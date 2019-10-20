Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 10 to 16:
Permits issued
BXC Roofing LLC, 1304 Reel Road, tear off and reroof Boorman Properties building, $62,385
MAC Construction, 1803 W. Loop 281, commercial demolition permit
Victor’s Concrete, 1272 Brandywine Drive, driveway permit
Victor’s Concrete, 412 Norcross St., driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 307 Ralph St., driveway permit
P&P Enterprises, 1403 S. High St., commercial electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 4006 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
My Electrical Texas, 304 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electrical permit
Texas Pro Signs, 1920 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Elite Electrical Service, 401 Magrill St., commercial electrical permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 126 Wingate Lane, commercial electrical permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 2800 E. George Richey Road, commercial electrical permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 3101 Spring Hill Road, commercial electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 2107 Sophia Lane, residential electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 2403 Fourth St., residential electrical permit
Kevin Wittmayer, 512 Berkshire Drive, residential electrical permit
Ballard East Texas Electrical Service, 3003 Swan St., residential electrical permit
Fuller Electric, 37 Covington Drive, residential electrical permit
Today Professional Plumbing Service, 127 E. Berkley St., residential gas permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1215 Fox Lane, residential gas permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 2501 Windmill Lane, residential gas permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 108 Young St., residential gas permit
U Graves Plumbing, 306 S. Gum St., residential gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC, 1900 Oak Knoll Circle, residential gas permit
TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 913 W. Loop 281, Suite 201, commercial mechanical permit, $5,000
Air Cybernetics, 1600 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $16,000
Hays Heating and Air, 127 E. Berkley St., residential mechanical permit, $4,900
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1504 Lazy Lane, residential mechanical permit, $1,600
Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 124 Brookway Lane, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1301 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,900
Today Professional Plumbing Service, 127 E. Berkley St., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 816 Walnut St., residential plumbing permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 2501 Windmill Lane, residential plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1707 Sunbeam Drive, residential plumbing permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 168, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 306 S. Gum St., residential plumbing permit
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 2510 Balsam St., tear off and reroof house, $8,250
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1401 Mary Lee Lane, tear off and reroof house, $24,440
Clint Tuel Roofing, 527 Tupelo Drive, Unit 100, tear off and reroof house, $4,100
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 200 Collins Ave., tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 504 Sheffield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1502 Northwood Court, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1212 Heather Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 807 Woodridge Circle, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 308 Shamrock Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
AVCO Roofing, 700 Gemi Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,745
AVCO Roofing, 807 Alta St., tear off and reroof house, $12,087
AVCO Roofing, 2104 Lafayette Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,282
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1233 W. Fairmont St., tear off and reroof house, $17,550
AVCO Roofing, 1801 Smallwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,972
Herndon Construction, 1201 Azalea Drive, replace 10 windows, $3,370
AVCO Roofing, 3211 Norma Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,217
Stonewater Roofing, 107 Syble Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,569
Stephen Marjason, 1108 Coushatta Trail, repair garage due to storm damage, $33,000
Yowell Builders Inc., 3349 Celebration Way, build 11 room house, $190,000
Texas Pro Signs, 1920 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $200
Texas Pro Signs, 1920 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $500
Texas Pro Signs, 1920 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $500
Texas Pro Signs, 1920 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $500
Gary Miller, 2214 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $3,450
A.A. Sign Neon, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Suite 105, sign permit, $1,500
Sprinkler Express, 4218 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4216 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Xact Communications LLC, 3353 Gilmer Road, install radio antenna to cell tower for Atmos Energy, $5,000
Stone Link LLC, 2103 E. Marshall Ave., build new natural stone warehouse to rear of Stone Link building, $10,000
Ameritex Homes, 1105 Rex Lane, development permit
Yowell Builders Inc., 3349 Celebration Way, development permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 309 Erskine Drive, development permit
Imperial Electric, 1300 Alpine Road, commercial electrical permit
Vickers Electric, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 168, residential electrical permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 201 E. Hope Drive, residential gas permit
Fire Mekanix, 2901 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $25,000
Jonathan Goede, 5605 Whitaker Circle, install metal building at house, $14,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 309 Erskine Drive, build 75-square-foot stand-alone garage at house, $68,000
Kevin Wittmayer, 512 Berkshire Drive, enclosing patio to make sunroom at house, $17,000
Ronnie Hardwick, 203 E. Dancer St., remodel inside of house, $28,000
Ameritex Homes, 1105 Rex Lane, build 8 room house, $80,000
Future Signs Inc., 1920 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $4,000
Lamar Advertising Co., 472 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $125,000
Lamar Advertising Co., 611 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $125,000
Lamar Advertising Co., 1621 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $125,000
Charlie Van Burkleo, 100 Kate St., site review plan, $190,000
Erich Cox, 816 Walnut St., water/sewer new residential permit
U Graves Plumbing, 306 S. Gum St., water/sewer new residential permit
Arrow Plumbing, 3349 Celebration Way, water/sewer new residential permit