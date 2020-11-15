Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 4 to 11:
Permits issued
AVCO Roofing, 1400 Mobberly Ave., commercial alteration permit, $55,000
Kevin Chumbley, 2212 S. Eastman Road, commercial new construction permit
Wildts Wiring, 1405 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 110 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 201 Ford Lane, commercial electric permit
Metcalf Electric, 305 W. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial electric permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
D&R Electrical Services LLC., 312 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit
Imperial Electric, 600 Texas St., residential electric permit
P&L Enterprise, 2202 Bandera Trail, residential electric permit
Hernan Hernandez Electrical, 407 Electra St., residential electric permit
Isaac Design & Construction, 1690 Wood Place, residential electric permit
IES Residential, 300 Locklear Avenue, residential electric permit
IES Residential, 1600 Gay St., residential electric permit
IES Residential, 1108 Bertha Ave., residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 405 Caprock Drive, residential electric permit
JMJ Electric, 1219 Yates Drive, residential electric permit
Sunpro Solar, 2500 Pine Tree Road, residential electric permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 201 Ford Lane, commercial gas permit
H&R Bowers Plumbing and Mechanical, 1203 Maywood Drive, residential gas permit
Foster Plumbing Inc., 3902 Chase Creek Plaza, residential gas permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 706 E. Lynnwood Lane, residential gas permit
Hardy Plumbing, 2202 Bandera Trail, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
East Texas Cooling Systems, 402 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1501 Young St., commercial mechanical permit
East Texas Climate Control, 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1512 Noble Drive, residential mechanical permit
JD’s AC LLC., 1126 Stillmeadow Lane, residential mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4002 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit
Hernan Hernandez Mechanical, 407 Electra St., residential mechanical permit
Titan Mechanical Inc., 502 E. Berkley St., residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1112 Second St., residential mechanical permit
Pither Plumbing, 504 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 307 Davis St., residential plumbing permit
Hernan Hernandez, 407 Electra St., residential plumbing permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 1512 Noble Drive, residential plumbing permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1318 Baylor Drive, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3902 Chase Creek Plaza, residential plumbing permit
East Texas Plumbing, 2306 Kelly Lynn Lane, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 612 Dean St., residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
Bee Happy Building, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, residential new construction permit
Robert Rook Contractor, 1205 Stone Trail, residential single-family alteration permit
Sunpro Solar, 2500 Pine Tree Road, residential single-family alteration permit
Robert Rook Contractor, 1205 Stone Trail, residential single-family demolition permit
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC, 70 Oak Ridge Creek Drive, residential single-family new construction permit, $225,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 101 Sherwood Drive, residential reroof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1021 Riverwood Drive, residential reroof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1023 Riverwood Drive, residential reroof permit
AVCO Roofing, 615 Harrell Ave., residential reroof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1120 Windsong Lane, residential reroof permit
TK and F Contractors, 1000 Bill Owens Parkway, residential reroof permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 900 Rose Mount Drive, residential reroof permit
Clint Tuel Roofing, 203 Sherwood Drive, residential reroof permit
Roofmasters LLC, 1417 Columbia Drive, residential reroof permit
Roofmasters LLC, 2016 Boston Drive, residential reroof permit
Roofmasters LLC, 1510 Alpine Road, residential reroof permit
Youngman Enterprize, 1803 E. Marshall Ave., residential reroof permit
LMK Roofing & Construction LLC, 3 Bramlette Place, residential reroof permit
Clean Cut Roofing, 803 Diamond St., residential reroof permit
AVCO Roofing, 18 Rambling Road, residential reroof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1016 Riverwood Drive, residential reroof permit
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1708 Pineridge St. residential reroof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2808 Sherwood Drive, residential reroof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1707 Riviera Drive, residential reroof permit
Commercial Roofing Systems, 205 Hampton Court, residential reroof permit
East Texas Sign Service, 305 W. Loop 281, Suite 101, sign permit, $14,566
Rick’s Sign Co., 401 Capacity Drive, sign permit, $2,700
Signmark LLC, 2019 Toler Road, sign permit, $3,500
C&C Irrigation, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 825 Fisher Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit
Marsh Irrigation Services, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Marsh Irrigation Services, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Van Meter Construction, 2500 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial alteration permit, $48,000
Kane Security, 308 Fifth St., commercial alteration permit
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 504 Pine Tree Road, commercial demolition permit
Precision Pools Inc., 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 3910 Chase Crest Circle, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 3910 Chase Crest Circle, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 1112 Insignia Way, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 3832 Chase Creek Plaza, development permit
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 70 Oak Ridge Creek Drive, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 3905 Gable Crest Lane, development permit
Johnson & Pace Inc., 3195 Nealy Way, development permit
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 315 Tammy Lynn Drive, development permit
Can Do Electric, 606 Harmon Drive, residential electric permit
U Graves Plumbing, 608 Aurel Boulevard, residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 3210 Player Drive, residential gas permit
Richard Hold Plumbing, 706 E. Lynnwood Lane, residential gas permit
Pither Plumbing, 501 Sue St., residential gas permit
Anchor Safety Inc., 3501 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 300 E. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1219 Yates Drive, residential mechanical permit
J. Rowe Plumbing Inc., 2321 Airline Road, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 514 Crystal St., residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 3210 Player Drive, residential plumbing permit
Hitt Properties LLC, 1512 Noble Drive, residential new construction permit
Gordy Roofing, 118 Rawley Court, residential re-roof permit
Noble Roofing, 907 Glencrest Lane, residential re-roof permit
Precision Pools Inc., 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential swimming pool construction permit
Precision Pools Inc., 3832 Chase Creek, residential swimming pool construction permit
Precision Pools Inc., 1112 Insignia Way, residential swimming pool permit
Precision Pools Inc., 3910 Chase Crest, residential swimming pool permit
Sign Masters of Tyler, 5013 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $3,000
CD Thomas Utilities, 311 Locklear Ave., residential water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Plumbing, 70 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential water/sewer permit