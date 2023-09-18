Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 1-8:
Permits issued
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 615 City Center Way, commercial fire alarm permit, $25,100
Daystar Electri-Comm Inc., 401 Capacity Drive, commercial electric permit
D&R Electrical Services LLC., 908 Young St., new residential electric permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 2200 W. Loop 281 Building F, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 5515 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 901 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 3107 Estes Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
Jack's Air Conditioning, 1428 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit
A.C. Contractors, 3102 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Ross Plumbing LLC., 1108 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Peter Paul's Plumbing, 602 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Mosby Mechanical Plumbing, 901 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1208 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1900, 1901, 1902, 1903, 1905, 1907 and 1909 Greenleaf St., new residential plumbing permits
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Summit Fire and Security LLC., 913 W. Loop 281 Suite 201, commercial fire alarm permit, $8,138
Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $20,317.50
Thomas Building Contractor, 1400, 1402 and 1404 Seventh St., development permits
Daystar Electri-Comm. Inc., 401 Capacity Drive, commercial electric permit
WildTs Wiring, 800 McCann Road, commercial electric permit