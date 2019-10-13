Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 3 to 9:
Permits issued
American Canopies, 1315 Judson Road, commercial demolition permit
Arco Design/Build, 201 Ford Lane, development permit
Iandin Concrete Cutting, 1100 N. Ninth St., driveway permit
Fernando Rodriguez, 1318 Frankie Lane, driveway permit
Ortiz Concrete, 2404 Sago Court, driveway permit
Wildts Wiring, 3535 Fourth St., Suite B-4, commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 3535 Fourth St., Building 3, Suite 102, commercial electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 105 Rothrock Drive, commercial electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 5810 W. Marshall Ave.t, commercial electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 1000 W. Cotton St., commercial electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 622 Harris Drive, commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 3500 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit
Trico Enterprises Inc., 807 N. High St., commercial electrical permit
Trico Enterprises Inc., 103 N. Spur 63, commercial electrical permit
JMH Electric, 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 102 Kings Lane, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 600 Tullie Drive, residential electrical permit
O’Neil Electric, 303 McKay Drive, residential electrical permit
Mike Watts Electric, 4821 Gilmer Road, residential electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 1504 Spyglass Drive, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1303 Montclair St., residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1516 Noble Drive, residential electrical permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3805 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3343 Celebration way, residential gas permit
Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 124 Brookway Lane, residential gas permit
Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 126 Brookway Lane, residential gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1603 H G Mosley Parkway, residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 205 Reel Road, residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 207 Reel Road, residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 209 Reel Road, residential gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 102 Kings Lane, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3903 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
Air Conditioning Projects Unlimited, 3401-B2 E. Marshall Ave., Apartment 110, commercial mechanical permit, $1,300
Hays Heating and Air, 310 Alta St., residential mechanical permit, $7,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 2123 Page Creek Trail, residential mechanical permit, $4,500
East Texas Refrigeration, 2125 Page Creek Trail, residential mechanical permit, $4,500
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 518 Sylvan Drive, residential mechanical permit, $27,000
A.C. Contractors, 1203 Masters Way, residential mechanical permit, $16,900
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 134, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1212 Ridgelea Ave., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1214 Ridgelea Ave., residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3805 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3343 Celebration way, residential plumbing permit
Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 124 Brookway Lane, residential plumbing permit
Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 126 Brookway Lane, residential plumbing permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1226 Mission Creek, residential plumbing permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1228 Mission Creek, residential plumbing permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1901 Sunshine Square, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 205 Reel Road, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 207 Reel Road, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 209 Reel Road, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3903 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
Roofmasters LLC, 1902 Hughey Drive, tear off and reroof house, $16,143
AVCO Roofing, 1012 Sovereign Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,907
Randy Langford Construction, 204 Sherwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,600
Randy Langford Construction, 2910 Granite Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,800
JZ Affordable Housing LLC, 237 E. Highland Ave., interior remodel of house, $2,500
4 Show Roofing & Construction, 2503 Twelfth St., interior remodel of house, $3,000
Randy Langford Construction, 114 Village Green Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,000
H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 23 Bramlette Place, tear off and reroof house, $5,300
Gomez Roofing, 116 E. Grand Ave., tear off and reroof house, $2,745
Stonewater Roofing, 1406 Secluded Lane, tear off and reroof house, $25,836
Duszik Construction Co., 1223 Jasmine Lane, replace exterior siding on house, $3,800
Coleman’s Backhoe Service, 2401 Page Road, residential demolition permit
East Texas Sign Service, 1761 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $32,585
Carruth Nursery & Landscape Inc., 310 N. Spur 63, commercial sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2121 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2125 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1318 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2123 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3402 Oak Hill Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2119 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2815 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential sprinkler permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1206 Bertha Ave., water/sewer new residential permit
Applications filed
Universal Time Equipment Co., 911 W. Loop 281, Suite 319, installation of fire alarm extension at Austin Bank building, $2,200
Wal Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 515 E. Loop 281, remodel in deli area of Walmart, $128,000
Silver Grizzly Roastery, 100 W. Cotton St., convert commercial building into coffee roastery, $45,000
Matt Crocker, 314 Magnolia Lane, installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building
Matt Crocker, 303 HG Mosley Parkway, installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building
Matt Crocker, 222 W. Cotton St., installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building
Matt Crocker, 1109 Fourth St., installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building
Matt Crocker, 2101 W. Loop 281, installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building
Matt Crocker, 3500 McCann Road, installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building
Matt Crocker, 1116 Judson Road, installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building
Coldiron Construction, 1313 E. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit
J. Stone Enterprises Inc., 2107 Sophia Lane, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 122 Sidney St., Unit A, development permit
Apache Construction, 2711 Pine Tree Road, development permit
A Few Good Men, 306 S. Gum St., development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 1516 Noble Drive, development permit
Matt Crocker, 314 Magnolia Lane, development permit
Matt Crocker, 303 H G Mosley Parkway, development permit
Matt Crocker, 222 W. Cotton St., development permit
Matt Crocker, 2101 W. Loop 281, development permit
Matt Crocker, 1109 Fourth St., development permit
Matt Crocker, 3500 McCann Road, development permit
Matt Crocker, 1116 Judson Road, development permit
Kenco Pools, Spas & Billiards, 4821 Gilmer Road, development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Tess Bradley Homes LLC, 4228 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit
Slabs, 1518 Colony Circle, driveway permit
Ameritex Homes, 122 Sidney St., Unit A, build 7 room duplex, $120,000
Ameritex Homes, 122 Sidney St., Unit B, build 7 room duplex, $120,000
J. Stone Enterprises Inc., install 32-foot by 16-foot swimming pool at house, $32,000
Kenco Pools, Spas & Billiards, 4821 Gilmer Road, install in-ground swimming pool at house, $40,000
EDSA Remodeling & Contracting Service, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Apt. 3808, repair apartment due to smoke damage, $5,500
EDSA Remodeling & Contracting Service, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Apt. 3804, repair apartment due to smoke damage, $5,500
EDSA Remodeling & Contracting Service, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Apt. 3806, repair apartment due to fire damage, $50,500
EDSA Remodeling & Contracting Service, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Apt. 3305, repair apartment due to fire damage, $18,000
Eric Gonzalez, 1417 Aars St., interior remodel at house, $22,780
Ameritex Homes, 122 Sidney St., build 7 room duplex, $120,000
A Few Good Men, 306 S. Gum St., build 10 room house $100,000
Precision Pools Inc., 1516 Noble Drive, install 19-foot by 36-foot swimming pool at house, $85,000
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, build 13 room house, $300,000
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC, 4228 Savannah Hills Lane, build 14 room house, $340,000
Texas Sign Services Inc., 2804 Judson Road, sign permit, $4,000
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 4228 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit