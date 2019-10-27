Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 17 to 23:
Permits issued
Jim Mobley, 813 E. Methvin St., roof construction over flat roof at Patrick’s Electronics
Soria’s Construction, 1004 W. Loop 281, tear off and reroof Pawn Shop, $35,000
Blue Canyon Poolscape, 128 Millstone Lane, development permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 1212 Ridgelea Ave., driveway permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 1214 Ridgelea Ave., driveway permit
Ware Electrical Services, 1716 Toledo Circle, commercial electrical permit
Kim Davis, 914 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Nash Electric Co. Inc., 2505 Judson Road, Suite 2505, commercial electrical permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 1212 Ridgelea Ave., residential electrical permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 1214 Ridgelea Ave., residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 1906 Tryon Road, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 18 Rambling Road, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 606 Greenridge St., residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 517 E. Fairmont St., residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 2501 Buckner St., residential electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 403 Harrison St., residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 1900 Oak Knoll Circle, residential electrical permit
Cornerstone Electric LLC, 111 Breland Road, Lot 16, residential electrical permit
All Electric, 203 E. Dancer St., residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 1610 Seventh St., Unit 45, residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 128 Millstone Lane, residential electrical permit
Arrow Plumbing, 1112 Masters Way, residential gas permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 15 Rockwall Drive, residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 13 Palisades Blvd., residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 10 Oak Forest Drive, residential gas permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 4015 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 2101 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $80,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1909 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $8,875
Payne’s AC, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 168, residential mechanical permit, $3,000
Era Climate Technologies, 3106 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit, $12,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3805 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $7,500
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 208 E. College St., residential mechanical permit, $7,000
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 108 Young St., residential mechanical permit, $6,735
Smith Plumbing, 1716 Toledo Circle, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plubming & Assoc. LLC, 3535 Fourth St., Suite B-3, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial plumbing permit
Krause Service Co., 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial plumbing permit
Arrow Plumbing, 1112 Masters Way, residential plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1215 Fox Lane, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 114 Cherie Lane, residential plumbing permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 4015 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 401 Short St., residential plumbing permit
Goettle Plumbing, 304 W. Nelson St., residential plumbing permit
Blue Canyon Poolscape, 128 Millstone Lane, build new in-ground swimming pool at house, $30,000
Alma Johnston, 3 Camden Court, tear off and reroof house, $7,800
Servicemaster Service, 3708 Ben Hogan Drive, repair house due to fire damage, $50,000
El Paso Roofing, 1417 Auburn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,500
Marshall Hometown Roofing, 1200 S. Green St., tear off and reroof house, $8,000
J.A. Kay Roofing, 410 Norcross St., tear off and reroof house, $7,035
David Barrow Construction, 1600 E. Fairmont St., tear off and reroof house, $3,950
Inspired Building & Remodeling, 309 Ruthlynn Drive, repair house due to water damage, $7,500
Randy Langford Construction, 1410 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,500
Cover 3 Roofing, 1219 Trailwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $2,933
Cover 3 Roofing, 1602 Eva Drive, tear off and reroof house, $2,700
Cover 3 Roofing, 808 Rose Mount Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,865
AVCO Roofing, 2911 Granite Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,816
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 36 Covington Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,234
Home Depot USA Inc., 1410 Centenary Drive, replace 8 vinyl windows at house, $6,395
Home Depot USA Inc., 1611 Springdale St., replace 14 windows at house, $18,512
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 3904 Brent Road, tear off and reroof house, $10,250
J.A. Kay Roofing, 2101 Livingston St., tear off and reroof house, $10,807
Stonewater Roofing, 1707 Shely St., tear off and reroof house, $9,957
Alicia Nunez, 118 Sidney St., Unit C, tear off and reroof house, $3,200
D&D Roofing, 1203 Cole Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,100
Stonewater Roofing, 809 Faircreek Lane, tear off and reroof house, $15,064
K&F Industries LLC, 110 Triple Creek Drive, sign permit, $29,500
Marsh Irrigation Services, 1109 Masters Way, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial fire sprinkler permit
Phupendra Patel, 3120 Estes Parkway, remove and replace rotted columns and beams at Express Inn, $25,000
Nexius Solutions Inc., 1815 Judson Road, upgrade equipment to existing AT&T cell tower, $15,000
Crossbeam Contracting LLC, 2054 Leona St., development permit
Jim Fisher & Assoc., 5601 Palladio Lane, development permit
L6 Enterprises LLC, 4230 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit
Flores Concrete 1505 Clearwood Drive, development permit
Barry Lansford, 304 Englewood Drive, development permit
CD Storage, 702 Fenton Road, development permit
AVCO Roofing, 5515 W. Loop 281, Unit 702, tear off and reroof Highland Village Apartments, $2,390
Lockey Heating & AC, 2407 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
Lockey Heating & AC, 2407 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
Flores Concrete, 1505 Clearwood Drive, 20-foot by 25-foot concrete foundation for storage building, $3,250
CD Storage, 702 Fenton Road, build new 10-foot by 12-foot storage building at rear of home, $3,200
Crossbeam Contracting LLC, 2054 Leona St., build new carport/porch to front and right of house, $18,000
Barry Lansford, 304 Englewood Drive, build new attached garage and storage to right rear of house, $35,000
Willie Neal, 1506 Booker St., remodel house, $3,000
Barry Lansford, 304 Englewood Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $50,000
Jim Fisher & Assoc., 5601 Palladio Lane, build new 14 room house, $356,900
L6 Enterprises LLC, 4230 Savannah Hills Lane, build new 17 room house, $300,000
K&F Industries LLC, 3535 Fourth St., sign permit, $8,156
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3808 S. Eastman Road, water/sewer new commercial permit
Jim Fisher & Assoc., 5601 Palladio Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Royal Plumbing, 4230 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit