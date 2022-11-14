Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 28-Nov. 4:

Permits issued

DJC, 914 Pine Tree Road, commercial alterations permit, $30,000

Flood Out Restoration, 108 E. South St., commercial alterations permit, $5,400

Ericsson Inc., 2910A Tuttle Boulevard, commercial alterations permit, $23,000

Merilla Electric LLC., 108 E. South St., commercial electric permit

Pither Plumbing, 1507 W. Cotton St., commercial gas permit

Air Cybernetics, 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1704 E. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 1301 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit

TDR Contractors Inc., 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

BPM Services, 2430 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit

Strickland Plumbing & HVAC Inc., 2430 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit

Neches Plumbing Inc., 2500 Alpine Road, commercial plumbing permit

TDR Contractors Inc., 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Precision Foundation & House Leveling, 2403 Swan St., residential single family alterations permit

Applications filed

Cox Builders Inc., 1900 E. Cotton St., commercial addition permit, $20,000

American Fire Protection Group, 405 W. Loop 281 Suite J, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,900

Alpha Fire Safety and Supply Company, 518 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $4,286.70

Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 4421 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $4,670

American Fire Protection Group, 140 E. Tyler St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $4,152

Johnson Controls Security Solutions, 300 Industrial Drive, commercial alterations permit, $71,099.63

Shelton Construction, 3319 Gilmer Road, commercial alterations permit, $40,000

East Texas Carports, 1000 1/2 W. Cotton St., commercial new permit, $7,080

Transet Company, 616 Glaske Drive, commercial new permit, $106,270

TDP Electric, 913 W. Loop 281 Suite 104, commercial electric permit

Laxton Electric, 1426 McCann Road Suite A, commercial electric permit

Wiltse Electric LLC., 201 Kodak Boulevard, commercial electric permit

Air Command LLC., 712 Glencrest Lane Suite E, commercial mechanical  permit

Faradayenergy Solar, 2904 Jane Drive, residential single family alterations permit

Direct Service, Construction & Design, 2531 Judson Road Suite 101, commercial existing water/sewer permit

