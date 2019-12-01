Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Nov. 21 to 27:
Permits issued
Pither Plumbing, 933 Mobile Drive, commercial gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3802 Suren Way, residential gas permit
Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 128 Brookway Lane, residential gas permit
903 Plumbing, 20 Marguerite Drive, residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 812 Harmon Drive, residential gas permit
Air Cybernetics, 3700 McCann Road, residential mechanical permit, $8,500
Action Air, 805 Stewart St., residential mechanical permit, $6,000
JD’s AC LLC, 2009 Grace Ave., residential mechanical permit, $5,100
Jade Mechanical Service LLC, 20 Marguerite Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,800
Hays Heating and Air, 209 Reel Road, residential mechanical permit, $5,000
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 4015 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
B&K Solutions LLC, 2107 Sophia Lane, residential mechanical permit, $11,000
All Seismic Solutions LLC, 1214 Ridgelea Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,200
CD Thomas Utilities, 1805 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 452 Forest Square, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 301 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3802 Suren Way, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 122 Blaine Trail, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 124 Blaine Trail, residential plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 805 Stewart St., residential plumbing permit
Arrow Plumbing, 1417 Aars St., residential plumbing permit
Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 128 Brookway Lane, residential plumbing permit
903 Plumbing, 20 Marguerite Drive, residential plumbing permit
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 1105 Camellia Lane, tear off and reroof house, $14,495
AVCO Roofing, 4 Montclair Circle, tear off and reroof house, $18,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1102 Sapphire St., tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Flores Construction, 1807 Bolton Ave., tear off and reroof house, $800
BL Duszik Construction, 800 Seventh St., replace rotted wood and stucco at house, $6,000
AVCO Roofing, 206 St. Clair Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,449
AVCO Roofing, 1009 Orchard St., tear off and reroof house, $8,624
Aedifex LLC, 1204 Pine Bluff Road, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Brad Czurak, 2008 Boston Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Applications filed
CD Thomas Utilities, 1805 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
All Season Window & Door MFG, 101 Crestwood Drive, install 19 windows at house, $8,407
J.A. Kay Roofing, 104 S. Lane Wells Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,342
Chris Langford Roofing, 512 Sheffield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
JPI Development LP, 2127 Page Creek Trail, build 12 room townhouse, $150,000
JPI Development LP, 2129 Page Creek Trail, build 12 room townhouse, $150,000
JPI Development LP, 2131 Page Creek Trail, build 12 room townhouse, $150,000
JPI Development LP, 2133 Page Creek Trail, build 12 room townhouse, $150,000
Reich Builders Ltd., 3804 Hidden Hills Circle, build 14 room house, $273, 000
Pyramid Homes, 2402 Sago Court, site plan review permit, $63,800
Johnson & Pace Inc., 804 E. Loop 281, site plan review permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3804 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit