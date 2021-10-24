Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 4 to 15:
Permits issued
Management Resource Systems Inc., 3088 N. Eastman Road Suite 107, commercial alteration permit, $223,480
Montoya Contractors, 501 N. Spur 63 Suite B1, commercial alteration permit, $4,000
GM Electric, 1207B E. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit
4 TEC Electric LLC., 2800 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit
Harber Electric, 306 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 801 MLK Boulevard, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 301 Mamon Drive, commercial electric permit
Starkey Electric, 3098 N. Eastman Road Suite 108, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 413 Myra Lynn Lane, new residential electric permit
Pither Plumbing, 707 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
NTP Plumbing & Utilities Contractors, 209 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Mr. Plumber, 812 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Ivy Plumbing Company LLC., 3323 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Fulton Technologies Inc., 119 E. Grand Ave., commercial alteration permit, $15,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 1118 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $9,000
Stovall Construction Inc., 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial new permit, $1,000,000
Chance Electric, 4400 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit
VM Electrical LLC., 3084 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit
Eagle Electric, 3817 Killingsworth Circle, new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 721 Cover Place, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 406 Claire Lane, new residential electric permit
Pioneer Plumbing Contractors LLC., 1740 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 1702 McCord St., commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 310 Walnut St., residential mechanical permit
Heritage Plumbing, 904, 906, 908 and 910 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permits
CD Plumbing Services LLC., 217 W. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
United Plumbing Inc., 3611 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 4525 Lone Oak Lane, new residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 2511 Maggie Lane, new residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 2106 Nueces Trail, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
OMNI Construction, 1214 Jaycee Drive, commercial alteration permit, $40,000
Ameritex Homes, 233 Harrison St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 807 W. Washington, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 712 Washington St., development permit
Chris Schroeder Construction, 823 Pinegrove Lane, development permit
B&B Construction, 2611 Graystone, development permit
James Varner, 1107 Victoria Drive, development permit
Jim Heslep Construction, 408 E. Grande Ave., development permit
Andrews Traylor Construction, 1206 Masters Way, development permit
Prestigious Custom Homes LLC., 4625 Brent Road, development permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 5149 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Lawton Commercial Services, 3072 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Ameritex Homes, 233 Harrison, residential new construction permit
Ameritex Homes, 807 W. Washington St., residential new construction permit
Ameritex Homes, 712 Washington St., residential new construction permit
B&B Construction, 2611 Graystone St., residential new construction permit
James Varner, 1107 Victoria Drive, residential new construction permit, $275,000
Andrew Traylor Construction, 1206 Masters Way, residential new construction permit
Prestigious Custom Homes LLC., 4625 Brent Road, residential new construction permit
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 3500 McCann Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $1,023
Universal Time Equipment Company, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $12,000
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2137 E. George Richey Road Building 1, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $7,910
RG Roofing, 1201 Park Lane, commercial alteration permit
Zack Shaner, 100 Grand Boulevard, commercial alteration permit, $1,140,000
Beer Wells Real Estate, 2607 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $207,000
Kinetics Plus LLC., 802 Fisher Road, commercial alteration permit, $18,000
Priddy Design & Construction LLC., 410 N. Third St., new commercial permit, $986,000
Pyramid Homes, 801 Palms Lane, development permit
Craig Bass, 1309 Montclair, development permit
Jim Fisher & Associates, 5608 Palladio Lane, development permit
James A. Williams, 2401 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Air Cybernetics, 950 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1300 Spring Hill Road, commercial plumbing permit
Pyramid Homes, 801 Palms Lane, new residential permit
Craig Bass, 1309 Montclair, new residential permit
Jim Fisher & Associates, 5608 Palladio Lane, new residential permit, $481,900