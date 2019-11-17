Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 7 to 13:

Permits issued

Advantage Roofing, 800 Padon St., partial shingle reroof, TPO overlay Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Building, $63,950

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 1300 E. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 401 Gilmer Road, driveway permit

Gerald Simmons Concrete Contractors, 3522 Fourth St., driveway permit

Elite Electric Service, 4003 Thomas St., residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 921 Sylvan Drive, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3903 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit

Abraham Monsivais, 817 E. Melton St., residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 10 Stoneridge Trail, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3905 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit

Durango Electric, 120 Sidney St., Unit C, residential electrical permit

O’Neil Electric, 210 Watkins St., residential electrical permit

Kim Davis, 125 E. Berkley St., residential electrical permit

BNK Services, 1003 Riverwood Drive, residential electrical permit

L&D Electric, 1206 Bertha Ave., residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 1304 Elgin St., residential electrical permit

Bondurant Electrical Contractor, 1202 Masters Way, residential electrical permit

Maderas Plumbing, 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial gas permit

AAT Plumbing LLC, 203 Ralph St., residential gas permit

Today Professional Plumbing Service, 125 E. Berkley St., residential gas permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 311 Birdie Place, residential gas permit

John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1003 Riverwood Drive, residential gas permit

Anchor Safety Inc., 4716 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $1,000

Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 906 Pierce Lane, commercial mechanical permit, $6,000

RES Air Conditioning, 1516 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $6,860

Four Seasons Heating & A/C, 8 Palisades Blvd., residential mechanical permit, $3,000

East Texas Refrigeration, 1230 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000

East Texas Refrigeration, 1232 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3903 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $6,900

East Texas Refrigeration, 1226 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000

East Texas Refrigeration, 1228 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000

Maderas Plumbing, 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1300 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

Napps Air Conditioning — Plumbing, 1511 Judson Road, Building A, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1206 Bertha Ave., residential plumbing permit

Today Professional Plumbing Service, 125 E. Berkley St., residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1215 Hillcrest St., residential plumbing permit

Randy Langford Construction, 821 Short Green St., tear off and reroof house, $2,800

Gomez Roofing, 3820 Fern Ridge Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,575

AVCO Roofing, 7 Par Court, tear off and reroof house, $3,533

AVCO Roofing, 3408 Gladstone Way, tear off and reroof house, $12,230

AVCO Roofing, 1808 N. Shenandoah Court, tear off and reroof house, $7,600

AVCO Roofing, 1713 Shely St., tear off and reroof house, $8,611

AVCO Roofing, 310 E. Pliler Precise Road, tear off and reroof house, $6,781

AVCO Roofing, 605 Hampshire St., tear off and reroof house, $9,738

AVCO Roofing, 315 Erskine Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,974

AVCO Roofing, 306 Meadowlake Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,770

Red Rocks Roofing, 1716 Valley Brook Lane, tear off and reroof house, $4,000

S&M Construction Services LLC, 109 Peterson Place, tear off and reroof house, $2,800

Stonewater Roofing, 1804 Tenth St., tear off and reroof house, $13,238

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1900 Page Road, tear off and reroof house, $9,887

Maria Gonzalez, 1221 N. Ninth St., repair windows and roof at house, $4,000

Ark La Tex Superior Signs, 402 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $7,800

Complete Services, 2407 Judson Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Securitas Electronic Security Inc., 100 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $15,000

Satterfield & Pontikes, 2400 MacArthur St., place job site trailer and tie into electric and plumbing at Komatsu, $1,500

Kyle Stephens, 707 W. Marshall Ave., development permit

Pyramid Homes, 535 Palms Lane, development permit

Atlas Building Systems Inc., 1604 Tenth St., development permit

Outdoor Escapes, 1203 Masters Way, development permit

James Williams, Big Bend Drive and Yosemite Way, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 2202 Twelfth St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 2115 Victory St., development permit

Shaw Construction, 1303 Chappell St., development permit

Atlas Building Systems Inc., 1604 Tenth St., install 16-foot by 20-foot storage shed at rear of house, $12,000

Outdoor Escapes, 1203 Masters Way, construct swimming pool at house, $40,000

Rick Stockton, 2604 Clinton St., build new carport at rear of house, $4,000

Josh Anderson, 220 Strait Lane, cover patio with existing slab to rear of house, $8,500

Performance Roofing Inc., 1903 Hughey Drive, remodel home due to lightning strike at house, $150,000

East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 805 Stewart St., repair house due to fire, $73,000

Window World of NE Texas, 18 Oak Forest Drive, replace 26 windows at house, $10,879

Window World of NE Texas, 801 Redbud Lane, replace 11 windows at house, $4,569

Jim Mobley, 800 E. Methvin St., remodel house, $4,000

Pyramid Homes, 535 Palms Lane, build 14 room house, $180,000

Ameritex Homes, 2202 Twelfth St., build 8 room house, $80,000

Ameritex Homes, 2115 Victory St., build 8 room house, $80,000

Shaw Construction, 1303 Chappell St., build 11 room house, $130,000

Rick’s Sign Company, 705 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $1,100

Verizon, 1929 E. Marshall Ave., small cell node permit, $10,000

Verizon, 1200 E. Marshall Ave., small cell node permit, $10,000

Verizon, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, small cell node permit, $10,000

Verizon, 125 E. Bank Alley, small cell node permit, $10,000

Verizon, 1229 S. High St., small cell node permit, $10,000

Verizon, 336 W. Cotton St., small cell node permit, $10,000

Verizon, 1130 E. Hawkins Parkway, small cell node permit, $10,000

Verizon, 1401 Judson Road, small cell node permit, $10,000

Verizon, 407 E. Methvin St., small cell node permit, $10,000

Verizon, 1709 Eden Drive, small cell node permit, $10,000

Verizon, 210 S. High St., small cell node permit, $10,000

Verizon, 908 E. Hawkins Parkway, small cell node permit, $10,000

Excel Utilities, 1125 Pine Bluff Road, water/sewer existing residential permit

C&D Plumbing, 1821 Judson Road, water/sewer new commercial permit

C&D Plumbing, 1821 Judson Road, water/sewer new commercial permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 535 Palms Lane, water/sewer new residential permit