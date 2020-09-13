Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 2 to 9:
Permits issued
AVCO Roofing, 4121 Gilmer Road, lay over on roof at existing commercial building, $31,038
Slabs, 305 E. Fleming St., driveway permit
Cornett Construction Co., 112 Alta St., driveway permit
Jose Reyes, 204 Shamrock Drive, driveway permit
Fernando Rodriguez, 404 Myra Lynn Lane, driveway permit
Fernando Rodriguez, 406 Myra Lynn Lane, driveway permit
Fernando Rodriguez, 4084 Myra Lynn Lane, driveway permit
Fernando Rodriguez, 410 Myra Lynn Lane, driveway permit
Fernando Rodriguez, 412 Myra Lynn Lane, driveway permit
Official Electric LLC, 401 Ambassador Row, commercial electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 216 Industrial Drive, commercial electrical permit
Dynamic Sign Solutions LLC, 707 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 140 E. Tyler St., commercial electrical permit
Politi Electric, 816 S. Eastman Road, Lot A-23, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1318 Baylor Drive, residential electrical permit
Synaptic Solar, 1313 Dale St., residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 106 Vine St., residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1503 Wilderness Way, residential electrical permit
Gill Electric, 513 N. Jean Drive, residential electrical permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 405 Park St., residential gas permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 2216 13th St., residential gas permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 502 E. Berkley St., residential gas permit
Cooltron, 1226 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $9,000
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 1810 McCord St., residential mechanical permit, $3,200
Heritage Plumbing, 508 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 411 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 502 E. Berkley St., residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 408 Plainview St., residential plumbing permit
Vestal Construction, 1207 Zeola St., remodel house due to fire damage, $48,400
Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 3703 Kriss Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 903 Kingsbury Court, tear off and reroof house, $8,500
Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 1605 Berry Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
TK and F Contractors, 508 Harroun Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,900
TK and F Contractors, 1806 Livingston Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,600
Stonewater Roofing, 1502 Kiowa Court, tear off and reroof house, $16,371
Stonewater Roofing, 1806 Tenth St., tear off and reroof house, $8,939
AVCO Roofing, 214 St. Clair Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,656
Synaptic Solar, 1313 Dale St., install solar panels on roof of house, $10,000
AVCO Roofing, 1315 Colgate Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,625
Commercial Roofing Systems, 1406 Whispering Pines Blvd., tear off and reroof house, $20,364
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 426 Tammy Lynn Drive, nail over existing duplex, $4,300
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 1824 Buckner St., nail over existing duplex, $4,500
Harris Trucking Service, 1405 Gray St., residential demolition permit
Harris Trucking Service, 1819 Hoffman Ave., residential demolition permit
Harris Trucking Service, 700 Leona St., residential demolition permit
Harris Trucking Service, 305 Common St., residential demolition permit
Harris Trucking Service, 2503 12th St., residential demolition permit
Harris Trucking Service, 812 Beaumont St., residential demolition permit
Leon’s Signs Inc., 800 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $8,000
Sprinkler Express, 3225 Stadium Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
GHM Building Systems, 1111 Judson Road, interior renovations at U.S. Title Co., $500,000
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 411 N. Spur 63, commercial demolition permit
Allison Lott, 2804 Navajo Trail, development permit
Deboard Homes & Remodeling Specialists, 4416 Red Oak Trail, development permit
East Texas Homes LLC, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, development permit
Texwin Carports, 1822 Blue Ridge Parkway, development permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 1442 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit
Mike Watts Electric, 1106 Willow Springs Drive, residential electrical permit
Metcalf Electric, 1304 Colgate Drive, residential electrical permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 1310 Cypress St., residential gas permit
Manuel Alaniz, 2807 E. Cotton St., residential gas permit
CB&K Fire Protection, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 200, commercial mechanical permit, $1,800
Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 100, commercial mechanical permit, $20,000
Bird Dog Plumbing, 38 Rambling Road, residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 805 Weston Court, residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 1210 Young St., residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 102 Bernice Drive, residential plumbing permit
Allison Lott, 2804 Navajo Trail, installation of storage building at house, $4,700
Deboard Homes & Remodeling Specialists, 4416 Red Oak Trail, addition of office and laundry room to house, $29,428
Texwin Carports, 1822 Blue Ridge Parkway, build 12-foot by 20-foot storage building with window, double doors and 4-foot loft, $4,855
Harris Trucking Service, 932 Young St., residential demolition permit
East Texas Homes LLC, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, build 9-room house, $140,000
Dynamic Sign Solutions LLC, 707 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $28,000
East Texas Sign Service, 2814 Bill Owens Parkway, Suite 100, sign permit, $750
Dynamic Sign Solutions LLC, 707 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $7,000
CD Thomas Utilities, 3200 Brent Road, water/sewer new commercial permit
Victor Lopez, 233 Humble Ave., water/sewer new residential permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, water/sewer new residential permit