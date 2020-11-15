Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 4 to 11:

Permits issued

AVCO Roofing, 1400 Mobberly Ave., commercial alteration permit, $55,000

Kevin Chumbley, 2212 S. Eastman Road, commercial new construction permit

Wildts Wiring, 1405 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 110 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 201 Ford Lane, commercial electric permit

Metcalf Electric, 305 W. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial electric permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

D&R Electrical Services LLC., 312 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit

Imperial Electric, 600 Texas St., residential electric permit

P&L Enterprise, 2202 Bandera Trail, residential electric permit

Hernan Hernandez Electrical, 407 Electra St., residential electric permit

Isaac Design & Construction, 1690 Wood Place, residential electric permit

IES Residential, 300 Locklear Avenue, residential electric permit

IES Residential, 1600 Gay St., residential electric permit

IES Residential, 1108 Bertha Ave., residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 405 Caprock Drive, residential electric permit

JMJ Electric, 1219 Yates Drive, residential electric permit

Sunpro Solar, 2500 Pine Tree Road, residential electric permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 201 Ford Lane, commercial gas permit

H&R Bowers Plumbing and Mechanical, 1203 Maywood Drive, residential gas permit

Foster Plumbing Inc., 3902 Chase Creek Plaza, residential gas permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 706 E. Lynnwood Lane, residential gas permit

Hardy Plumbing, 2202 Bandera Trail, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit

East Texas Cooling Systems, 402 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1501 Young St., commercial mechanical permit

East Texas Climate Control, 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 1512 Noble Drive, residential mechanical permit

JD’s AC LLC., 1126 Stillmeadow Lane, residential mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4002 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit

Hernan Hernandez Mechanical, 407 Electra St., residential mechanical permit

Titan Mechanical Inc., 502 E. Berkley St., residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 1112 Second St., residential mechanical permit

Pither Plumbing, 504 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 307 Davis St., residential plumbing permit

Hernan Hernandez, 407 Electra St., residential plumbing permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 1512 Noble Drive, residential plumbing permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1318 Baylor Drive, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3902 Chase Creek Plaza, residential plumbing permit

East Texas Plumbing, 2306 Kelly Lynn Lane, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 612 Dean St., residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

Bee Happy Building, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, residential new construction permit

Robert Rook Contractor, 1205 Stone Trail, residential single-family alteration permit

Sunpro Solar, 2500 Pine Tree Road, residential single-family alteration permit

Robert Rook Contractor, 1205 Stone Trail, residential single-family demolition permit

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC, 70 Oak Ridge Creek Drive, residential single-family new construction permit, $225,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 101 Sherwood Drive, residential reroof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1021 Riverwood Drive, residential reroof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1023 Riverwood Drive, residential reroof permit

AVCO Roofing, 615 Harrell Ave., residential reroof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1120 Windsong Lane, residential reroof permit

TK and F Contractors, 1000 Bill Owens Parkway, residential reroof permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 900 Rose Mount Drive, residential reroof permit

Clint Tuel Roofing, 203 Sherwood Drive, residential reroof permit

Roofmasters LLC, 1417 Columbia Drive, residential reroof permit

Roofmasters LLC, 2016 Boston Drive, residential reroof permit

Roofmasters LLC, 1510 Alpine Road, residential reroof permit

Youngman Enterprize, 1803 E. Marshall Ave., residential reroof permit

LMK Roofing & Construction LLC, 3 Bramlette Place, residential reroof permit

Clean Cut Roofing, 803 Diamond St., residential reroof permit

AVCO Roofing, 18 Rambling Road, residential reroof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1016 Riverwood Drive, residential reroof permit

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1708 Pineridge St. residential reroof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2808 Sherwood Drive, residential reroof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1707 Riviera Drive, residential reroof permit

Commercial Roofing Systems, 205 Hampton Court, residential reroof permit

East Texas Sign Service, 305 W. Loop 281, Suite 101, sign permit, $14,566

Rick’s Sign Co., 401 Capacity Drive, sign permit, $2,700

Signmark LLC, 2019 Toler Road, sign permit, $3,500

C&C Irrigation, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 825 Fisher Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit

Marsh Irrigation Services, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Marsh Irrigation Services, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Van Meter Construction, 2500 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial alteration permit, $48,000

Kane Security, 308 Fifth St., commercial alteration permit

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 504 Pine Tree Road, commercial demolition permit

Precision Pools Inc., 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 3910 Chase Crest Circle, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 3910 Chase Crest Circle, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 1112 Insignia Way, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 3832 Chase Creek Plaza, development permit

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 70 Oak Ridge Creek Drive, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 3905 Gable Crest Lane, development permit

Johnson & Pace Inc., 3195 Nealy Way, development permit

Atlas Building Systems Inc., 315 Tammy Lynn Drive, development permit

Can Do Electric, 606 Harmon Drive, residential electric permit

U Graves Plumbing, 608 Aurel Boulevard, residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 3210 Player Drive, residential gas permit

Richard Hold Plumbing, 706 E. Lynnwood Lane, residential gas permit

Pither Plumbing, 501 Sue St., residential gas permit

Anchor Safety Inc., 3501 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 300 E. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1219 Yates Drive, residential mechanical permit

J. Rowe Plumbing Inc., 2321 Airline Road, residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 514 Crystal St., residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 3210 Player Drive, residential plumbing permit

Hitt Properties LLC, 1512 Noble Drive, residential new construction permit

Gordy Roofing, 118 Rawley Court, residential re-roof permit

Noble Roofing, 907 Glencrest Lane, residential re-roof permit

Precision Pools Inc., 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential swimming pool construction permit

Precision Pools Inc., 3832 Chase Creek, residential swimming pool construction permit

Precision Pools Inc., 1112 Insignia Way, residential swimming pool permit

Precision Pools Inc., 3910 Chase Crest, residential swimming pool permit

Sign Masters of Tyler, 5013 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $3,000

CD Thomas Utilities, 311 Locklear Ave., residential water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Plumbing, 70 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential water/sewer permit