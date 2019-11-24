Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 14 to 20:

Permits issued

Rivmon’s Construction Co. Inc., 3300 W. Loop 281, install new metal panel and cedar siding on front of Royal Plumbing building, $3,500

Longview Habitat for Humanity, 905 McCann Road, build 3 rooms inside existing Longview Habitat for Humanity building, $15,000

Montgomery Construction & Roofing, 210 E. Methvin St., lay over roof at existing commercial building, $25,000

Victor Rodriguez, 826 Sylvan Drive, driveway permit

Jose Reyes, 2 Lindsey Lane, driveway permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 905 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit

Infinity Electrical Resources Inc., 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial electrical permit

Gill Electric, 3111 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit

Armor Electrical LP, 3323 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit

JLR Electric, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial electrical permit

Sears Electric Service, 604 Sylvan Drive, residential electrical permit

A&M Electric Inc., 1301 Hyacinth Drive, residential electrical permit

Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 7 Iris Circle, residential electrical permit

E.P. Electrical & Electronics, 603 Arkansas St., residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 921 Sylvan Drive, residential electrical permit

Gill Electric, 221 Woodcreek Drive, residential electrical permit

Steve Eschenburg, 2703 Clinton St., residential electrical permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 1417 Aars St., residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 3700 Kriss Drive, residential electrical permit

Harber Electric, 3343 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 5200 Judson Road, commercial gas permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4204 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit

Alco Air, 7 Iris Circle, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

Aire Serv of Longview, 901 W. Fairmont St., residential mechanical permit, $8,980

TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 3343 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit, $8,200

Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 2204 Bandera Trail, residential mechanical permit, $7,000

PML Air Conditioning, 1212 Ridgelea Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,200

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., basement, commercial plumbing permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., first floor, commercial plumbing permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., second floor, commercial plumbing permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., third floor, commercial plumbing permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., fourth floor, commercial plumbing permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., fifth floor, commercial plumbing permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., sixth floor, commercial plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 5200 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 707 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical LLC, 1125 Pine Bluff Road, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 4003 Thomas St., residential plumbing permit

K&G Plumbing, 2307 Kim St., residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4204 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit

Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building A, build 27,222-square-foot three story 24 unit apartment building, $1,761,724

Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building B, build 13,662-square-foot three story 12 unit apartment building, $884,162

Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building C, build 27,591-square-foot three story 24 unit apartment building, $1,785,604

Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building D, build 9,768-square-foot three story 12 unit apartment building, $632,155

Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building E, build 23,712-square-foot three story 24 unit apartment building, $1,785,604

Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building F, build 19,014-square-foot three story 24 unit apartment building, $1,230,527

Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building G, build 19,014-square-foot three story 24 unit apartment building, $1,230,527

Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building H, build 10,071-square-foot three story 12 unit apartment building, $651,764

Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, Building J, build 19,764-square-foot three story 24 unit apartment building, $1,279,065

Randy Langford Construction, 422 Larry Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,800

El Paso Roofing, 1310 Alice Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,600

Home Depot USA Inc., 609 Alta St., replace 8 vinyl windows, $5,400

Marshall Hometown Roofing, 213 Locklear Ave., tear off and reroof house, $3,330

AVCO Roofing, 603 Tullie Drive, tear off and reroof house, $17,590

Clint Tuel Roofing, 2315 Fleetwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,500

Cobalt Services LLC, 1808 Clinton St., tear off and reroof house, $10,800

Noble Roofing, 3708 Keighley Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,797

AVCO Roofing, 2302 Rande Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,110

Home Depot USA Inc., 1003 Sovereign Drive, replace 2 vinyl windows, $3,317

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1110 Seminole Lane, tear off and reroof house, $14,302

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 3408 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Peak Performance Commercial Construction, 1800 Judson Road, tear off and reroof Wellness Center, $25,000

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 707 W. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit

Tullos Williams Construction, 309 Magnolia Lane, build new 2710-square-foot commercial building

SW57 Construction LLC, 111 Blaine Trail, build new office building, $225,000

GINC Construction LLC, 20 Marguerite Drive, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 2301 Victory St., development permit

Pyramid Homes, 601 Palms Lane, development permit

Pyramid Homes, 701 Palms Lane, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 607 Texas St., development permit

Atlas Building Systems Inc., 3008 Kathleen Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 1224 Mission Creek Drive, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 2402 Smith Drive, development permit

Gillespie Engineer, 1901 S. High St., development permit

S1 Industrial Properties LLC, 4228 Estes Parkway, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 3724 Bill Owens Parkway, development permit

E.P. Electrical & Electronics, 1208 Rodden Drive, commercial electrical permit

Chance Electric, 511 Avenue B, Lot 5, residential electrical permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 1417 Aars St., residential electrical permit

C. Woods Company, 1101 Rosedale Drive, residential plumbing permit

Jensen Plumbing, 1212 Marigold Lane, residential plumbing permit

Stonewater Roofing, 307 Choctaw St., tear off and reroof house, $10,065

All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 605 Regency Drive, replace 13 windows at house, $10,458

GINC Construction LLC, 20 Marguerite Drive, build 10 room house, $179,000

Ameritex Homes, 2301 Victory St., build 8 room house, $80,000

Pyramind Homes, 701 Palms Lane, build 14 room house, $190,000

Pyramind Homes, 601 Palms Lane, build 11 room house, $170,000

Ameritex Homes, 607 Texas St., build 8 room house, $80,000

Conaway & Sons, 1224 Mission Creek Drive, build 9 room house, $80,453

Ameritex Homes, 2402 Smith Drive, build 9 room house, $80,000

Jason Horn, 932 Toler Road, site review permit, $275,000

Alicia Yoder, Arrow and Dundee, site review permit, $482,000

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 2400 MacArthur St., water/sewer new commercial permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 601 Palms Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 701 Palms Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4204 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1224 Mission Creek Drive, water/sewer new residential permit