Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 5-12:

Permits issuedSouthwestern Services, 1011 Wal St., Suite 300, commercial addition permit, $650,000

McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 703 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

McNeer Electrical Contracting, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway Bldg. 6, commercial electric permit

H&K Electric Inc., 5910 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway Bldg. 5, commercial electric permit

B&A Electric, 426 N. Center St., commercial electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 3807 Hidden Trails Lane, new residential electric permit

Chance Electric, 131 Houston St., new residential electric permit

JMH Electric, 306 Yale St., new residential electric permit

BTO Properties, 308 Yale St., new residential electric permit

JMH Electric, 310 Yale St., new residential electric permit

Mr. Plumber, 1312 Dennis Drive, commercial gas permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 3088 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Air Cybernetics, 1001 W. Fairmont St., commercial mechanical permit

All Seasons Heating And Air Conditioning, 3105 Nealy Way, commercial mechanical permit

Krause Service Co., 2800 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 111 H.G. Mosely Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

Air Cybernetics, 917 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Pither Plumbing, 711 N. Access Road, commercial plumbing permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 1001 W. Fairmont St., commercial plumbing permit

Mr. Plumber, 1312 Dennis Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Bannister Plumbing, 402 Claire Lane, new residential plumbing permit

RGB Plumbing, 131 Houston St., new residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 3009 Fairway Oaks Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1118 Insignia Way, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filedTranset Company, 4750 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial addition permit, $1,914,877

BarCat LLC., 109 Kodak Boulevard Bldg. D., commercial addition permit, $15,000

BarCat LLC., 109 Kodak Boulevard Bldg. C., commercial addition permit, $40,000

Vargo, 5401 Mickey Melton Area B., commercial addition permit, $16,097,000

Vargo, 5401 Mickey Melton Area A., commercial addition permit, $4,757,910

TGW Systems Inc., 5401 Mickey Melton BL., commercial addition permit, $7,000,000

HCBeck LTD., 301 W. Whaley St., commercial addition permit

KGS Fire & Security Services, commercial fire alarm permit, $1,952

Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $26,210

SSS International LLC., 2430 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $45,000

BarCat LLC., 109 Kodak Boulevard, commercial alteration permit, $41,000

HGR General Contractor LP., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $69,600

Cox Builders Inc., 1000 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $25,000

BarCat LLC., 109 Kodak Boulevard, commercial new permit, $25,000

BarCat LLC., 109 Kodak Boulevard, commercial new permit, $50,000

CBS Home Builders LLC., 3326 Celebration Way, development permit

Laxton Electric, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial electric permit

Horizon Construction Company, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Chad O. Jackson Plumbing LLC., 507 E. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

CBS Home Builders LLC., 3326 Celebration Way, residential new permit

Ron Boorman Jr., 1830 Hollybrook Drive, new commercial water/sewer permit

Stephen Bigelow, 1100 McCann Road, new commercial water/sewer permit

