Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6:
Permits issued
Coldiron Construction, 1313 E. Marshall Ave., reroof J’s Place, $14,000
Feliciano J. Concrete, 2119 Page Creek Trail, driveway permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 2121 Page Creek Trail, driveway permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 2123 Page Creek Trail, driveway permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 2125 Page Creek Trail, driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 2408 Northbrook Drive, driveway permit
Wildts Wiring, 401 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 600 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 1313 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Waggener Electric, 2001 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Cornerstone Electric LLC, 10 Stoneridge Trail, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 901 Coleman Drive, residential electrical permit
A&M Electric Inc., 1805 Hyacinth Drive., residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1509 Noble Drive, residential electrical permit
Boyce Electric, 3349 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit
Boyce Electric, 2902 Inside Passage Trail, residential electrical permit
A&R Service, 1753 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $700
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2902 Inside Passage Trail, residential mechanical permit, $8,900
E.R.A. Climate Technologies LLC, 3104 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit, $20,000
Iliff Heating & Air, 2307 Kim St., residential mechanical permit, $6,000
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 108 Evergreen St., residential mechanical permit, $1,375
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 217 Longleaf Drive, residential mechanical permit, $19,500
United Plumbing Inc., 1304 Swinging Bridge Road, residential plumbing permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1210 Swinging Bridge Road, residential plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 4315 Tanglewood Road, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 2213 Balsam St., residential plumbing permit
AAT Plumbing LLC, 3889 Harley Ridge Road, residential plumbing permit
AAT Plumbing LLC, 3404 Oak Hill Trail, residential plumbing permit
Joe’s Roofing and Repair, 320 Fairview Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,000
Sanchez Roofing, 921 Sylvan Drive, remodel house, $28,500
Innovative Roofing Solutions, 1910 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $13,000
Total Home Solution, 524 Williams St., replace 3 windows in house, $1,200
A&A Roofing & Remodeling, 203 Sharon Kay Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,800
Elwood Services, 1615 Timpson St., residential demolition permit
Elwood Services, 123 Vesta St., residential demolition permit
Coleman’s Backhoe Service, 304 W. Nelson St., residential demolition permit
Conaway & Sons, 817 Short Green St., build 8 room house, $66,819
East Texas Sign Service, 880 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $11,376
Applications filed
Premiere Management, 105 Rothrock Drive, addition of office to existing commercial building
Tuff Shed Inc., 3114 Palmer St., development permit
Capstone Homes, 124 Blaine Trail, development permit
Capstone Homes, 122 Blaine Trail, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 817 Short Green St., development permit
Stiles Electric, 1000 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., commercial electric permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 2203 Stardust Drive, residential gas permit
Attaboy Plumbing Co., 203 E. Sarah Ave., residential gas permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1100 Chateau Court, residential gas permit
ArkLaTex Mechanical Service LLC, 2114 E. Marshall Ave., Clubhouse, commercial mechanical permit
Jensen Plumbing, 2907 Swan St., residential plumbing permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 3114 Palmer St., build 10-foot by 12-foot shed at rear of house, $2,678
Davis Property Management, 2305 Kim St., tear off and reroof house, $5,500
Jack Entzel, 215 Harvard St., house renovation, $8,000
All Seasons Window & Door Mfg., 1322 Vanderbilt Drive, remove and install 11 windows, $4,655
Elwood Services, 1024 Short Young St., residential demolition permit
Capstone Homes, 122 Blaine Trail, build new 11 room house, $195,000
Capstone Homes, 124 Blaine Trail, build new 14 room house, $205,000
Comet Signs LLC, 2001 Judson Road, sign permit, $10,000
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 3535 Fourth St., Suite 301, water/sewer new commercial permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 122 Blaine Trail, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 124 Blaine Trail, water/sewer new residential permit