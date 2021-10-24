Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 4 to 15:

Permits issued

Management Resource Systems Inc., 3088 N. Eastman Road Suite 107, commercial alteration permit, $223,480

Montoya Contractors, 501 N. Spur 63 Suite B1, commercial alteration permit, $4,000

GM Electric, 1207B E. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit

4 TEC Electric LLC., 2800 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit

Harber Electric, 306 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 801 MLK Boulevard, commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 301 Mamon Drive, commercial electric permit

Starkey Electric, 3098 N. Eastman Road Suite 108, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 413 Myra Lynn Lane, new residential electric permit

Pither Plumbing, 707 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

NTP Plumbing & Utilities Contractors, 209 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Mr. Plumber, 812 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Ivy Plumbing Company LLC., 3323 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Fulton Technologies Inc., 119 E. Grand Ave., commercial alteration permit, $15,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 1118 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $9,000

Stovall Construction Inc., 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial new permit, $1,000,000

Chance Electric, 4400 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit

VM Electrical LLC., 3084 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit

Eagle Electric, 3817 Killingsworth Circle, new residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 721 Cover Place, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 406 Claire Lane, new residential electric permit

Pioneer Plumbing Contractors LLC., 1740 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 1702 McCord St., commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 310 Walnut St., residential mechanical permit

Heritage Plumbing, 904, 906, 908 and 910 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permits

CD Plumbing Services LLC., 217 W. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit

United Plumbing Inc., 3611 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 4525 Lone Oak Lane, new residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 2511 Maggie Lane, new residential plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 2106 Nueces Trail, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

OMNI Construction, 1214 Jaycee Drive, commercial alteration permit, $40,000

Ameritex Homes, 233 Harrison St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 807 W. Washington, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 712 Washington St., development permit

Chris Schroeder Construction, 823 Pinegrove Lane, development permit

B&B Construction, 2611 Graystone, development permit

James Varner, 1107 Victoria Drive, development permit

Jim Heslep Construction, 408 E. Grande Ave., development permit

Andrews Traylor Construction, 1206 Masters Way, development permit

Prestigious Custom Homes LLC., 4625 Brent Road, development permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, 5149 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Lawton Commercial Services, 3072 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Ameritex Homes, 233 Harrison, residential new construction permit

Ameritex Homes, 807 W. Washington St., residential new construction permit

Ameritex Homes, 712 Washington St., residential new construction permit

B&B Construction, 2611 Graystone St., residential new construction permit

James Varner, 1107 Victoria Drive, residential new construction permit, $275,000

Andrew Traylor Construction, 1206 Masters Way, residential new construction permit

Prestigious Custom Homes LLC., 4625 Brent Road, residential new construction permit

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 3500 McCann Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $1,023

Universal Time Equipment Company, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $12,000

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2137 E. George Richey Road Building 1, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $7,910

RG Roofing, 1201 Park Lane, commercial alteration permit

Zack Shaner, 100 Grand Boulevard, commercial alteration permit, $1,140,000

Beer Wells Real Estate, 2607 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $207,000

Kinetics Plus LLC., 802 Fisher Road, commercial alteration permit, $18,000

Priddy Design & Construction LLC., 410 N. Third St., new commercial permit, $986,000

Pyramid Homes, 801 Palms Lane, development permit

Craig Bass, 1309 Montclair, development permit

Jim Fisher & Associates, 5608 Palladio Lane, development permit

James A. Williams, 2401 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Air Cybernetics, 950 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1300 Spring Hill Road, commercial plumbing permit

Pyramid Homes, 801 Palms Lane, new residential permit

Craig Bass, 1309 Montclair, new residential permit

Jim Fisher & Associates, 5608 Palladio Lane, new residential permit, $481,900

