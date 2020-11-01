Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 21 to 28:

Permits issued

Broughton Park and Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., commercial addition permit

Stonewater Roofing, 3302 N. Fourth St., commercial alteration permit, $49,258

Steele Roofing, 300-308 N. Spur 63, commercial alteration permit, $186,584

Public Works, 933 Mobile Drive, commercial alteration permit, $95,000

KMIEC & KMIEC Equip Rental Inc., 2000 Toler Road, commercial demolition permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 106 Alta St., driveway permit

Jerry’s Concrete, 907 Butler Drive, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1227 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1229 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

Slabs, 508 Deerwood Drive, driveway permit

Generator Supercenter, 2028 Cumberland Drive, residential electrical permit

CD Parker Electric, 1324 Frankie Lane, residential electrical permit

CD Parker Electric, 1322 Frankie Lane, residential electrical permit

Generation Supercenter, 3318 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit

Circle S. Electric, 1231 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit

Circle S. Electric, 1233 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit

Green Light Solar, 506 Terrace Drive, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 1505 Waterlily Lane, residential electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 2312 Fleetwood Drive, residential electrical permit

Gill Electric, 1203 Heather Lane, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 1317 Evergreen St., residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3804 Hidden Trails Lane, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 216 Teague St., residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3812 Hobson Road, residential electrical permit

MD Electrical Contractors, 2907 Ruidosa St., residential electrical permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3812 Suren Way, residential gas permit

U Graves Plumbing,2316 Bates St., residential gas permit

Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 1514 W. Fairmont St., commercial mechanical permit

JD’s AC LLC, 325 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit

All Seismic Solutions LLC, 1601 12th St., residential mechanical permit, $4,500

Hays Heating and Air, 313 Alta St., residential mechanical permit, $7,200

Waggoner A/C, 821 Charlotte Drive, residential mechanical permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 709 Estes Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Absolute Plumbing Solutions, 2000 Toler Road, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 216 Industrial Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3812 Suren Way, residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 411 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 409 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit

Bannister Plumbing, 2608 Mohawk St., residential plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 111 Breland Road, Lot 1, residential plumbing permit

Andrew Metzger, 208 E. College St., residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, residential plumbing permit

C. Woods Co., 2403 Kim St., residential plumbing permit

Jose Uceda Metal & Roofing, 3201 Carrie Lane, residential accessory new construction permit, $3,000

Freedom Forever Texas LLC, 307 Dellbrook Drive, residential single family alteration permit

Reich Builders Ltd., 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential single family new construction permit, $280,000

Roofmasters LLC, 1201 Donald Drive, residential reroof permit

A&A Roofing & Remodeling, 1111 Maple St., residential reroof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1250 Cleardale Drive, residential reroof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1206 Berry Lane, residential reroof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 901 Baylor Drive, residential reroof permit

Noble Roofing, 805 Kingsbury Court, residential reroof permit

J. Stone Enterprises, 3812 Hobson Road, residential swimming pool construction permit

Sprinkler Express, 1209 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1211 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1229 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1227 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road, Suite 100, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $2,600

SBA Communications Corp., 608 E. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $12,500

Kane Security, 316 N. Spur 63, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $4,000

Beer Wells Real Estate, 119 W. Tyler St., commercial alteration permit, $144,214

Jose Moreno, 2504 Estes Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $6,000

CCD Services LLC, 1005 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $5,300

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial demolition permit

Jose Uceda Metal & Roofing, 3201 Carrie Lane, development permit

Texwin Carports, 4309 Hiltzman St., development permit

Longview MF Ventures, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, development permit

H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 1203 Baxley Lane, development permit

H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 1203 Baxley Lane, development permit

J. Stone Enterprises, 3812 Hobson Road, development permit

1925 Alpine road, development permit

Jose Torres, 3908 Alberta St., development permit

4005 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Haywire Construction, 910 Kingsbury Court, development permit

Paradise Patios LLC, 1601 Willow Oak Drive, development permit

Texwin Carports, 9 Par Court, development permit

Cooper C&E, 1107 Evergreen St., commercial electrical permit

D&R Electrical Services LLC, 3111 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit

Schroder Electric, 3411 Bronco St., residential electrical permit

Robert’s Air Conditioning & Electric, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 19, residential electrical permit

Freedom Forever Texas LLC, 307 Dellbrook Drive, residential electrical permit

Smith Plumbing, 1107 Evergreen St., commercial plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1305 Willow Oak Drive, residential plumbing permit

Texwin Carports, 4309 Hiltzman St., residential accessory new construction permit

H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 1203 Baxley Lane, residential accessory new construction permit

H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 1203 Baxley Lane, residential single family addition permit

Jose Torres, 3908 Alberta St., residential single family addition permit

Haywire Construction, 910 Kingsbury Court, residential single family addition permit

Paradise Patios LLC, 1601 Willow Oak Drive, residential single family addition permit

Green Light Solar, 506 Terrace Drive, residential single family alteration permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 1113 Masters Way, water/sewer new residential permit