Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 14 to 21:

Permits issued

Proguard Audio Video Security, 1408 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $2,575

Miguel’s Concrete, 206 Miles St., driveway permit

Miguel’s Concrete, 10 Summer Creek Way, driveway permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3007 Fairway Oaks Lane, driveway permit

Stiles Electric, 908 Pacific Ave., commercial electrical permit

Nantze Electric Co. Inc., 905 Pacific Ave., commercial electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial electrical permit

P&P Enterprises, 1111 Hutchings Blvd., residential electrical permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 208 Fairview Drive, residential electrical permit

Eagle Electric, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, residential electrical permit

Sunpro Solar, 1007 Baxley Lane, residential electrical permit

JEV Electric LLC, 1320 Lake Drive, residential electrical permit

Schroder Electric, 209 Young St., residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 120 Fairview Drive, residential electrical permit

Green Light Solar, 1422 Garner Lane, residential electrical permit

Mosby Mechanical, 201 Ford Lane, commercial gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3804 Hidden Trails Lane, residential gas permit

Napps Heating & Air Conditioning, 5211 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $3,800

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 119 W. Tyler St. Suite 232, commercial mechanical permit, $3,000

TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 208 Fairview Drive, residential mechanical permit, $400

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 3012 Evangeline St., residential mechanical permit, $4,850

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2401 Pine Tree Road, residential mechanical permit, $5,757

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1320 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,200

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 5 Huntington Circle, residential mechanical permit, $18,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 1233 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,500

East Texas Refrigeration, 1231 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,000

C.D. Thomas Utilities, 102 W. Niblick St., commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 3718 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 513 Texas St., residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 1113 Ashbourne Lane, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3804 Hidden Trails Lane, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 520 Ridgelea Ave., residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 408 N. Jean Drive, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3420 Bill Owens Parkway, residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 2600 Wylie St., residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 200 Putter Drive, residential plumbing permit

John Tanner Barr, 2809 Amberwood Drive, residential single-family addition permit

Sunpro Solar, 1007 Baxley Lane, residential single-family alteration permit, $33,665

Premier Construction Services, 1310 Evergreen St., residential single-family alteration permit, $3,000

C&D Home Builders, 1601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential single-family new construction permit, $272,807

Stonewater Roofing, 1405 Greenbriar Drive, residential reroof permit

AVCO Roofing, 624 Green Oak Drive, residential reroof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1818 Institute Drive, residential reroof permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 615 Idylwood Drive, residential reroof permit

Roofmasters LLC, 2809 Sherwood Drive, residential reroof permit

Aspire Roofing LLC, 1101 Seminole Lane, residential reroof permit

El Paso Roofing, 1709 Buckner St., residential reroof permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 2301 Fort Drive, residential reroof permit

AVCO Roofing, 125 W. Cheryl St., residential reroof permit

Flores Construction, 106 Eddie Drive, residential reroof permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 1405 Judson Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Linda Writt, 1809 E. Cotton St., commercial alteration permit, $1,400

Linda Writt, 1809 E. Cotton St., commercial accessory construction new construction permit, $1,400

A&D Landworks LLC, 3700 Champions Ridge Lane, commercial accessory construction new construction permit, $11,000

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 3718 W. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit

Trey McKee, 1312 Dennis Drive, commercial new construction permit, $200,000

Priddy Design & Construction LLC, 118 Johnston St., commercial new construction permit, $130,000

John Tanner Barr, 2809 Amberwood Drive, development permit

Rector Restoration & Construction, 1701 Clarendon St., development permit

C&D Home Builders, 1601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., development permit

JPI Development LP, 2153 Page Creek Trail, development permit

JPI Development LP, 2155 Page Creek Trail, development permit

Andrew Taylor Construction, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, development permit

Priddy Design & Construction LLC, 118 Johnston St., development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2807 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 2517 Maggie Lane, development permit

Venmar Pools, 402 Lancer St., development permit

Lone Star Home Remodeling, 710 Ash St., development permit

American Pool Service, 216 Teague St., development permit

Glen Vest Electric, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 122, commercial electrical permit

East Texas Plumbing, 38 Rambling Road, residential gas permit

Napps Air Conditioning — Plumbing, 3515 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

Don Woods, 1207 Marigold Lane, residential accessory demolition permit

Rector Restoration & Construction, 1701 Clarendon St., residential accessory new construction permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 2517 Maggie Lane, residential accessory new construction permit, $4,062

Lone Star Home Remodeling, 710 Ash St., residential accessory new construction permit

Texwin Carports, 1543 E. George Richey Road, residential single-family addition permit

Total Home Solution, 9 Orange Court, residential single-family alteration permit

Green Light Solar, 1422 Garner Lane, residential single-family alteration permit

JPI Development LP, 2153 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit, $150,000

JPI Development LP, 2155 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit, $150,000

Andrew Taylor Construction, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, residential single-family new construction permit, $694,218

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2807 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential single-family new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 414 Claire Lane, residential single-family new construction permit, $125,845

Venmar Pools, 402 Lancer St., residential swimming pool construction permit

American Pool Service, 216 Teague St., residential swimming pool construction permit

Sprinkler Express, 2500 Windmill Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Tucker & Assoc., 215 Longleaf Drive, residential sprinkler permit

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 403 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 405 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 407 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 409 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 411 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Springhill Plumbing, 1312 Frankie Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Garrett Plumbing, 414 Claire Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

East Texas Homes, 4509 Lone Oak Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 2807 Fairway Oaks Lane, water/sewer new residential permit