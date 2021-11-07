Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 25 to 29:

Permits issuedTrademark Contractors LLC., 2105 Gilmer Road, new commercial permit, $500,000

John Finney Electric, 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial electric permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial electric permit

SignCo America, 411 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Cooper C&E, 4008 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway Building 14, commercial electric permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 400 N. Spur 63, commercial electric permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 906 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Mike Watts Electric, 501 N. Spur 63 Suite B1, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 404 Claire Lane, new residential electric permit

John Finney Electric, 2158 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permit

John Finney Electric, 2160 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permit

Electrical & Lift Services, 2002 Centenary Circle, new residential electric permit

JAG Building Group Inc., 3098 N. Eastman Road Suite 108, commercial mechanical permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 501 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit

Hester Plumbing, 401 Capacity Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Payne Mechanical Services, 116 Johnson St., commercial plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 905 W. Cotton St., commercial plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 1010 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Tullos Williams Construction, 2166 and 2168 Page Creek TR., new residential permits

CBS Home Builders LLC., 3340, 3342, 3357, 3361 Celebration Way, new residential permits

Applications filedRLM Enterprises Inc., 301 Mamon Drive, commercial addition permit, $100,000

RLM Enterprises Inc., 301 Mamon Drive Building B., commercial addition permit, $100,000

SBA Communications, 1915 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $25,000

Eco-Tech Systems, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial alteration permit, $120,000

Graves Bail Bonds, 302 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $2,500

Americom, 3008 Gilmer Road, commercial new permit, $125,240

Enertech Resources LLC., 912-Z W. Loop 281, commercial new permit, $49,300

Trademark Construction, 3821 McCann Road, commercial new permit, $3,000,000

Tullos Williams Construction, 2166 and 2168 Page Creek Trail, development permits

CBS Home Builders LLC., 3340, 3342, 3357, 3361 Celebration Way, development permits

Jim Heslep Construction, 1402 New Forest Drive, development permit

Sweetilu Inc., 1000 Bucks Way, development permit

Sweetilu Inc., 1008 Bucks Way, development permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 3604 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

McKinzie Plumbing Services, 906 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1119 Lilly St., new residential plumbing permit

Aedifex LLC., 131 Houston St., residential new permit

Aedifex LLC., 1101 Richwood St., residential new permit

Jim Heslep Construction, 1402 New Forest Drive, residential new permit

SSH Properties LLC., 206 Longleaf Drive, residential new permit

Sweetilu Inc., 1008 Bucks Way, residential new permit

Sweetilu Inc., 1000 Bucks Way, residential new permit

Ne Tex Plumbing, 2800 E. Marshall Avenue, new commercial water/sewer permit

AlTech Inc., 2800 E. Marshall Avenue, new commercial water/sewer permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 306 S. Eastman Road, new commercial water/sewer permit

The Riverside Group Inc., 306 S. Eastman Road, new commercial water/sewer permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 2518 W. Marshall Avenue, new commercial water/sewer permit

Recommended for You