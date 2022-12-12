Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2:

Permits issued

Kane Security, 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial fire alarm permit, $6,500

Jesus Benitez LLC., 401 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $16,000

Jesus Benitez LLC., 300 Tuttle Circle, commercial alterations permit, $32,000

Advantage Roofing, 701 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $137,542

Holland Construction LLC., 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial new permit, $1,000,000

Chance Electric, 800 E. Methvin St., commercial electric permit

Hunters Electric LLC., 1601 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 3917 Hidden Hills, new residential electric permit

TDP Electric, 1517 Comanche, new residential electric permit

Airtex Mechanical Services LLC., 1515 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Jack's Air Conditioning, 3564 N. Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1010 E. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 112 Ruthlynn Drive, commercial mechanical permit

ACME Air Conditioning, 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

C D Thomas Utilities, 5022 Lou Galosy Way, commercial plumbing permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 301 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Crossroad Plumbing and Remodeling, 5602 Osprey Place, new residential plumbing permit

D&J Campbell Plumbing, 1414 New Forest Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Boogie's Plumbing, 4510 Lone Oak, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2400 MacArthur, commercial fire alarm permit, $38,975

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 1122 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $103,349

Enertech Resources LLC., 903 Quadrangle Drive, commercial alterations permit, $100,000

Josh Johnston Construction, 3537 Gilmer Road, commercial alterations permit, $14,500

Stiles Electric, 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial electric permit

U Graves Plumbing, 2507 S. Green St., commercial new water/sewer permit

