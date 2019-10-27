Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 17 to 23:

Permits issued

Jim Mobley, 813 E. Methvin St., roof construction over flat roof at Patrick’s Electronics

Soria’s Construction, 1004 W. Loop 281, tear off and reroof Pawn Shop, $35,000

Blue Canyon Poolscape, 128 Millstone Lane, development permit

Feliciano J. Concrete, 1212 Ridgelea Ave., driveway permit

Feliciano J. Concrete, 1214 Ridgelea Ave., driveway permit

Ware Electrical Services, 1716 Toledo Circle, commercial electrical permit

Kim Davis, 914 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Nash Electric Co. Inc., 2505 Judson Road, Suite 2505, commercial electrical permit

F&S Electrical Contractor, 1212 Ridgelea Ave., residential electrical permit

F&S Electrical Contractor, 1214 Ridgelea Ave., residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 1906 Tryon Road, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 18 Rambling Road, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 606 Greenridge St., residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 517 E. Fairmont St., residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 2501 Buckner St., residential electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 403 Harrison St., residential electrical permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 1900 Oak Knoll Circle, residential electrical permit

Cornerstone Electric LLC, 111 Breland Road, Lot 16, residential electrical permit

All Electric, 203 E. Dancer St., residential electrical permit

Collie Enterprise, 1610 Seventh St., Unit 45, residential electrical permit

Collie Enterprise, 128 Millstone Lane, residential electrical permit

Arrow Plumbing, 1112 Masters Way, residential gas permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 15 Rockwall Drive, residential gas permit

Triple G Plumbing, 13 Palisades Blvd., residential gas permit

Triple G Plumbing, 10 Oak Forest Drive, residential gas permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 4015 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit

TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 2101 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $80,000

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1909 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $8,875

Payne’s AC, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 168, residential mechanical permit, $3,000

Era Climate Technologies, 3106 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit, $12,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3805 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $7,500

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 208 E. College St., residential mechanical permit, $7,000

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 108 Young St., residential mechanical permit, $6,735

Smith Plumbing, 1716 Toledo Circle, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plubming & Assoc. LLC, 3535 Fourth St., Suite B-3, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial plumbing permit

Krause Service Co., 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial plumbing permit

Arrow Plumbing, 1112 Masters Way, residential plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1215 Fox Lane, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 114 Cherie Lane, residential plumbing permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 4015 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 401 Short St., residential plumbing permit

Goettle Plumbing, 304 W. Nelson St., residential plumbing permit

Blue Canyon Poolscape, 128 Millstone Lane, build new in-ground swimming pool at house, $30,000

Alma Johnston, 3 Camden Court, tear off and reroof house, $7,800

Servicemaster Service, 3708 Ben Hogan Drive, repair house due to fire damage, $50,000

El Paso Roofing, 1417 Auburn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,500

Marshall Hometown Roofing, 1200 S. Green St., tear off and reroof house, $8,000

J.A. Kay Roofing, 410 Norcross St., tear off and reroof house, $7,035

David Barrow Construction, 1600 E. Fairmont St., tear off and reroof house, $3,950

Inspired Building & Remodeling, 309 Ruthlynn Drive, repair house due to water damage, $7,500

Randy Langford Construction, 1410 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,500

Cover 3 Roofing, 1219 Trailwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $2,933

Cover 3 Roofing, 1602 Eva Drive, tear off and reroof house, $2,700

Cover 3 Roofing, 808 Rose Mount Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,865

AVCO Roofing, 2911 Granite Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,816

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 36 Covington Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,234

Home Depot USA Inc., 1410 Centenary Drive, replace 8 vinyl windows at house, $6,395

Home Depot USA Inc., 1611 Springdale St., replace 14 windows at house, $18,512

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 3904 Brent Road, tear off and reroof house, $10,250

J.A. Kay Roofing, 2101 Livingston St., tear off and reroof house, $10,807

Stonewater Roofing, 1707 Shely St., tear off and reroof house, $9,957

Alicia Nunez, 118 Sidney St., Unit C, tear off and reroof house, $3,200

D&D Roofing, 1203 Cole Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,100

Stonewater Roofing, 809 Faircreek Lane, tear off and reroof house, $15,064

K&F Industries LLC, 110 Triple Creek Drive, sign permit, $29,500

Marsh Irrigation Services, 1109 Masters Way, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial fire sprinkler permit

Phupendra Patel, 3120 Estes Parkway, remove and replace rotted columns and beams at Express Inn, $25,000

Nexius Solutions Inc., 1815 Judson Road, upgrade equipment to existing AT&T cell tower, $15,000

Crossbeam Contracting LLC, 2054 Leona St., development permit

Jim Fisher & Assoc., 5601 Palladio Lane, development permit

L6 Enterprises LLC, 4230 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit

Flores Concrete 1505 Clearwood Drive, development permit

Barry Lansford, 304 Englewood Drive, development permit

CD Storage, 702 Fenton Road, development permit

AVCO Roofing, 5515 W. Loop 281, Unit 702, tear off and reroof Highland Village Apartments, $2,390

Lockey Heating & AC, 2407 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit

Flores Concrete, 1505 Clearwood Drive, 20-foot by 25-foot concrete foundation for storage building, $3,250

CD Storage, 702 Fenton Road, build new 10-foot by 12-foot storage building at rear of home, $3,200

Crossbeam Contracting LLC, 2054 Leona St., build new carport/porch to front and right of house, $18,000

Barry Lansford, 304 Englewood Drive, build new attached garage and storage to right rear of house, $35,000

Willie Neal, 1506 Booker St., remodel house, $3,000

Barry Lansford, 304 Englewood Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $50,000

Jim Fisher & Assoc., 5601 Palladio Lane, build new 14 room house, $356,900

L6 Enterprises LLC, 4230 Savannah Hills Lane, build new 17 room house, $300,000

K&F Industries LLC, 3535 Fourth St., sign permit, $8,156

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3808 S. Eastman Road, water/sewer new commercial permit

Jim Fisher & Assoc., 5601 Palladio Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Royal Plumbing, 4230 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit