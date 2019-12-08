Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4:
Permits issued
Fernando Rodriguez, 1301 Frankie Lane, driveway permit
MN Concrete, 310 Alta St., driveway permit
Texas Pro Signs, 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial electrical permit
D&R Electric, 452 Forest Square, commercial electrical permit
Lin R. Rogers Electrical Contractors Inc., 3313 N. Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 315 S. Center St., commercial electrical permit
Boyce Electric, 805 Stewart St., residential electrical permit
Harber Electric, 1112 Masters Way, residential electrical permit
Harber Electric, 1306 Tiffany Lane, residential electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 1305 Inwood Road, residential electrical permit
All Electric, 3804 Suren Way, residential electrical permit
All Electric, 3808 Suren Way, residential electrical permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 508 E. Methvin, residential gas permit
Air Cybernetics, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Apt. 3806, commercial mechanical permit, $2,050
Air Cybernetics, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Apt. 3805, commercial mechanical permit, $2,050
East Texas Refrigeration, 1210 Swinging Bridge Road, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 1112 Masters Way, residential mechanical permit, $10,000
Wright-Way Plumbing, 110 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 2011 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 1500 Colony Circle, commercial plumbing permit
Better Rate Plumbing, 401 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Arrow Plumbing, 1307 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permit
Arrow Plumbing, 1311 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permit
C. Woods Co., 705 Oakdale Ave., residential plumbing permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 312 Tammy Lynn Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $6,619
El Paso Roofing, 203 Norton Drive, tear off and reroof house, $3,300
Luis Construction, 312 Bostic Drive, repair porch and laundry room from fire damage, $20,000
Duszik Construction Co., 1907 Meshach Drive, reroof and overhang repair at house, $8,900
Chris Langford Roofing, 1268 Brandywine Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Silver Line Roofing, 400 Meadowbrook Drive, tear off and reroof house and repair window casing on two windows, $24,822
Cecille Daniels, 1307 Hyacinth Drive, shingle layover on house, $1,778
Tovar Roofing, 3715 Teri Lynn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $2,500
Texas Pro Signs, 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, sign permit, $6,500
Applications filed
J. Stone Enterprises Inc., 117 E. Tyler St., remodel for restaurant, $30,000
Custom Pool Designs, 3206 Player Drive, development permit
Rockett Realty Inc., 3409 Oak Hill Trail, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1205 Booker St., development permit
East Texas Homes LLC, 1009 N. Third St., development permit
East Texas Homes LLC, 1011 N. Third St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 207 Grant St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1213 Douglas St., development permit
Custom Pool Designs, 3206 Player Drive, install 14-foot by 20-foot pool at house, $50,000
Stonewater Roofing, 40 Palisades Blvd., tear off and reroof house, $15,498
Rockett Realty Inc., 3409 Oak Hill Trail, build 15 room house, $462,000
Ameritex Homes, 1205 Booker St., build 8 room house, $80,000
East Texas Homes LLC, 1009 N. Third St., build 6 room house, $105,000
East Texas Homes LLC, 1011 N. Third St., build 6 room house, $110,000
Ameritex Homes, 207 Grant St., build 8 room house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 1213 Douglas St., build 8 room house, $80,000
Guillermo Arrela, 1309 S. Green St., water/sewer new commercial permit