Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10:
Permits issuedWhole Enterprise Construction, 1515 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $12,000
East Texas Electric of Longview, 3302 Fourth St., commercial electric permit
Imperial Electric, 2518 W. U.S. 80, commercial electric permit
Black Dog Builders, 103 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
VA Electrical Contractors LLC., 311 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial electric permit
Wired Electric Inc., 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 413 Claire Lane, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 401 Caprock Drive, new residential electric permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 3340, 3342, 3357, 3361 Celebration Way, new residential gas permits
Mosby Mechanical, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, medical gas permit, $5,971
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Mosby Mechanical, 700 E. Marshall, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2161 and 2163 Page Creek Trail, new residential plumbing permits
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 4006 Shadow Ridge Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Swan Electric Plumbing Heating and Air, 417 Delano St., new residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3340, 3342, 3357 and 3361 Celebration Way, new residential plumbing permits
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 17 Stoneridge Trail, new residential plumbing permit
Van Construction Meter, 2801 Tryon Road, residential new permit
Politi Electric, 111 W. South St., commercial electric permit
Henderson Electric, 302 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit
Official Electric LLC., 2201 Horseshoe Lane, commercial electric permit
Cooper C & E, 1818 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 414 Caprock Drive, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1136 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit
Prestigious Custom Homes LLC., 4625 Brent Road, new residential electric permit
John Finney Electric, 2162 and 2164 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permits
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3302 Fourth St., commercial gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3326 Celebration Way, new residential gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3302 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2105 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 2607 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 812 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Applications filedAM-PM Alarms LLC., 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $13,300
Blocker Builders LLC., 4421 W. Loop 281, commercial new construction, $560,000
Block Builders LLC., 4421 W. Loop 281, development permit
DR Custom Homes LLC., 103 Lakeway Lane, development permit
Johnson & Pace, 3110 Nealy Way, development permit
DR Custom Homes LLC., 103 Lakeway Lane, residential new construction permit
Precision Pools Inc., 4022 Water View Drive, residential swimming pool and spa construction
Kane Security, 2607 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $8,798.36
Sterling Massey, 101 Gum Springs Road, commercial alterations permit, $25,000
Keene Guidry, 100 S. Spur 63, commercial alterations permit, $5,000
Bam! Home and Commercial Services LLC., 600 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $30,000
Ben Salter Construction, 3353 Celebration Way, development permit
Hunters Electric LLC., 2905 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Ben Salter Construction, 3353 Celebration Way, residential new permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 1312 Dennis Drive, commercial new water/sewer permit