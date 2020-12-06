Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2:

Permits issued

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 2503 Gilmer Road, commercial demolition permit

Vancini Construction, 3812 Hobson Road, driveway construction permit

RCI Concrete, 218 Miles Street, driveway construction permit

Double G Electric, 2000 S. High Street, commercial electric permit

Hunters Electric LLC., 119 W. Tyler Street, commercial electric permit

Official Electric LLC, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 474A, commercial electric permit

Michael McCrea, 314 E. Cotton Street, commercial electric permit

Hunters Electric LLC., 1210 Baxley Lane, residential electric permit

Stiles Electric (Forbes), 1910 Fourth Street, residential electric permit

Spring Hill Plumbing, 6100 Tenneryville Road, commercial gas permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1218 Tulane Avenue, residential gas permit

U Graves Plumbing, 318 Harvard Street, residential gas permit

Air Cybernetics (Cubine), 119 W. Tyler Street, commercial mechanical permit

J.D.’s AC, LLC., 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit

Super Plumbers, 213 Jessica Drive, residential plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 717 Cove Plaza, residential plumbing permit

Bannister Plumbing, 312 Alta Street, residential plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 910 Kingsbury Court, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 3908 Alberta Street, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 403 Jarvis Avenue, residential plumbing permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 810 W. Nelson Street, residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 403 Jarvis Avenue, residential demolition permit

Harris Trucking SVC, 108 N. Lane Wells Drive, residential demolition permit

Roofmasters, LLC., 204 Avenue C, residential re-roof permit

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1711 Shely Street, residential re-roof permit

Cover 3 Roofing (Shane Day), 2205 Airline Road, residential re-roof permit

Sprinkler Express, 3221 Dundee Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1312 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3007 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Heartisans Marketplace, 103 Nikki Drive, commercial alteration permit, $120,000

H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 3110 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $15,000

Tuff Shed, Inc., 204 Shamrock Drive, development permit

Clean Cut General Contractors (Electrical), 901 Baylor Drive, residential electric permit

Faithco Enterprises, Inc., 3908 Alberta Street, residential electric permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1813 Buckner Street, residential plumbing permit

Rita Loud, 601 Sylvan Drive, residential addition permit, $9,999

Sam Clipperton, 1810 Hutchings Boulevard, residential addition permit, $3,500

Jr.’s Custom Woodwork & Design, 1211 John Street, residential addition permit, $75,000

ServPro, 214 St. Clair Drive, residential alteration permit

K&F Industries, LLC., 906 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $4,000

CD Thomas Utilities, 1514 Fuller Drive, residential water/sewer permit

Titan Mechanical, Inc., 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial water/sewer permit

LandVisions, 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial water/sewer permit

J.Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 711 Cove Pl., residential water/sewer permit

J. Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 708 Cove Pl, residential water/sewer permit

J. Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 3800 Suren Way, residential water/sewer permit