Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sep. 5 to 11:
Permits issued
Ron L. Yoeung, 1901 S. High St., commercial demolition permit
Longview Roofing LLC, 600 E. Whaley St., retro overlay at Stebbins Five, $17,550
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 1807 Judson Road, tear off and reroof Taggart, $25,875
American Canopies, 1929 E. Marshall Ave., replace canopy at Exxon, $12,000
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 424 N. High St., tear off and reroof Charles Tomberlain Insurance Co., $28,580
Cover 3 Roofing, 2900 Gilmer Road, overlay roof at Gallery of Lights, $20,000
Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek, development permit
MN Concrete, 127 E. Berkley St., driveway permit
MN Concrete, 129 E. Berkley St., driveway permit
MN Concrete, 131 E. Berkley St., driveway permit
Miguel’s Concrete, 1101 Windy Ridge Drive, driveway permit
Romero’s Concrete Construction LLC, 2407 Judson Road, driveway permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 2300 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit
JMH Electric, 3522 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
B&A Electric, 911 W. Loop 281, Suite 319, commercial electrical permit
James D. White Electric Inc., 109 Alexander St., commercial electrical permit
Weaver Electric, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 102, commercial electrical permit
Chambers Electrical Contractors LLC, 2001 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit
JMH Electric, 3704 Champions Ridge Lane, residential electrical permit
Gill Electric,1808 Woodvine St., residential electrical permit
Hill Electric Co., 3807 Holly Ridge Drive., residential electrical permit
Electrical & Lift Services, 3902 Chase Crest Circle, residential electrical permit
Electrical & Lift Services, 1302 Whitney St., residential electrical permit
P&P Enterprises, 2603 Buckner St., residential electrical permit
Wolfe Electric, 3521 Graystone Road, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 1107 Stillmeadow Lane, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 3005 Keystone St., residential electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 119 E. Hoyt Drive, residential electrical permit
Royal Plumbing, 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 3402 Oak Hill Trail, residential gas permit
Attaboy Plumbing Co., 300 Erskine Drive, residential gas permit
Attaboy Plumbing Co., 306 Erskine Drive, residential gas permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1302 Whitney St., residential gas permit
Lockey Heating & AC, 2407 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $45,000
East Texas Climate Control, 1400 Willow Oak Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,800
Iliff Heating & Air, 509 Young St., residential mechanical permit
TJ’s Air Conditioning, 1301 Secluded Lane, residential mechanical permit, $17,224
Smith Plumbing, 1716 Toledo Circle, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial plumbing permit
Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 3919 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 2301 Pine Tree Road, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1001 Camellia Lane, residential plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
AVCO Roofing, 1201 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192
AVCO Roofing, 1203 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192
AVCO Roofing, 1205 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192
AVCO Roofing, 1207 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192
AVCO Roofing, 1301 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192
AVCO Roofing, 1101 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192
AVCO Roofing, 1107 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192
AVCO Roofing, 1103 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,192
Noble Roofing, 102 Wildwood St., tear off and reroof house, $13,542
Home Depot USA Inc., 2 Alice Circle, replace 3 windows, $2,900
J.A. Kay Roofing, 503 Terrace Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,650
J.A. Kay Roofing, 2100 Fort Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,662
Stonewater Roofing, 216 Woodcreek Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,462
Roofmasters LLC, 1691 Wood Place, tear off and reroof house, $21,745
D&D Roofing, 901 Bassett St., tear off and reroof house, $6,500
Randy Langford Construction, 505 Meadowbrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,800
Coleman’s Backhoe Service, 1213 Pine St., residential demolition permit
Sign Pro, 102 E. Tyler St., sign permit, $450
East Texas Sign Service, 100 Tall Pines Ave., Suite 9, sign permit, $5,291
Bullseye Balloons, 2306 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $450
Sprinkler Express, 3800 Suren Way HOA meter, commercial sprinkler permit
Tucker & Assoc., 100 Grand Blvd., commercial sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1101 Windy Ridge Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4017 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3924 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3922 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1820 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit
Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1823 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Stonewater Roofing, 2417 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof Wendy’s, $43,902
Straight Line Construction, 1102 Stonehaven Drive, outdoor stair renovation to building at Stonehaven Apartments, $4,500
SAC Wireless, 3353 Gilmer Road, upgrades at existing T-Mobile cell tower, $12,000
Juan Vazquez, 1212 Ridgelea Ave., development permit
Monica Burns, 314 Lomond Ave., development permit
Juan Vazquez, 1214 Ridgelea Ave., development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3808 Suren Way, development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3806 Suren Way, development permit
Alpha Fire Safety and Supply Co., 5810 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $10,500
ACME Air Conditioning, 1701 Leisure Lane, residential mechanical permit, $14,773
TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 1301 Secluded Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,000
Monica Burns, 314 Lomond Ave., build 12-foot by 16-foot storage shed, $4,960
Luis Felipe Lopez, 1610 Gilmer Road, replace porch at rear of house, $800
Chris Langford Roofing, 1409 Dartmouth St., tear off and reroof house, $3,000
Capstone Homes, 1807 Wimberly St., remodel house due to storm damage, $108,000
Franks Construction, 1220 N. Ninth St., repair roof, exterior walls, foundation and broken windows at house, $6,000
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3806 Suren Way, build new 13 room house, $228,655
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3808 Suren Way, build new 11 room house, $218,960
Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1821 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit
Arrow Plumbing, 2204 Bandera Trail, water/sewer new residential permit
Royal Plumbing, 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3806 Suren Way, water/sewer new residential permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3808 Suren Way, water/sewer new residential permit