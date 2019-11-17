Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 7 to 13:
Permits issued
Advantage Roofing, 800 Padon St., partial shingle reroof, TPO overlay Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Building, $63,950
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 1300 E. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 401 Gilmer Road, driveway permit
Gerald Simmons Concrete Contractors, 3522 Fourth St., driveway permit
Elite Electric Service, 4003 Thomas St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 921 Sylvan Drive, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3903 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit
Abraham Monsivais, 817 E. Melton St., residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 10 Stoneridge Trail, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3905 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit
Durango Electric, 120 Sidney St., Unit C, residential electrical permit
O’Neil Electric, 210 Watkins St., residential electrical permit
Kim Davis, 125 E. Berkley St., residential electrical permit
BNK Services, 1003 Riverwood Drive, residential electrical permit
L&D Electric, 1206 Bertha Ave., residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1304 Elgin St., residential electrical permit
Bondurant Electrical Contractor, 1202 Masters Way, residential electrical permit
Maderas Plumbing, 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial gas permit
AAT Plumbing LLC, 203 Ralph St., residential gas permit
Today Professional Plumbing Service, 125 E. Berkley St., residential gas permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 311 Birdie Place, residential gas permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1003 Riverwood Drive, residential gas permit
Anchor Safety Inc., 4716 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $1,000
Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 906 Pierce Lane, commercial mechanical permit, $6,000
RES Air Conditioning, 1516 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $6,860
Four Seasons Heating & A/C, 8 Palisades Blvd., residential mechanical permit, $3,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 1230 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 1232 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3903 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $6,900
East Texas Refrigeration, 1226 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 1228 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Maderas Plumbing, 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1300 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
Napps Air Conditioning — Plumbing, 1511 Judson Road, Building A, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1206 Bertha Ave., residential plumbing permit
Today Professional Plumbing Service, 125 E. Berkley St., residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1215 Hillcrest St., residential plumbing permit
Randy Langford Construction, 821 Short Green St., tear off and reroof house, $2,800
Gomez Roofing, 3820 Fern Ridge Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,575
AVCO Roofing, 7 Par Court, tear off and reroof house, $3,533
AVCO Roofing, 3408 Gladstone Way, tear off and reroof house, $12,230
AVCO Roofing, 1808 N. Shenandoah Court, tear off and reroof house, $7,600
AVCO Roofing, 1713 Shely St., tear off and reroof house, $8,611
AVCO Roofing, 310 E. Pliler Precise Road, tear off and reroof house, $6,781
AVCO Roofing, 605 Hampshire St., tear off and reroof house, $9,738
AVCO Roofing, 315 Erskine Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,974
AVCO Roofing, 306 Meadowlake Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,770
Red Rocks Roofing, 1716 Valley Brook Lane, tear off and reroof house, $4,000
S&M Construction Services LLC, 109 Peterson Place, tear off and reroof house, $2,800
Stonewater Roofing, 1804 Tenth St., tear off and reroof house, $13,238
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1900 Page Road, tear off and reroof house, $9,887
Maria Gonzalez, 1221 N. Ninth St., repair windows and roof at house, $4,000
Ark La Tex Superior Signs, 402 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $7,800
Complete Services, 2407 Judson Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Securitas Electronic Security Inc., 100 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $15,000
Satterfield & Pontikes, 2400 MacArthur St., place job site trailer and tie into electric and plumbing at Komatsu, $1,500
Kyle Stephens, 707 W. Marshall Ave., development permit
Pyramid Homes, 535 Palms Lane, development permit
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 1604 Tenth St., development permit
Outdoor Escapes, 1203 Masters Way, development permit
James Williams, Big Bend Drive and Yosemite Way, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 2202 Twelfth St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 2115 Victory St., development permit
Shaw Construction, 1303 Chappell St., development permit
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 1604 Tenth St., install 16-foot by 20-foot storage shed at rear of house, $12,000
Outdoor Escapes, 1203 Masters Way, construct swimming pool at house, $40,000
Rick Stockton, 2604 Clinton St., build new carport at rear of house, $4,000
Josh Anderson, 220 Strait Lane, cover patio with existing slab to rear of house, $8,500
Performance Roofing Inc., 1903 Hughey Drive, remodel home due to lightning strike at house, $150,000
East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 805 Stewart St., repair house due to fire, $73,000
Window World of NE Texas, 18 Oak Forest Drive, replace 26 windows at house, $10,879
Window World of NE Texas, 801 Redbud Lane, replace 11 windows at house, $4,569
Jim Mobley, 800 E. Methvin St., remodel house, $4,000
Pyramid Homes, 535 Palms Lane, build 14 room house, $180,000
Ameritex Homes, 2202 Twelfth St., build 8 room house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 2115 Victory St., build 8 room house, $80,000
Shaw Construction, 1303 Chappell St., build 11 room house, $130,000
Rick’s Sign Company, 705 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $1,100
Verizon, 1929 E. Marshall Ave., small cell node permit, $10,000
Verizon, 1200 E. Marshall Ave., small cell node permit, $10,000
Verizon, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, small cell node permit, $10,000
Verizon, 125 E. Bank Alley, small cell node permit, $10,000
Verizon, 1229 S. High St., small cell node permit, $10,000
Verizon, 336 W. Cotton St., small cell node permit, $10,000
Verizon, 1130 E. Hawkins Parkway, small cell node permit, $10,000
Verizon, 1401 Judson Road, small cell node permit, $10,000
Verizon, 407 E. Methvin St., small cell node permit, $10,000
Verizon, 1709 Eden Drive, small cell node permit, $10,000
Verizon, 210 S. High St., small cell node permit, $10,000
Verizon, 908 E. Hawkins Parkway, small cell node permit, $10,000
Excel Utilities, 1125 Pine Bluff Road, water/sewer existing residential permit
C&D Plumbing, 1821 Judson Road, water/sewer new commercial permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 535 Palms Lane, water/sewer new residential permit