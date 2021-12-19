Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10:

Permits issuedWhole Enterprise Construction, 1515 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $12,000

East Texas Electric of Longview, 3302 Fourth St., commercial electric permit

Imperial Electric, 2518 W. U.S. 80, commercial electric permit

Black Dog Builders, 103 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

VA Electrical Contractors LLC., 311 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial electric permit

Wired Electric Inc., 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 413 Claire Lane, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 401 Caprock Drive, new residential electric permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 3340, 3342, 3357, 3361 Celebration Way, new residential gas permits

Mosby Mechanical, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, medical gas permit, $5,971

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Mosby Mechanical, 700 E. Marshall, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2161 and 2163 Page Creek Trail, new residential plumbing permits

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 4006 Shadow Ridge Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Swan Electric Plumbing Heating and Air, 417 Delano St., new residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3340, 3342, 3357 and 3361 Celebration Way, new residential plumbing permits

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 17 Stoneridge Trail, new residential plumbing permit

Van Construction Meter, 2801 Tryon Road, residential new permit

Politi Electric, 111 W. South St., commercial electric permit

Henderson Electric, 302 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit

Official Electric LLC., 2201 Horseshoe Lane, commercial electric permit

Cooper C & E, 1818 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 414 Caprock Drive, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1136 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit

Prestigious Custom Homes LLC., 4625 Brent Road, new residential electric permit

John Finney Electric, 2162 and 2164 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permits

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3302 Fourth St., commercial gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3326 Celebration Way, new residential gas permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3302 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2105 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 2607 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 812 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Applications filedAM-PM Alarms LLC., 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $13,300

Blocker Builders LLC., 4421 W. Loop 281, commercial new construction, $560,000

Block Builders LLC., 4421 W. Loop 281, development permit

DR Custom Homes LLC., 103 Lakeway Lane, development permit

Johnson & Pace, 3110 Nealy Way, development permit

DR Custom Homes LLC., 103 Lakeway Lane, residential new construction permit

Precision Pools Inc., 4022 Water View Drive, residential swimming pool and spa construction

Kane Security, 2607 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $8,798.36

Sterling Massey, 101 Gum Springs Road, commercial alterations permit, $25,000

Keene Guidry, 100 S. Spur 63, commercial alterations permit, $5,000

Bam! Home and Commercial Services LLC., 600 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $30,000

Ben Salter Construction, 3353 Celebration Way, development permit

Hunters Electric LLC., 2905 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Ben Salter Construction, 3353 Celebration Way, residential new permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 1312 Dennis Drive, commercial new water/sewer permit

