Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 1-8:

Permits issued

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 615 City Center Way, commercial fire alarm permit, $25,100

Daystar Electri-Comm Inc., 401 Capacity Drive, commercial electric permit

D&R Electrical Services LLC., 908 Young St., new residential electric permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 2200 W. Loop 281 Building F, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 5515 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 901 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 3107 Estes Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

Jack's Air Conditioning, 1428 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit

A.C. Contractors, 3102 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Ross Plumbing LLC., 1108 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Peter Paul's Plumbing, 602 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Mosby Mechanical Plumbing, 901 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1208 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1900, 1901, 1902, 1903, 1905, 1907 and 1909  Greenleaf St., new residential plumbing permits

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Summit Fire and Security LLC., 913 W. Loop 281 Suite 201, commercial fire alarm permit, $8,138

Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $20,317.50

Thomas Building Contractor, 1400, 1402 and 1404 Seventh St., development permits

Daystar Electri-Comm. Inc., 401 Capacity Drive, commercial electric permit

WildTs Wiring, 800 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

