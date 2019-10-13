Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Oct. 3 to 9:

Permits issued

American Canopies, 1315 Judson Road, commercial demolition permit

Arco Design/Build, 201 Ford Lane, development permit

Iandin Concrete Cutting, 1100 N. Ninth St., driveway permit

Fernando Rodriguez, 1318 Frankie Lane, driveway permit

Ortiz Concrete, 2404 Sago Court, driveway permit

Wildts Wiring, 3535 Fourth St., Suite B-4, commercial electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 3535 Fourth St., Building 3, Suite 102, commercial electrical permit

Hunters Electric LLC, 105 Rothrock Drive, commercial electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 5810 W. Marshall Ave.t, commercial electrical permit

Stiles Electric, 1000 W. Cotton St., commercial electrical permit

Stiles Electric, 622 Harris Drive, commercial electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 3500 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit

Trico Enterprises Inc., 807 N. High St., commercial electrical permit

Trico Enterprises Inc., 103 N. Spur 63, commercial electrical permit

JMH Electric, 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 102 Kings Lane, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 600 Tullie Drive, residential electrical permit

O’Neil Electric, 303 McKay Drive, residential electrical permit

Mike Watts Electric, 4821 Gilmer Road, residential electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 1504 Spyglass Drive, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1303 Montclair St., residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1516 Noble Drive, residential electrical permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3805 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3343 Celebration way, residential gas permit

Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 124 Brookway Lane, residential gas permit

Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 126 Brookway Lane, residential gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1603 H G Mosley Parkway, residential gas permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 205 Reel Road, residential gas permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 207 Reel Road, residential gas permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 209 Reel Road, residential gas permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit

Triple G Plumbing, 102 Kings Lane, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3903 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit

Air Conditioning Projects Unlimited, 3401-B2 E. Marshall Ave., Apartment 110, commercial mechanical permit, $1,300

Hays Heating and Air, 310 Alta St., residential mechanical permit, $7,000

East Texas Refrigeration, 2123 Page Creek Trail, residential mechanical permit, $4,500

East Texas Refrigeration, 2125 Page Creek Trail, residential mechanical permit, $4,500

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 518 Sylvan Drive, residential mechanical permit, $27,000

A.C. Contractors, 1203 Masters Way, residential mechanical permit, $16,900

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 134, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1212 Ridgelea Ave., residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1214 Ridgelea Ave., residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3805 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3343 Celebration way, residential plumbing permit

Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 124 Brookway Lane, residential plumbing permit

Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 126 Brookway Lane, residential plumbing permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1226 Mission Creek, residential plumbing permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1228 Mission Creek, residential plumbing permit

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1901 Sunshine Square, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 205 Reel Road, residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 207 Reel Road, residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 209 Reel Road, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3903 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

Roofmasters LLC, 1902 Hughey Drive, tear off and reroof house, $16,143

AVCO Roofing, 1012 Sovereign Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,907

Randy Langford Construction, 204 Sherwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,600

Randy Langford Construction, 2910 Granite Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,800

JZ Affordable Housing LLC, 237 E. Highland Ave., interior remodel of house, $2,500

4 Show Roofing & Construction, 2503 Twelfth St., interior remodel of house, $3,000

Randy Langford Construction, 114 Village Green Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,000

H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 23 Bramlette Place, tear off and reroof house, $5,300

Gomez Roofing, 116 E. Grand Ave., tear off and reroof house, $2,745

Stonewater Roofing, 1406 Secluded Lane, tear off and reroof house, $25,836

Duszik Construction Co., 1223 Jasmine Lane, replace exterior siding on house, $3,800

Coleman’s Backhoe Service, 2401 Page Road, residential demolition permit

East Texas Sign Service, 1761 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $32,585

Carruth Nursery & Landscape Inc., 310 N. Spur 63, commercial sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2121 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2125 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1318 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2123 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3402 Oak Hill Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2119 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2815 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential sprinkler permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1206 Bertha Ave., water/sewer new residential permit

Applications filed

Universal Time Equipment Co., 911 W. Loop 281, Suite 319, installation of fire alarm extension at Austin Bank building, $2,200

Wal Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 515 E. Loop 281, remodel in deli area of Walmart, $128,000

Silver Grizzly Roastery, 100 W. Cotton St., convert commercial building into coffee roastery, $45,000

Matt Crocker, 314 Magnolia Lane, installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building

Matt Crocker, 303 HG Mosley Parkway, installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building

Matt Crocker, 222 W. Cotton St., installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building

Matt Crocker, 1109 Fourth St., installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building

Matt Crocker, 2101 W. Loop 281, installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building

Matt Crocker, 3500 McCann Road, installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building

Matt Crocker, 1116 Judson Road, installation of 6-foot metal balloon structure at commercial building

Coldiron Construction, 1313 E. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit

J. Stone Enterprises Inc., 2107 Sophia Lane, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 122 Sidney St., Unit A, development permit

Apache Construction, 2711 Pine Tree Road, development permit

A Few Good Men, 306 S. Gum St., development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 1516 Noble Drive, development permit

Matt Crocker, 314 Magnolia Lane, development permit

Matt Crocker, 303 H G Mosley Parkway, development permit

Matt Crocker, 222 W. Cotton St., development permit

Matt Crocker, 2101 W. Loop 281, development permit

Matt Crocker, 1109 Fourth St., development permit

Matt Crocker, 3500 McCann Road, development permit

Matt Crocker, 1116 Judson Road, development permit

Kenco Pools, Spas & Billiards, 4821 Gilmer Road, development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit

Tess Bradley Homes LLC, 4228 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit

Slabs, 1518 Colony Circle, driveway permit

Ameritex Homes, 122 Sidney St., Unit A, build 7 room duplex, $120,000

Ameritex Homes, 122 Sidney St., Unit B, build 7 room duplex, $120,000

J. Stone Enterprises Inc., install 32-foot by 16-foot swimming pool at house, $32,000

Kenco Pools, Spas & Billiards, 4821 Gilmer Road, install in-ground swimming pool at house, $40,000

EDSA Remodeling & Contracting Service, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Apt. 3808, repair apartment due to smoke damage, $5,500

EDSA Remodeling & Contracting Service, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Apt. 3804, repair apartment due to smoke damage, $5,500

EDSA Remodeling & Contracting Service, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Apt. 3806, repair apartment due to fire damage, $50,500

EDSA Remodeling & Contracting Service, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Apt. 3305, repair apartment due to fire damage, $18,000

Eric Gonzalez, 1417 Aars St., interior remodel at house, $22,780

Ameritex Homes, 122 Sidney St., build 7 room duplex, $120,000

A Few Good Men, 306 S. Gum St., build 10 room house $100,000

Precision Pools Inc., 1516 Noble Drive, install 19-foot by 36-foot swimming pool at house, $85,000

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, build 13 room house, $300,000

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC, 4228 Savannah Hills Lane, build 14 room house, $340,000

Texas Sign Services Inc., 2804 Judson Road, sign permit, $4,000

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 4228 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit