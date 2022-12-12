Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2:
Permits issued
Kane Security, 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial fire alarm permit, $6,500
Jesus Benitez LLC., 401 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $16,000
Jesus Benitez LLC., 300 Tuttle Circle, commercial alterations permit, $32,000
Advantage Roofing, 701 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $137,542
Holland Construction LLC., 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial new permit, $1,000,000
Chance Electric, 800 E. Methvin St., commercial electric permit
Hunters Electric LLC., 1601 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 3917 Hidden Hills, new residential electric permit
TDP Electric, 1517 Comanche, new residential electric permit
Airtex Mechanical Services LLC., 1515 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Jack's Air Conditioning, 3564 N. Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1010 E. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 112 Ruthlynn Drive, commercial mechanical permit
ACME Air Conditioning, 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
C D Thomas Utilities, 5022 Lou Galosy Way, commercial plumbing permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 301 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Crossroad Plumbing and Remodeling, 5602 Osprey Place, new residential plumbing permit
D&J Campbell Plumbing, 1414 New Forest Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Boogie's Plumbing, 4510 Lone Oak, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2400 MacArthur, commercial fire alarm permit, $38,975
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 1122 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $103,349
Enertech Resources LLC., 903 Quadrangle Drive, commercial alterations permit, $100,000
Josh Johnston Construction, 3537 Gilmer Road, commercial alterations permit, $14,500
Stiles Electric, 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial electric permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2507 S. Green St., commercial new water/sewer permit