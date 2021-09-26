Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22:

Permits issued

FPS Fire Sprinkler LLC., 3122 Nealy Way, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $5,000

Longview Roofing LLC., 39 FRJ Drive, commercial alteration permit, $12,500

Flash Retail Service, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 205, commercial alteration permit, $70,000

Vega Construction, 1300 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $4,000

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3105 Nealy Way, commercial electric permit

Imperial Electric, 1503 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 403 Caprock Drive, residential electric permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 1307 Yates Drive, residential electric permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 310 Walnut St., residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 401 Claire Lane, residential electric permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 400 N. Spur 63, commercial gas permit

Smith Plumbing, 401 Sabine St., commercial gas permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 102 W. Niblick St., commercial gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 2718 Gilmer Road, commercial gas permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3807 Hidden Trails Lane, residential gas permit

Pither Plumbing, 217 W. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit

Smith Plumbing, 401 Sabine St., commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 4108 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2158 and 2159 Page Creek Trail, residential plumbing permits

U Graves Plumbing, 1226 Tenth St., residential plumbing permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3807 Hidden Trails Lane, residential plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 322 Alta St., residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Global Alarm Systems, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $16,890

Fire Tech Protection Systems, 3098 N. Eastman Road Suite 108, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $4,000

Flood Out Restoration, 301 N. High St., commercial alteration permit, $752,264

Total Home Solution, 1305 Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $33,760

Ameritex Homes, 319 Harvard St., development permit

Castanon Enterprises LLC., 2511 Maggie Lane, development permit

Castanon Enterprises LLC., 1002 Rayna Drive, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 801 Roosevelt St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 803 Roosevelt St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 805 Roosevelt St., development permit

McDonald’s, 3632 Estes Parkway, development permit

Texas Electrical, 409 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 1201 N. Eastman Road, residential electric permit

Ameritex Homes, 319 Harvard St., residential new permit

Castanon Enterprises LLC., 2511 Maggie Lane, residential new permit

Castanon Enterprises LLC., 1002 Rayna Drive, residential new permit

Ameritex Homes, 801, 803, 805 Roosevelt St., residential new permits

City of Longview, 3100 Mona Drive, commercial new water/sewer permit

City of Longview, 601 Pecan St., commercial new water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3105 Nealy Way, commercial new water/sewer permit

