, 6, 7, commercial alterations permits, $982,053 each
Icon Builders, 1600 Pine Tree Road, commercial alterations permit, $868,082
Black Label Services, 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $84,000
CD Thomas Utilities, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial new water/sewer permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1201 N. Eastman Road, commercial new water/sewer permit
