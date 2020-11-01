Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 21 to 28:
Permits issued
Broughton Park and Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., commercial addition permit
Stonewater Roofing, 3302 N. Fourth St., commercial alteration permit, $49,258
Steele Roofing, 300-308 N. Spur 63, commercial alteration permit, $186,584
Public Works, 933 Mobile Drive, commercial alteration permit, $95,000
KMIEC & KMIEC Equip Rental Inc., 2000 Toler Road, commercial demolition permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 106 Alta St., driveway permit
Jerry’s Concrete, 907 Butler Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1227 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1229 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
Slabs, 508 Deerwood Drive, driveway permit
Generator Supercenter, 2028 Cumberland Drive, residential electrical permit
CD Parker Electric, 1324 Frankie Lane, residential electrical permit
CD Parker Electric, 1322 Frankie Lane, residential electrical permit
Generation Supercenter, 3318 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit
Circle S. Electric, 1231 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Circle S. Electric, 1233 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Green Light Solar, 506 Terrace Drive, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1505 Waterlily Lane, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 2312 Fleetwood Drive, residential electrical permit
Gill Electric, 1203 Heather Lane, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 1317 Evergreen St., residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3804 Hidden Trails Lane, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 216 Teague St., residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3812 Hobson Road, residential electrical permit
MD Electrical Contractors, 2907 Ruidosa St., residential electrical permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3812 Suren Way, residential gas permit
U Graves Plumbing,2316 Bates St., residential gas permit
Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 1514 W. Fairmont St., commercial mechanical permit
JD’s AC LLC, 325 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit
All Seismic Solutions LLC, 1601 12th St., residential mechanical permit, $4,500
Hays Heating and Air, 313 Alta St., residential mechanical permit, $7,200
Waggoner A/C, 821 Charlotte Drive, residential mechanical permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 709 Estes Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Absolute Plumbing Solutions, 2000 Toler Road, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 216 Industrial Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3812 Suren Way, residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 411 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 409 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 2608 Mohawk St., residential plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 111 Breland Road, Lot 1, residential plumbing permit
Andrew Metzger, 208 E. College St., residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, residential plumbing permit
C. Woods Co., 2403 Kim St., residential plumbing permit
Jose Uceda Metal & Roofing, 3201 Carrie Lane, residential accessory new construction permit, $3,000
Freedom Forever Texas LLC, 307 Dellbrook Drive, residential single family alteration permit
Reich Builders Ltd., 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential single family new construction permit, $280,000
Roofmasters LLC, 1201 Donald Drive, residential reroof permit
A&A Roofing & Remodeling, 1111 Maple St., residential reroof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1250 Cleardale Drive, residential reroof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1206 Berry Lane, residential reroof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 901 Baylor Drive, residential reroof permit
Noble Roofing, 805 Kingsbury Court, residential reroof permit
J. Stone Enterprises, 3812 Hobson Road, residential swimming pool construction permit
Sprinkler Express, 1209 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1211 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1229 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1227 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road, Suite 100, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $2,600
SBA Communications Corp., 608 E. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $12,500
Kane Security, 316 N. Spur 63, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $4,000
Beer Wells Real Estate, 119 W. Tyler St., commercial alteration permit, $144,214
Jose Moreno, 2504 Estes Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $6,000
CCD Services LLC, 1005 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $5,300
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial demolition permit
Jose Uceda Metal & Roofing, 3201 Carrie Lane, development permit
Texwin Carports, 4309 Hiltzman St., development permit
Longview MF Ventures, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, development permit
H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 1203 Baxley Lane, development permit
J. Stone Enterprises, 3812 Hobson Road, development permit
1925 Alpine road, development permit
Jose Torres, 3908 Alberta St., development permit
4005 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Haywire Construction, 910 Kingsbury Court, development permit
Paradise Patios LLC, 1601 Willow Oak Drive, development permit
Texwin Carports, 9 Par Court, development permit
Cooper C&E, 1107 Evergreen St., commercial electrical permit
D&R Electrical Services LLC, 3111 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 3411 Bronco St., residential electrical permit
Robert’s Air Conditioning & Electric, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 19, residential electrical permit
Freedom Forever Texas LLC, 307 Dellbrook Drive, residential electrical permit
Smith Plumbing, 1107 Evergreen St., commercial plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1305 Willow Oak Drive, residential plumbing permit
Texwin Carports, 4309 Hiltzman St., residential accessory new construction permit
H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 1203 Baxley Lane, residential accessory new construction permit
H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 1203 Baxley Lane, residential single family addition permit
Jose Torres, 3908 Alberta St., residential single family addition permit
Haywire Construction, 910 Kingsbury Court, residential single family addition permit
Paradise Patios LLC, 1601 Willow Oak Drive, residential single family addition permit
Green Light Solar, 506 Terrace Drive, residential single family alteration permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 1113 Masters Way, water/sewer new residential permit