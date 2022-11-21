Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 4 through 11:
Permits issued
HLH Hugman-Lammers-Hawkins, 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial addition permit, $1,250,000
Buchanan Fence Co., 3101 Spring Hill Road, commercial alterations permit, $60,700
Official Electric LLC., 1515 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit
Nexxus Electrical Contractors LLC., 2430 S. High St., commercial electric permit
Metcalf Electric, 914 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 4012 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Brazos Bend Electric, 916 W. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial electric permit
John Finney Electric, 2178 and 2180 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permits
Wild T's Wiring 4523 Lone Oak, new residential electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 714 and 716 Gemi Drive, new residential electric permits
Crow Brothers Heating & Air Conditioning, 2500 Alpine Road, commercial mechanical permit
JLB Plumbing, 914 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit
Bloch Plumbing LLC., 1009 Bucks Way, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
HFH Construction LLC., 501 Melrose Avenue, commercial addition permit, $20,000
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $352,575
SG4 Construction & Consulting, 800 E. Methvin St., commercial alterations permit, $30,000
HFH Construction LLC., 501 Melrose Avenue, commercial demolition permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 4517 Lone Oak, development permit
Texas Mechanical Group, 916 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 4517 Lone Oak, residential new permit