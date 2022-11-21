Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 4 through 11:

Permits issued

HLH Hugman-Lammers-Hawkins, 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial addition permit, $1,250,000

Buchanan Fence Co., 3101 Spring Hill Road, commercial alterations permit, $60,700

Official Electric LLC., 1515 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit

Nexxus Electrical Contractors LLC., 2430 S. High St., commercial electric permit

Metcalf Electric, 914 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit

Chance Electric, 4012 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Brazos Bend Electric, 916 W. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial electric permit

John Finney Electric, 2178 and 2180 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permits

Wild T's Wiring 4523 Lone Oak, new residential electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 714 and 716 Gemi Drive, new residential electric permits

Crow Brothers Heating & Air Conditioning, 2500 Alpine Road, commercial mechanical permit

JLB Plumbing, 914 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit

Bloch Plumbing LLC., 1009 Bucks Way, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

HFH Construction LLC., 501 Melrose Avenue, commercial addition permit, $20,000

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $352,575

SG4 Construction & Consulting, 800 E. Methvin St., commercial alterations permit, $30,000 

HFH Construction LLC., 501 Melrose Avenue, commercial demolition permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co., 4517 Lone Oak, development permit

Texas Mechanical Group, 916 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co., 4517 Lone Oak, residential new permit

