Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22:
Permits issued
FPS Fire Sprinkler LLC., 3122 Nealy Way, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $5,000
Longview Roofing LLC., 39 FRJ Drive, commercial alteration permit, $12,500
Flash Retail Service, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 205, commercial alteration permit, $70,000
Vega Construction, 1300 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $4,000
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3105 Nealy Way, commercial electric permit
Imperial Electric, 1503 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 403 Caprock Drive, residential electric permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 1307 Yates Drive, residential electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 310 Walnut St., residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 401 Claire Lane, residential electric permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 400 N. Spur 63, commercial gas permit
Smith Plumbing, 401 Sabine St., commercial gas permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 102 W. Niblick St., commercial gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 2718 Gilmer Road, commercial gas permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3807 Hidden Trails Lane, residential gas permit
Pither Plumbing, 217 W. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 401 Sabine St., commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 4108 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2158 and 2159 Page Creek Trail, residential plumbing permits
U Graves Plumbing, 1226 Tenth St., residential plumbing permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3807 Hidden Trails Lane, residential plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 322 Alta St., residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Global Alarm Systems, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $16,890
Fire Tech Protection Systems, 3098 N. Eastman Road Suite 108, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $4,000
Flood Out Restoration, 301 N. High St., commercial alteration permit, $752,264
Total Home Solution, 1305 Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $33,760
Ameritex Homes, 319 Harvard St., development permit
Castanon Enterprises LLC., 2511 Maggie Lane, development permit
Castanon Enterprises LLC., 1002 Rayna Drive, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 801 Roosevelt St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 803 Roosevelt St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 805 Roosevelt St., development permit
McDonald’s, 3632 Estes Parkway, development permit
Texas Electrical, 409 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 1201 N. Eastman Road, residential electric permit
Ameritex Homes, 319 Harvard St., residential new permit
Castanon Enterprises LLC., 2511 Maggie Lane, residential new permit
Castanon Enterprises LLC., 1002 Rayna Drive, residential new permit
Ameritex Homes, 801, 803, 805 Roosevelt St., residential new permits
City of Longview, 3100 Mona Drive, commercial new water/sewer permit
City of Longview, 601 Pecan St., commercial new water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3105 Nealy Way, commercial new water/sewer permit