Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 21 to 27:

Permits issued

Pither Plumbing, 933 Mobile Drive, commercial gas permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3802 Suren Way, residential gas permit

Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 128 Brookway Lane, residential gas permit

903 Plumbing, 20 Marguerite Drive, residential gas permit

Triple G Plumbing, 812 Harmon Drive, residential gas permit

Air Cybernetics, 3700 McCann Road, residential mechanical permit, $8,500

Action Air, 805 Stewart St., residential mechanical permit, $6,000

JD’s AC LLC, 2009 Grace Ave., residential mechanical permit, $5,100

Jade Mechanical Service LLC, 20 Marguerite Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,800

Hays Heating and Air, 209 Reel Road, residential mechanical permit, $5,000

All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 4015 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

B&K Solutions LLC, 2107 Sophia Lane, residential mechanical permit, $11,000

All Seismic Solutions LLC, 1214 Ridgelea Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,200

CD Thomas Utilities, 1805 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 452 Forest Square, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 301 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3802 Suren Way, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 122 Blaine Trail, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 124 Blaine Trail, residential plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 805 Stewart St., residential plumbing permit

Arrow Plumbing, 1417 Aars St., residential plumbing permit

Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 128 Brookway Lane, residential plumbing permit

903 Plumbing, 20 Marguerite Drive, residential plumbing permit

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 1105 Camellia Lane, tear off and reroof house, $14,495

AVCO Roofing, 4 Montclair Circle, tear off and reroof house, $18,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1102 Sapphire St., tear off and reroof house, $5,000

Flores Construction, 1807 Bolton Ave., tear off and reroof house, $800

BL Duszik Construction, 800 Seventh St., replace rotted wood and stucco at house, $6,000

AVCO Roofing, 206 St. Clair Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,449

AVCO Roofing, 1009 Orchard St., tear off and reroof house, $8,624

Aedifex LLC, 1204 Pine Bluff Road, tear off and reroof house, $6,000

Brad Czurak, 2008 Boston Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000

Applications filed

CD Thomas Utilities, 1805 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

All Season Window & Door MFG, 101 Crestwood Drive, install 19 windows at house, $8,407

J.A. Kay Roofing, 104 S. Lane Wells Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,342

Chris Langford Roofing, 512 Sheffield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000

JPI Development LP, 2127 Page Creek Trail, build 12 room townhouse, $150,000

JPI Development LP, 2129 Page Creek Trail, build 12 room townhouse, $150,000

JPI Development LP, 2131 Page Creek Trail, build 12 room townhouse, $150,000

JPI Development LP, 2133 Page Creek Trail, build 12 room townhouse, $150,000

Reich Builders Ltd., 3804 Hidden Hills Circle, build 14 room house, $273, 000

Pyramid Homes, 2402 Sago Court, site plan review permit, $63,800

Johnson & Pace Inc., 804 E. Loop 281, site plan review permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3804 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit