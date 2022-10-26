Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 7 through 14:
Permits issued
Retail Construction Services Inc., 916 W. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial alterations permit, $246,877
09 Construction, 1215 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $36,483
Cornerstone Commercial Services, 208 E. Loop 281, commercial new permit, $8,000
East Texas Electric of Longview, 5922 Lou Galosy Way, commercial electric permit
Woodbine Electric Company, Technology Center, commercial electric permit
J&S Electrical, 1604 S. Texas 31, commercial electric permit
Fuller Electric, 522 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Top Source Electric, 3700 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 1306 Oden St., new residential electric permit
IES Residential, 601 Harrison St., new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 2206 and 2208 Fourth St., new residential electric permits
Goettle Plumbing, 344 W. Cotton St., commercial gas permit
Storer Services, 2210 Neiman Marcus Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
Veteran Pride A/C and Heat LLC., 4012 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
SW57 Construction LLC., 511 Lost Creek Circle, residential new permit
Applications filed
Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 4401 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,480
Brown Brothers Fire Protection, 2802 Tuttle Boulevard, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $6,000
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 706 W. Cotton St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $63,455
C&N Lewis Properties, 2918 Tryon Road, commercial new permit, $1,000,000
SW57 Construction LLC., 511 Lost Creek Circle, development permit
Epic Electrical Contractors, 300 Tuttle Circle, commercial electric permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
C. Woods Company, 1300 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
Centex Construction, 600 Baylor Drive, residential multi-family alteration permit, $130,000
Jones Landscape Maintenance & Design Inc., 201 N. Spur 63, new commercial water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 5922 Lou Galosy Way, new commercial water/sewer permit