Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 14 to 21:
Permits issued
Proguard Audio Video Security, 1408 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $2,575
Miguel’s Concrete, 206 Miles St., driveway permit
Miguel’s Concrete, 10 Summer Creek Way, driveway permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3007 Fairway Oaks Lane, driveway permit
Stiles Electric, 908 Pacific Ave., commercial electrical permit
Nantze Electric Co. Inc., 905 Pacific Ave., commercial electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial electrical permit
P&P Enterprises, 1111 Hutchings Blvd., residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 208 Fairview Drive, residential electrical permit
Eagle Electric, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, residential electrical permit
Sunpro Solar, 1007 Baxley Lane, residential electrical permit
JEV Electric LLC, 1320 Lake Drive, residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 209 Young St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 120 Fairview Drive, residential electrical permit
Green Light Solar, 1422 Garner Lane, residential electrical permit
Mosby Mechanical, 201 Ford Lane, commercial gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3804 Hidden Trails Lane, residential gas permit
Napps Heating & Air Conditioning, 5211 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $3,800
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 119 W. Tyler St. Suite 232, commercial mechanical permit, $3,000
TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 208 Fairview Drive, residential mechanical permit, $400
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 3012 Evangeline St., residential mechanical permit, $4,850
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2401 Pine Tree Road, residential mechanical permit, $5,757
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1320 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,200
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 5 Huntington Circle, residential mechanical permit, $18,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 1233 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,500
East Texas Refrigeration, 1231 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,000
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 102 W. Niblick St., commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 3718 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 513 Texas St., residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 1113 Ashbourne Lane, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3804 Hidden Trails Lane, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 520 Ridgelea Ave., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 408 N. Jean Drive, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3420 Bill Owens Parkway, residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 2600 Wylie St., residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 200 Putter Drive, residential plumbing permit
John Tanner Barr, 2809 Amberwood Drive, residential single-family addition permit
Sunpro Solar, 1007 Baxley Lane, residential single-family alteration permit, $33,665
Premier Construction Services, 1310 Evergreen St., residential single-family alteration permit, $3,000
C&D Home Builders, 1601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential single-family new construction permit, $272,807
Stonewater Roofing, 1405 Greenbriar Drive, residential reroof permit
AVCO Roofing, 624 Green Oak Drive, residential reroof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1818 Institute Drive, residential reroof permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 615 Idylwood Drive, residential reroof permit
Roofmasters LLC, 2809 Sherwood Drive, residential reroof permit
Aspire Roofing LLC, 1101 Seminole Lane, residential reroof permit
El Paso Roofing, 1709 Buckner St., residential reroof permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 2301 Fort Drive, residential reroof permit
AVCO Roofing, 125 W. Cheryl St., residential reroof permit
Flores Construction, 106 Eddie Drive, residential reroof permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 1405 Judson Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Linda Writt, 1809 E. Cotton St., commercial alteration permit, $1,400
Linda Writt, 1809 E. Cotton St., commercial accessory construction new construction permit, $1,400
A&D Landworks LLC, 3700 Champions Ridge Lane, commercial accessory construction new construction permit, $11,000
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 3718 W. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit
Trey McKee, 1312 Dennis Drive, commercial new construction permit, $200,000
Priddy Design & Construction LLC, 118 Johnston St., commercial new construction permit, $130,000
John Tanner Barr, 2809 Amberwood Drive, development permit
Rector Restoration & Construction, 1701 Clarendon St., development permit
C&D Home Builders, 1601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., development permit
JPI Development LP, 2153 Page Creek Trail, development permit
JPI Development LP, 2155 Page Creek Trail, development permit
Andrew Taylor Construction, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, development permit
Priddy Design & Construction LLC, 118 Johnston St., development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2807 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 2517 Maggie Lane, development permit
Venmar Pools, 402 Lancer St., development permit
Lone Star Home Remodeling, 710 Ash St., development permit
American Pool Service, 216 Teague St., development permit
Glen Vest Electric, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 122, commercial electrical permit
East Texas Plumbing, 38 Rambling Road, residential gas permit
Napps Air Conditioning — Plumbing, 3515 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
Don Woods, 1207 Marigold Lane, residential accessory demolition permit
Rector Restoration & Construction, 1701 Clarendon St., residential accessory new construction permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 2517 Maggie Lane, residential accessory new construction permit, $4,062
Lone Star Home Remodeling, 710 Ash St., residential accessory new construction permit
Texwin Carports, 1543 E. George Richey Road, residential single-family addition permit
Total Home Solution, 9 Orange Court, residential single-family alteration permit
Green Light Solar, 1422 Garner Lane, residential single-family alteration permit
JPI Development LP, 2153 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit, $150,000
JPI Development LP, 2155 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit, $150,000
Andrew Taylor Construction, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, residential single-family new construction permit, $694,218
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2807 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential single-family new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 414 Claire Lane, residential single-family new construction permit, $125,845
Venmar Pools, 402 Lancer St., residential swimming pool construction permit
American Pool Service, 216 Teague St., residential swimming pool construction permit
Sprinkler Express, 2500 Windmill Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Tucker & Assoc., 215 Longleaf Drive, residential sprinkler permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 403 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 405 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 407 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 409 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 411 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Springhill Plumbing, 1312 Frankie Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Garrett Plumbing, 414 Claire Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
East Texas Homes, 4509 Lone Oak Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 2807 Fairway Oaks Lane, water/sewer new residential permit