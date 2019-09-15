Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sep. 5 to 11:

Permits issued

Ron L. Yoeung, 1901 S. High St., commercial demolition permit

Longview Roofing LLC, 600 E. Whaley St., retro overlay at Stebbins Five, $17,550

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 1807 Judson Road, tear off and reroof Taggart, $25,875

American Canopies, 1929 E. Marshall Ave., replace canopy at Exxon, $12,000

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 424 N. High St., tear off and reroof Charles Tomberlain Insurance Co., $28,580

Cover 3 Roofing, 2900 Gilmer Road, overlay roof at Gallery of Lights, $20,000

Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek, development permit

MN Concrete, 127 E. Berkley St., driveway permit

MN Concrete, 129 E. Berkley St., driveway permit

MN Concrete, 131 E. Berkley St., driveway permit

Miguel’s Concrete, 1101 Windy Ridge Drive, driveway permit

Romero’s Concrete Construction LLC, 2407 Judson Road, driveway permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 2300 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit

JMH Electric, 3522 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit

B&A Electric, 911 W. Loop 281, Suite 319, commercial electrical permit

James D. White Electric Inc., 109 Alexander St., commercial electrical permit

Weaver Electric, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 102, commercial electrical permit

Chambers Electrical Contractors LLC, 2001 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit

JMH Electric, 3704 Champions Ridge Lane, residential electrical permit

Gill Electric,1808 Woodvine St., residential electrical permit

Hill Electric Co., 3807 Holly Ridge Drive., residential electrical permit

Electrical & Lift Services, 3902 Chase Crest Circle, residential electrical permit

Electrical & Lift Services, 1302 Whitney St., residential electrical permit

P&P Enterprises, 2603 Buckner St., residential electrical permit

Wolfe Electric, 3521 Graystone Road, residential electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 1107 Stillmeadow Lane, residential electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 3005 Keystone St., residential electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 119 E. Hoyt Drive, residential electrical permit

Royal Plumbing, 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 3402 Oak Hill Trail, residential gas permit

Attaboy Plumbing Co., 300 Erskine Drive, residential gas permit

Attaboy Plumbing Co., 306 Erskine Drive, residential gas permit

John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1302 Whitney St., residential gas permit

Lockey Heating & AC, 2407 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $45,000

East Texas Climate Control, 1400 Willow Oak Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,800

Iliff Heating & Air, 509 Young St., residential mechanical permit

TJ’s Air Conditioning, 1301 Secluded Lane, residential mechanical permit, $17,224

Smith Plumbing, 1716 Toledo Circle, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial plumbing permit

Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Smith Plumbing, 3919 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 2301 Pine Tree Road, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1001 Camellia Lane, residential plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

AVCO Roofing, 1201 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192

AVCO Roofing, 1203 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192

AVCO Roofing, 1205 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192

AVCO Roofing, 1207 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192

AVCO Roofing, 1301 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192

AVCO Roofing, 1101 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192

AVCO Roofing, 1107 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192

AVCO Roofing, 1103 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192

Noble Roofing, 102 Wildwood St., tear off and reroof house, $13,542

Home Depot USA Inc., 2 Alice Circle, replace 3 windows, $2,900

J.A. Kay Roofing, 503 Terrace Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,650

J.A. Kay Roofing, 2100 Fort Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,662

Stonewater Roofing, 216 Woodcreek Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,462

Roofmasters LLC, 1691 Wood Place, tear off and reroof house, $21,745

D&D Roofing, 901 Bassett St., tear off and reroof house, $6,500

Randy Langford Construction, 505 Meadowbrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,800

Coleman’s Backhoe Service, 1213 Pine St., residential demolition permit

Sign Pro, 102 E. Tyler St., sign permit, $450

East Texas Sign Service, 100 Tall Pines Ave., Suite 9, sign permit, $5,291

Bullseye Balloons, 2306 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $450

Sprinkler Express, 3800 Suren Way HOA meter, commercial sprinkler permit

Tucker & Assoc., 100 Grand Blvd., commercial sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1101 Windy Ridge Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 4017 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3924 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3922 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1820 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit

Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1823 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Stonewater Roofing, 2417 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof Wendy’s, $43,902

Straight Line Construction, 1102 Stonehaven Drive, outdoor stair renovation to building at Stonehaven Apartments, $4,500

SAC Wireless, 3353 Gilmer Road, upgrades at existing T-Mobile cell tower, $12,000

Juan Vazquez, 1212 Ridgelea Ave., development permit

Monica Burns, 314 Lomond Ave., development permit

Juan Vazquez, 1214 Ridgelea Ave., development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3808 Suren Way, development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3806 Suren Way, development permit

Alpha Fire Safety and Supply Co., 5810 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $10,500

ACME Air Conditioning, 1701 Leisure Lane, residential mechanical permit, $14,773

TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 1301 Secluded Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,000

Monica Burns, 314 Lomond Ave., build 12-foot by 16-foot storage shed, $4,960

Luis Felipe Lopez, 1610 Gilmer Road, replace porch at rear of house, $800

Chris Langford Roofing, 1409 Dartmouth St., tear off and reroof house, $3,000

Capstone Homes, 1807 Wimberly St., remodel house due to storm damage, $108,000

Franks Construction, 1220 N. Ninth St., repair roof, exterior walls, foundation and broken windows at house, $6,000

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3806 Suren Way, build new 13 room house, $228,655

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3808 Suren Way, build new 11 room house, $218,960

Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1821 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit

Arrow Plumbing, 2204 Bandera Trail, water/sewer new residential permit

Royal Plumbing, 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3806 Suren Way, water/sewer new residential permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3808 Suren Way, water/sewer new residential permit