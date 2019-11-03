Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 24 to 30:
Permits issued
Catbird Construction Inc., 801 Pegues Place, tear off and reroof Community Healthcore building, $5,100
Stiles Electric, 3120 Estes Parkway, commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 5200 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 1301 Frankie Lane, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1228 Hillcrest Drive, residential electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 1707 Hughey Drive, residential electrical permit
Laxton Electric, 1204 Ruth Drive, residential electrical permit
Electrical & Lift Services, 1100 Chateau Court, residential electrical permit
D&R Electric, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3805, residential electrical permit
Sunpro Solar, 3903 Chase Creek Place, residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 1502 Alpine Road, residential electrical permit
CP Electric, 2201 Tennessee St., residential electrical permit
Arrow Plumbing, 3349 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
Royal Plumbing, 5601 Palladio Lane, residential gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 110 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit, $1,500
Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 2525 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $66,720
Aire Serv of Longview, 1212 Hughey Drive, residential mechanical permit, $2,116
All-Tex Air & Heat, 1417 Aars St., residential mechanical permit, $4,000
All Elements Heating & Air LLC, 301 Erskine Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,000
Simmons Services LLC, 1301 Hyacinth Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,000
Air Command LLC, 203 E. Dancer St., residential mechanical permit, $10,000
U Graves Plumbing, 106 White City St., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1913 Silver Falls Road, residential plumbing permit
East Texas Plumbing, 1026 Riverwood Drive, residential plumbing permit
East Texas Plumbing, 1606 Northwood Court, residential plumbing permit
McKinzie Plumbing Services, 111 Breland Road, Lot 16, residential plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 4230 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit
Arrow Plumbing, 3349 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 5601 Palladio Lane, residential plumbing permit
Sunpro Solar, 3903 Chase Creek Place, install roof mounted solar panels at house, $81,357
Advanced Roofing Services, 5 Palisades Blvd., tear off and place TPO overlay house, $11,600
Randy Langford Construction, 2708 Patio St., tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Randy Langford Construction, 3206 Crenshaw St., tear off and reroof house, $14,000
AVCO Roofing, 2201 Oliver Ave., tear off and reroof house, $10,500
Lifetime Exterior Solutions, 205 Miles St., tear off and reroof house, $7,347
Standard Roofing Co. LLC, 2912 Balsam St., tear off and reroof house, $14,328
AVCO Roofing, 8 Victor Dr., tear off and reroof house, $6,322
AVCO Roofing, 1907 Hughey Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,457
Randy Langford Construction, 1703 Valley Brook Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,200
Sanchez Roofing, 1106 Webster St., tear off and reroof house, $7,200
J.A. Kay Roofing, 3 Estates Court, tear off and reroof house, $14,174
J.A. Kay Roofing, 306 McGrede St., tear off and reroof house, $7,880
Applications filed
DFW Automatic Sprinkler, 1803 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Stonewater Roofing, 918 Pegues Place, tear off and reroof commercial building, $3,834
Matt Crocker, 320 E. Methvin St., installation of 6-foot balloon structure, $100
Touchdown LLC, 1500 Colony Circle, build 13 room 3270-square-foot commercial office building, $310,000
Ameritex Homes, 300 Locklear Ave., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1123 Chappell St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1015 N. Third St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1509 Alpine Road, development permit
Touchdown LLC, 1500 Colony Circle, development permit
Longview Alpha Construction, 111 Blaine Trail, development permit
Matt Crocker, 320 E. Methvin St., development permit
Catherine Serrano, 1107 Rosedale Drive, development permit
L&D Electric, 816 Walnut St., residential electrical permit
Code 3 Fire Safety Products, 2407 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $3,500
CD Thomas Utilities, 3111 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 2002 Alpine Road, residential plumbing permit
Catherine Serrano, 1107 Rosedale Drive, build stand alone covered porch to front of house, $600
Eagle Carports Inc., 1505 Clearwood Drive, install metal garage on new foundation at house, $5,070
Ameritex Homes, 300 Locklear Ave., build 9 room house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 1123 Chappell St., build 9 room house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 1015 N. Third St., build 9 room SLIP house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 1509 Alpine Road, build 8 room house, $80,000
John Hill, 121 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $300
Matt Korte, 3703 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., site review permit
Touchdown LLC, 1500 Colony Circle, site review permit
Ware Irrigation Solutions, 3535 Fourth St., Building 3, commercial sprinkler permit
Springhill Plumbing, 1301 Frankie Lane, water/sewer new residential permit