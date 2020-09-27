Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 16 to 23:
Permits issued
BCI Technologies Inc., 3500 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial fire alarm, $25,942
MN Concrete, 311 Alta St., driveway permit
Felipe Cerda Concrete, 1204 Chad St., driveway permit
Cobb Electric, 3501 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit
D&R Electrical Services LLC, 1801 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Wright-Way Solar Technologies LLC, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial electrical permit
Knight Electric Inc., 515 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 200 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 400 Fair St., commercial electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 3100 Mona Drive, commercial electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 1000 Toler Road, commercial electrical permit
Electra Plus, 2019 Toler Road, residential electrical permit
Electra Plus, 200 Village Drive, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 3114 Cook Lane, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 1126 Jonquil Drive, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 4309 Hiltzman St., residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 3319 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 1213 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 1227 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 1229 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 1207 Zeola St., residential electrical permit
MD Electrical Contractors, 1309 Lawndale Ave., residential electrical permit
Vickers Electric, 4522 Loop 281, Lot 19, residential electrical permit
Vickers Electric, 4522 Loop 281, Lot 154, residential electrical permit
Eagle Electric, 1207 Fairway Drive, residential electrical permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 4700 Judson Road, commercial gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3202 Mona Drive, residential gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 3306 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 4002 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2400 Mohawk St., residential gas permit
All Plumbing, 3501 Gilmer Road, residential gas permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 3211 Restview St., residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 3319 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3501 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $17,000
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial plumbing permit
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 124, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 714 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 3306 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1600 Gay St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 125 Harlem Ave., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 2109 Victory St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1519 Edna Lane, Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1521 Edna Lane, Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1519 Edna Lane, Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1521 Edna Lane, Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 408 12th St., Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 408 12th St., Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 6 Par Court, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 4002 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 405 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 403 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2400 Mohawk St., residential plumbing permit
Goettle Plumbing, 900 Young St., residential plumbing permit
East Texas Plumbing, 125 W. Edgefield Ave., residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1103 Eden Drive, residential plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 1803 Spring Hill Road, residential plumbing permit
Thomas Lawncare and Landscaping LLC, 1607 Sweetbriar St., build 8-foot privacy fence at house, $8,200
Tuff Shed Inc., 1009 Cole Drive, build 80-square-foot shed at rear of house, $1,537
J.A. Kay Roofing, 616 Idylwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,981
Prime Line Exteriors, 1500 Lazy Lane, replace windows, soffit/fascia at house, $35,000
Prime Line Exteriors, 613 Buchanan Ave., tear off and reroof, soffit/fascia at house, $22,000
Roofmasters LLC, 105 E. Ann Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
AVCO ROOFING, 134 Park Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,008
TK and F Contractors, 302 Nikki Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,700
TK and F Contractors, 3400 Nikki Court, tear off and reroof house, $6,500
TK and F Contractors, 3510 Gene Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,700
Noble Roofing, 300 Ray Creek Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,850
J.A. Kay Roofing, 3223 Norma Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,714
Coleman’s Backhoe Service, 900 Young St., residential demolition permit
James A. Williams, 1816 Yosemite Way, build 9-room house, $118,000
James A. Williams, 1818 Yosemite Way, build 9-room house, $118,000
K&F Industries LLC, 2551 Judson Road, Suite D, sign permit, $3,000
The Extra Mile Services, 1208 Maywood Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Fire Protection Specialist LP, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial fire alarm, $15,000
Wright-Way Solar Technologies LLC, 2400 MacArthur St., install solar panels on roof of the Komatsu building, $413,890
Jennifer Cobbs, 3812 Gilmer Road, remodel Walmart building, $250,000
Steve Pirtle Construction, 1201 Park Lane, structural improvements for a historical landmark, $10,000
Morrison Alarms of Texas Inc., 201 Ford Lane, install access control for Aaon, $51,955
Wendell Moore Construction, 327 N. Spur 63, build 5-foot by 12-foot storage building at Daiquiri Express, $2,500
James A. Williams, 1818 Yosemite Way, development permit
James A. Williams, 1816 Yosemite Way, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 1120 Stillmeadow Lane, development permit
Aedifex LLC, 2002 Pine Tree Road, development permit
Thomas Lawncare and Landscaping LLC, 1607 Sweetbriar St., development permit
Johnson and Pace, 2000 E. Loop 281, development permit
East Texas Homes LLC, 2608 Mohawk St., development permit
C&H Carports Inc., 409 Woodcrest Lane, development permit
GINC Construction LLC, 307 Davis St., development permit
Wendell Moore Construction, 327 N. Spur 63, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1009 Cole Drive, development permit
Maria Plata, 400 S. Jean Drive, development permit
Reich Builders Ltd., 3804 Hidden Trails Lane, development permit
Electrical & Lift Services, 207 Sidney St., residential electrical permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1504 Willowview St., residential gas permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 207 Sidney St., residential gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 401 Ambassador Row, commercial plumbing permit
Precision Pools Inc., 1120 Stillmeadow Lane, install swimming pool at house, $33,120
C&H Carports Inc., 409 Woodcrest Lane, install prefabbed shed at house, $5,405
M&C Construction, 2309 Smith Drive, build a 32-foot by 26-foot shop at rear of house, $5,000
Maria Plata, 400 S. Jean Drive, place storage container in rear of house, $200
Aedifex LLC, 2002 Pine Tree Road, addition of bedroom, closet and restroom in house, $24,000
All Seasons Window & Door MFG, replace 10 windows, $4,860
Patrick Lopez Building Services, 1219 Yates Drive, repair roof, remodel interior of house, $320,000
East Texas Homes LLC, 2608 Mohawk St., build 8-room house, $180,000
GINC Construction LLC, 307 Davis St., build 10-room house, $193,000
Reich Builders Ltd., 3804 Hidden Trails Lane, build 15-room house, $264,000
Arrow Plumbing, 707 W. Marshall Ave., water/sewer new commercial permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 1816 Yosemite Way, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 1818 Yosemite Way, water/sewer new residential permit
Miller Construction Co. Inc., 1005 W. Cheryl St., water/sewer new residential permit
J. Rowe Plumbing, 2608 Mohawk St., water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 3804 Hidden Trails Lane, water/sewer new residential permit