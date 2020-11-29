Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 18 to 25:
Permits issued
Hank’s Siding, 1250 Meadowview, commercial alteration permit
The Levee LLC., 111 Joplin Drive, commercial alteration permit
Star Concrete Construction, 2309 Smith Drive, driveway construction permit
Steadfast Concrete Inc., 3118 H.G. Mosley Parkway, driveway construction permit
B&A Electric, 3090 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Kim Davis, 814 Golfcrest Drive, residential electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 2150 Page Creek Trail, residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 403 and 407 Claire Lane, residential electric permits
Texas Certified Electrical, LLC., 1305 Inverness Street, residential electric permit
Elite Electric Service, 2610 Spring Hill Road, residential electric permit
Elite Electric Service, 1205 Stone Trail, residential electric permit
Elite Electric Service, 1411 Lazy Lane, residential electric permit
JEV Electric, 1413 Centenary Drive, residential electric permit
Sears Electric Service, 1107 Insignia Way, residential electric permit
Sears Electric Service, 24 Victor Drive, residential electric permit
Harber Electric, 1113 Masters Way, residential electric permit
Harber Electric, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, residential electric permit
Generator SuperCenter, 601 Sylvan Drive, residential electric permit
ProVolt, 218 Miles Street, residential electric permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 425 S. High Street, commercial gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 2807 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 106 Garfield Drive, residential gas permit
Payne Mechanical Services, 409 S. Fredonia Street, residential gas permit
ERA Climate Technologies, 2808 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Air Cybernetics, 1905 W. Loop 281 Suite 34, commercial mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Air Cybernetics, 950 Fourth Street, commercial mechanical permit
Hay’s Heating and Air, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, residential mechanical permit
JD’s AC, LLC., 2001 Eden Drive, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 403, 405 and 407 Claire Lane, residential mechanical permits
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3804 Hidden Trails Lane, residential mechanical permit
Spring Hill Plumbing, 6100 Tenneryville Road, commercial plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 2100 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 313 Alta Street, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing, LLC., 2807 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 901 Baylor Drive, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2503 Gilmer Road, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2002 Pine Tree Road, residential plumbing permit
Alco Air (Tramel), 1804 Lakeshore Drive, residential plumbing permit
F&H Builders, 3800 Suren Way, residential new construction permit
Commercial Roofing Systems, 1400 Centenary Drive, residential re-roof permit
Avco Roofing, 2908 Red Gum Gap, residential re-roof permit
Avco Roofing, 808 Meadowbrook Drive, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 715 Oakwood Drive, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 1902 Lakeshore Drive, residential re-roof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 504 Terrace Drive, residential re-roof permit
Ryan Vinson, 106 E. Loop 281 Suite 100, sign permit
Applications filed
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit
Pine Tree ISD, 900 Northwest Drive, commercial alteration permit, $455,104
Black Dog Builders, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 474A, commercial alteration permit, $27, 600
Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, 3195 Nealy Way, commercial new construction permit, $820,846
Stanton Optical, 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial new construction permit, $350,000
Robert Rook Contractor, 1508 Northwood Court, development permit
F&H Builders, 3800 Suren Way, development permit
Texwin Carports, 200 Ewing Street, development permit
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 3220 Oakleigh Street, development permit
Texwin Carports, 2926 E. Cotton Street, development permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 500 Rainer Drive, driveway permit
Mike Watts Electric, 138 W. Ann Drive, residential electric permit
Scott Gould Electric, LLC., 214 St. Clair Drive, residential electric permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 434 E. Loop 281 Suite 105, commercial gas permit
Pither Plumbing, 1813 Blue Ridge Parkway, residential gas permit
U Graves Plumbing, 705 Cove Place, residential gas permit
AAT Plumbing, LLC., 6115 Old Highway 80, residential gas permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2100 S. Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 103 Fairview Drive, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1601 Martin Luther King Boulevard, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 107 Brooks Street, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1503 and 1505 Booker Street, residential plumbing permits
J. Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 1501 Westover Avenue, residential plumbing permit
Robert Rook Contractor, 1508 Northwood Court, residential addition permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 105 Remington Trail, residential addition permit
GHM Building Systems, 100 Alexander Street, residential addition permit
Jaime Salas, 208 Birdie Place, residential addition permit
Elick N. Maledon, 1307 Le Duke Boulevard, residential addition permit
DSO Builders, 1009 Turner Drive, residential alteration permit
Stone Water Roofing, 816 Alta Street, residential re-roof permit
A. A. Sign Neon (Beall), 1504 Martin Luther King Boulevard, sign permit
Leon’s Signs Inc., 625 E. Loop 281, sign permit
Leon’s Signs Inc., 330 N. Spur 63, sign permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 204 Meadowview Road, residential water/sewer permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1601 Martin Luther King Boulevard, new residential water/sewer permit
J. Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 312 Alta Street, new residential water/sewer permit