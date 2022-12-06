Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 18 through 25:

Permits issued

Merilla Electric LLC., 100 S. Access Road, commercial electric permit

Dynamic Electric Inc., 3817 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Dynamic Electric Inc., 447 S. Fredonia St., commercial electric permit

Evers Electric, 4513 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Ferguson Electric, 429 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 305 Fifth St., commercial gas permit

Krause Service Co., 325 W. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit

Pither Plumbing, 2916 Birdwell Lane, commercial plumbing permit

JNV Plumbing, 2501 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 5922 Lou Gallosy Way, commercial plumbing permit

AR Elite Holdings LLC., 4510 Lone Oak Lane, residential new permit

Applications filed

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $16,700

Fire Tech Protection Systems, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $19,000

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 1501 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $38,685

Silver Star Industries LLC., 1327 E. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $12,000

Double K Construction, 1501 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $80,000

B&B Construction, 106 Delwood Drive, commercial alterations permit, $200,000

Icon Builders, 1600 Pine Tree Road Building 1, commercial alterations permit, $792,814

Icon Builders, 1600 Pine Tree Road Building 2, commercial alterations permit, $1,079,661

Icon Builders, 1600 Pine Tree Road Building 3, commercial alterations permit, $1,447,895

Icon Builders, 1600 Pine Tree Road Building 4, 5, 6, 7, commercial alterations permits, $982,053 each

Icon Builders, 1600 Pine Tree Road, commercial alterations permit, $868,082

 Black Label Services, 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $84,000

CD Thomas Utilities, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial new water/sewer permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1201 N. Eastman Road, commercial new water/sewer permit

