Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2:
Permits issued
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 2503 Gilmer Road, commercial demolition permit
Vancini Construction, 3812 Hobson Road, driveway construction permit
RCI Concrete, 218 Miles Street, driveway construction permit
Double G Electric, 2000 S. High Street, commercial electric permit
Hunters Electric LLC., 119 W. Tyler Street, commercial electric permit
Official Electric LLC, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 474A, commercial electric permit
Michael McCrea, 314 E. Cotton Street, commercial electric permit
Hunters Electric LLC., 1210 Baxley Lane, residential electric permit
Stiles Electric (Forbes), 1910 Fourth Street, residential electric permit
Spring Hill Plumbing, 6100 Tenneryville Road, commercial gas permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1218 Tulane Avenue, residential gas permit
U Graves Plumbing, 318 Harvard Street, residential gas permit
Air Cybernetics (Cubine), 119 W. Tyler Street, commercial mechanical permit
J.D.’s AC, LLC., 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit
Super Plumbers, 213 Jessica Drive, residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 717 Cove Plaza, residential plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 312 Alta Street, residential plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 910 Kingsbury Court, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 3908 Alberta Street, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 403 Jarvis Avenue, residential plumbing permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 810 W. Nelson Street, residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 403 Jarvis Avenue, residential demolition permit
Harris Trucking SVC, 108 N. Lane Wells Drive, residential demolition permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 204 Avenue C, residential re-roof permit
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1711 Shely Street, residential re-roof permit
Cover 3 Roofing (Shane Day), 2205 Airline Road, residential re-roof permit
Sprinkler Express, 3221 Dundee Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1312 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3007 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Heartisans Marketplace, 103 Nikki Drive, commercial alteration permit, $120,000
H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 3110 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $15,000
Tuff Shed, Inc., 204 Shamrock Drive, development permit
Clean Cut General Contractors (Electrical), 901 Baylor Drive, residential electric permit
Faithco Enterprises, Inc., 3908 Alberta Street, residential electric permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1813 Buckner Street, residential plumbing permit
Rita Loud, 601 Sylvan Drive, residential addition permit, $9,999
Sam Clipperton, 1810 Hutchings Boulevard, residential addition permit, $3,500
Jr.’s Custom Woodwork & Design, 1211 John Street, residential addition permit, $75,000
ServPro, 214 St. Clair Drive, residential alteration permit
K&F Industries, LLC., 906 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $4,000
CD Thomas Utilities, 1514 Fuller Drive, residential water/sewer permit
Titan Mechanical, Inc., 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial water/sewer permit
LandVisions, 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial water/sewer permit
J.Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 711 Cove Pl., residential water/sewer permit
J. Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 708 Cove Pl, residential water/sewer permit
J. Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 3800 Suren Way, residential water/sewer permit