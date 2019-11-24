Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 14 to 20:
Permits issued
Rivmon’s Construction Co. Inc., 3300 W. Loop 281, install new metal panel and cedar siding on front of Royal Plumbing building, $3,500
Longview Habitat for Humanity, 905 McCann Road, build 3 rooms inside existing Longview Habitat for Humanity building, $15,000
Montgomery Construction & Roofing, 210 E. Methvin St., lay over roof at existing commercial building, $25,000
Victor Rodriguez, 826 Sylvan Drive, driveway permit
Jose Reyes, 2 Lindsey Lane, driveway permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 905 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit
Infinity Electrical Resources Inc., 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial electrical permit
Gill Electric, 3111 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit
Armor Electrical LP, 3323 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit
JLR Electric, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial electrical permit
Sears Electric Service, 604 Sylvan Drive, residential electrical permit
A&M Electric Inc., 1301 Hyacinth Drive, residential electrical permit
Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 7 Iris Circle, residential electrical permit
E.P. Electrical & Electronics, 603 Arkansas St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 921 Sylvan Drive, residential electrical permit
Gill Electric, 221 Woodcreek Drive, residential electrical permit
Steve Eschenburg, 2703 Clinton St., residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 1417 Aars St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 3700 Kriss Drive, residential electrical permit
Harber Electric, 3343 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 5200 Judson Road, commercial gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4204 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit
Alco Air, 7 Iris Circle, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Aire Serv of Longview, 901 W. Fairmont St., residential mechanical permit, $8,980
TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 3343 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit, $8,200
Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 2204 Bandera Trail, residential mechanical permit, $7,000
PML Air Conditioning, 1212 Ridgelea Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,200
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., basement, commercial plumbing permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., first floor, commercial plumbing permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., second floor, commercial plumbing permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., third floor, commercial plumbing permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., fourth floor, commercial plumbing permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., fifth floor, commercial plumbing permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., sixth floor, commercial plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 5200 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 707 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical LLC, 1125 Pine Bluff Road, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 4003 Thomas St., residential plumbing permit
K&G Plumbing, 2307 Kim St., residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4204 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit
Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building A, build 27,222-square-foot three story 24 unit apartment building, $1,761,724
Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building B, build 13,662-square-foot three story 12 unit apartment building, $884,162
Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building C, build 27,591-square-foot three story 24 unit apartment building, $1,785,604
Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building D, build 9,768-square-foot three story 12 unit apartment building, $632,155
Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building E, build 23,712-square-foot three story 24 unit apartment building, $1,785,604
Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building F, build 19,014-square-foot three story 24 unit apartment building, $1,230,527
Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building G, build 19,014-square-foot three story 24 unit apartment building, $1,230,527
Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building H, build 10,071-square-foot three story 12 unit apartment building, $651,764
Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building J, build 19,764-square-foot three story 24 unit apartment building, $1,279,065
Randy Langford Construction, 422 Larry Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,800
El Paso Roofing, 1310 Alice Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,600
Home Depot USA Inc., 609 Alta St., replace 8 vinyl windows, $5,400
Marshall Hometown Roofing, 213 Locklear Ave., tear off and reroof house, $3,330
AVCO Roofing, 603 Tullie Drive, tear off and reroof house, $17,590
Clint Tuel Roofing, 2315 Fleetwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,500
Cobalt Services LLC, 1808 Clinton St., tear off and reroof house, $10,800
Noble Roofing, 3708 Keighley Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,797
AVCO Roofing, 2302 Rande Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,110
Home Depot USA Inc., 1003 Sovereign Drive, replace 2 vinyl windows, $3,317
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1110 Seminole Lane, tear off and reroof house, $14,302
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 3408 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Peak Performance Commercial Construction, 1800 Judson Road, tear off and reroof Wellness Center, $25,000
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 707 W. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit
Tullos Williams Construction, 309 Magnolia Lane, build new 2710-square-foot commercial building
SW57 Construction LLC, 111 Blaine Trail, build new office building, $225,000
GINC Construction LLC, 20 Marguerite Drive, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 2301 Victory St., development permit
Pyramid Homes, 601 Palms Lane, development permit
Pyramid Homes, 701 Palms Lane, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 607 Texas St., development permit
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 3008 Kathleen Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1224 Mission Creek Drive, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 2402 Smith Drive, development permit
Gillespie Engineer, 1901 S. High St., development permit
S1 Industrial Properties LLC, 4228 Estes Parkway, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 3724 Bill Owens Parkway, development permit
E.P. Electrical & Electronics, 1208 Rodden Drive, commercial electrical permit
Chance Electric, 511 Avenue B, Lot 5, residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 1417 Aars St., residential electrical permit
C. Woods Company, 1101 Rosedale Drive, residential plumbing permit
Jensen Plumbing, 1212 Marigold Lane, residential plumbing permit
Stonewater Roofing, 307 Choctaw St., tear off and reroof house, $10,065
All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 605 Regency Drive, replace 13 windows at house, $10,458
GINC Construction LLC, 20 Marguerite Drive, build 10 room house, $179,000
Ameritex Homes, 2301 Victory St., build 8 room house, $80,000
Pyramind Homes, 701 Palms Lane, build 14 room house, $190,000
Pyramind Homes, 601 Palms Lane, build 11 room house, $170,000
Ameritex Homes, 607 Texas St., build 8 room house, $80,000
Conaway & Sons, 1224 Mission Creek Drive, build 9 room house, $80,453
Ameritex Homes, 2402 Smith Drive, build 9 room house, $80,000
Jason Horn, 932 Toler Road, site review permit, $275,000
Alicia Yoder, Arrow and Dundee, site review permit, $482,000
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 2400 MacArthur St., water/sewer new commercial permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 601 Palms Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 701 Palms Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4204 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1224 Mission Creek Drive, water/sewer new residential permit