Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 25 to 29:
Permits issuedTrademark Contractors LLC., 2105 Gilmer Road, new commercial permit, $500,000
John Finney Electric, 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial electric permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial electric permit
SignCo America, 411 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Cooper C&E, 4008 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway Building 14, commercial electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 400 N. Spur 63, commercial electric permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 906 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Mike Watts Electric, 501 N. Spur 63 Suite B1, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 404 Claire Lane, new residential electric permit
John Finney Electric, 2158 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permit
John Finney Electric, 2160 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permit
Electrical & Lift Services, 2002 Centenary Circle, new residential electric permit
JAG Building Group Inc., 3098 N. Eastman Road Suite 108, commercial mechanical permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 501 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit
Hester Plumbing, 401 Capacity Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Payne Mechanical Services, 116 Johnson St., commercial plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 905 W. Cotton St., commercial plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 1010 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Tullos Williams Construction, 2166 and 2168 Page Creek TR., new residential permits
CBS Home Builders LLC., 3340, 3342, 3357, 3361 Celebration Way, new residential permits
Applications filedRLM Enterprises Inc., 301 Mamon Drive, commercial addition permit, $100,000
RLM Enterprises Inc., 301 Mamon Drive Building B., commercial addition permit, $100,000
SBA Communications, 1915 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $25,000
Eco-Tech Systems, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial alteration permit, $120,000
Graves Bail Bonds, 302 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $2,500
Americom, 3008 Gilmer Road, commercial new permit, $125,240
Enertech Resources LLC., 912-Z W. Loop 281, commercial new permit, $49,300
Trademark Construction, 3821 McCann Road, commercial new permit, $3,000,000
Tullos Williams Construction, 2166 and 2168 Page Creek Trail, development permits
CBS Home Builders LLC., 3340, 3342, 3357, 3361 Celebration Way, development permits
Jim Heslep Construction, 1402 New Forest Drive, development permit
Sweetilu Inc., 1000 Bucks Way, development permit
Sweetilu Inc., 1008 Bucks Way, development permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 3604 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
McKinzie Plumbing Services, 906 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1119 Lilly St., new residential plumbing permit
Aedifex LLC., 131 Houston St., residential new permit
Aedifex LLC., 1101 Richwood St., residential new permit
Jim Heslep Construction, 1402 New Forest Drive, residential new permit
SSH Properties LLC., 206 Longleaf Drive, residential new permit
Sweetilu Inc., 1008 Bucks Way, residential new permit
Sweetilu Inc., 1000 Bucks Way, residential new permit
Ne Tex Plumbing, 2800 E. Marshall Avenue, new commercial water/sewer permit
AlTech Inc., 2800 E. Marshall Avenue, new commercial water/sewer permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 306 S. Eastman Road, new commercial water/sewer permit
The Riverside Group Inc., 306 S. Eastman Road, new commercial water/sewer permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 2518 W. Marshall Avenue, new commercial water/sewer permit