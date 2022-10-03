Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 16 through 23:
Permits issued
Stone Water Roofing, 3301 W. Marshall Ave., commercial alterations permit, $169,893.79
Stone Water Roofing, 401 Mobberly Ave., commercial alterations permit, $69,962.21
El Paso Roofing, 106 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alterations permit, $15,000
McBride Electric, 902 Mobile Drive, commercial electric permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 1903 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Walker Engineering, 912 Z W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 4500 Cannon St. Unit 100 and 101, new residential electric permits
Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 1016 Tristan Lane, new residential electric permit
Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 148 Amy St., new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 2103 Boston Drive, new residential electric permit
Allan Blalock Electrician, 3337 Celebration Way, new residential electric permit
Elite Electric Service, 1534, 1530, 1528, 1527, 1523 and 1521 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permits
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 208 E. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC., 1604 S. Texas 31, commercial gas permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 715 S. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 813 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit
JD&P A/C Condition & Heat, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit
RES Air Conditioning, 324 W. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 100 15th St., commercial plumbing permit
Tettenhorst Plumbing Services LLC., 906 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 208 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Napps Air Conditioning, 300 Kodak Blvd., commercial plumbing permit
ACM Plumbing Co., 109 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1517 Comanche St., new residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1016 Tristan Lane, new residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 148 Amy St., new residential plumbing permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3917 Hidden Hills, new residential plumbing permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 1711 Baxter Ave., residential new permit
Applications filed
General Dynamics Information, 4895B Gilmer Road, commercial alterations permit, $16,000
Isaac Design & Construction, 1200 Jordan St., commercial new permit, $483,000
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 4521, 4512 and 4519 Lone Oak Lane, development permits
East Texas Homes LLC., 1711 Baxter Ave., development permit
New Vintage Custom Homes, 500 Roberts Circle, development permit
RBR Interests LLC., 501 Lost Creek Circle, development permit
Touchdown LLC., 5602 Osprey Place, development permit
Maddox Air Conditioning, 925 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Earl L. Raibon Jr., 4520 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit
Elite Electric Service, 24 Victor Drive, new residential electric permit
Verabank, 3412 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
CD Storage, 7 Tanglewood Court, residential new permit
Kevin Mitchell, 1310 Cornell St., residential new permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 4512, 4521, 4519 Lone Oak Lane, residential new permits
New Vintage Custom Homes, 500 Roberts Circle, residential new permit
RBR Interests LLC., 501 Lost Creek Circle, residential new permit
Touchdown LLC., 5602 Osprey Place, residential new permit