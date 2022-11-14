Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 28-Nov. 4:
Permits issued
DJC, 914 Pine Tree Road, commercial alterations permit, $30,000
Flood Out Restoration, 108 E. South St., commercial alterations permit, $5,400
Ericsson Inc., 2910A Tuttle Boulevard, commercial alterations permit, $23,000
Merilla Electric LLC., 108 E. South St., commercial electric permit
Pither Plumbing, 1507 W. Cotton St., commercial gas permit
Air Cybernetics, 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1704 E. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1301 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit
TDR Contractors Inc., 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
BPM Services, 2430 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit
Strickland Plumbing & HVAC Inc., 2430 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit
Neches Plumbing Inc., 2500 Alpine Road, commercial plumbing permit
TDR Contractors Inc., 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Precision Foundation & House Leveling, 2403 Swan St., residential single family alterations permit
Applications filed
Cox Builders Inc., 1900 E. Cotton St., commercial addition permit, $20,000
American Fire Protection Group, 405 W. Loop 281 Suite J, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,900
Alpha Fire Safety and Supply Company, 518 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $4,286.70
Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 4421 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $4,670
American Fire Protection Group, 140 E. Tyler St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $4,152
Johnson Controls Security Solutions, 300 Industrial Drive, commercial alterations permit, $71,099.63
Shelton Construction, 3319 Gilmer Road, commercial alterations permit, $40,000
East Texas Carports, 1000 1/2 W. Cotton St., commercial new permit, $7,080
Transet Company, 616 Glaske Drive, commercial new permit, $106,270
TDP Electric, 913 W. Loop 281 Suite 104, commercial electric permit
Laxton Electric, 1426 McCann Road Suite A, commercial electric permit
Wiltse Electric LLC., 201 Kodak Boulevard, commercial electric permit
Air Command LLC., 712 Glencrest Lane Suite E, commercial mechanical permit
Faradayenergy Solar, 2904 Jane Drive, residential single family alterations permit
Direct Service, Construction & Design, 2531 Judson Road Suite 101, commercial existing water/sewer permit