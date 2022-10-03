Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 16 through 23:

Permits issued

Stone Water Roofing, 3301 W. Marshall Ave., commercial alterations permit, $169,893.79

Stone Water Roofing, 401 Mobberly Ave., commercial alterations permit, $69,962.21

El Paso Roofing, 106 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alterations permit, $15,000

McBride Electric, 902 Mobile Drive, commercial electric permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 1903 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Walker Engineering, 912 Z W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Chance Electric, 4500 Cannon St. Unit 100 and 101, new residential electric permits

Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 1016 Tristan Lane, new residential electric permit

Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 148 Amy St., new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 2103 Boston Drive, new residential electric permit

Allan Blalock Electrician, 3337 Celebration Way, new residential electric permit

Elite Electric Service, 1534, 1530, 1528, 1527, 1523 and 1521 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permits

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 208 E. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

Ross Plumbing LLC., 1604 S. Texas 31, commercial gas permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 715 S. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 813 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit

JD&P A/C Condition & Heat, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical  permit

RES Air Conditioning, 324 W. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 100 15th St., commercial plumbing permit

Tettenhorst Plumbing Services LLC., 906 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 208 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Napps Air Conditioning, 300 Kodak Blvd., commercial plumbing permit

ACM Plumbing Co., 109 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1517 Comanche St., new residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1016 Tristan Lane, new residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 148 Amy St., new residential plumbing permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3917 Hidden Hills, new residential plumbing permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 1711 Baxter Ave., residential new permit

Applications filed

General Dynamics Information, 4895B Gilmer Road, commercial alterations permit, $16,000

Isaac Design & Construction, 1200 Jordan St., commercial new permit, $483,000

Longview Alpha Construction Co., 4521, 4512 and 4519 Lone Oak Lane, development permits

East Texas Homes LLC., 1711 Baxter Ave., development permit

New Vintage Custom Homes, 500 Roberts Circle, development permit

RBR Interests LLC., 501 Lost Creek Circle, development permit

Touchdown LLC., 5602 Osprey Place, development permit

Maddox Air Conditioning, 925 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Earl L. Raibon Jr., 4520 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit

Elite Electric Service, 24 Victor Drive, new residential electric permit

Verabank, 3412 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

CD Storage, 7 Tanglewood Court, residential new permit

Kevin Mitchell, 1310 Cornell St., residential new permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co., 4512, 4521, 4519  Lone Oak Lane, residential new permits

New Vintage Custom Homes, 500 Roberts Circle, residential new permit

RBR Interests LLC., 501 Lost Creek Circle, residential new permit

Touchdown LLC., 5602 Osprey Place, residential new permit

