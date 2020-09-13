Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 2 to 9:

Permits issued

AVCO Roofing, 4121 Gilmer Road, lay over on roof at existing commercial building, $31,038

Slabs, 305 E. Fleming St., driveway permit

Cornett Construction Co., 112 Alta St., driveway permit

Jose Reyes, 204 Shamrock Drive, driveway permit

Fernando Rodriguez, 404 Myra Lynn Lane, driveway permit

Fernando Rodriguez, 406 Myra Lynn Lane, driveway permit

Fernando Rodriguez, 4084 Myra Lynn Lane, driveway permit

Fernando Rodriguez, 410 Myra Lynn Lane, driveway permit

Fernando Rodriguez, 412 Myra Lynn Lane, driveway permit

Official Electric LLC, 401 Ambassador Row, commercial electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 216 Industrial Drive, commercial electrical permit

Dynamic Sign Solutions LLC, 707 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Hunters Electric LLC, 140 E. Tyler St., commercial electrical permit

Politi Electric, 816 S. Eastman Road, Lot A-23, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 1318 Baylor Drive, residential electrical permit

Synaptic Solar, 1313 Dale St., residential electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 106 Vine St., residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 1503 Wilderness Way, residential electrical permit

Gill Electric, 513 N. Jean Drive, residential electrical permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 405 Park St., residential gas permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 2216 13th St., residential gas permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 502 E. Berkley St., residential gas permit

Cooltron, 1226 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $9,000

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 1810 McCord St., residential mechanical permit, $3,200

Heritage Plumbing, 508 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 411 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 502 E. Berkley St., residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 408 Plainview St., residential plumbing permit

Vestal Construction, 1207 Zeola St., remodel house due to fire damage, $48,400

Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 3703 Kriss Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,000

Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 903 Kingsbury Court, tear off and reroof house, $8,500

Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 1605 Berry Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,000

TK and F Contractors, 508 Harroun Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,900

TK and F Contractors, 1806 Livingston Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,600

Stonewater Roofing, 1502 Kiowa Court, tear off and reroof house, $16,371

Stonewater Roofing, 1806 Tenth St., tear off and reroof house, $8,939

AVCO Roofing, 214 St. Clair Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,656

Synaptic Solar, 1313 Dale St., install solar panels on roof of house, $10,000

AVCO Roofing, 1315 Colgate Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,625

Commercial Roofing Systems, 1406 Whispering Pines Blvd., tear off and reroof house, $20,364

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 426 Tammy Lynn Drive, nail over existing duplex, $4,300

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 1824 Buckner St., nail over existing duplex, $4,500

Harris Trucking Service, 1405 Gray St., residential demolition permit

Harris Trucking Service, 1819 Hoffman Ave., residential demolition permit

Harris Trucking Service, 700 Leona St., residential demolition permit

Harris Trucking Service, 305 Common St., residential demolition permit

Harris Trucking Service, 2503 12th St., residential demolition permit

Harris Trucking Service, 812 Beaumont St., residential demolition permit

Leon’s Signs Inc., 800 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $8,000

Sprinkler Express, 3225 Stadium Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

GHM Building Systems, 1111 Judson Road, interior renovations at U.S. Title Co., $500,000

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 411 N. Spur 63, commercial demolition permit

Allison Lott, 2804 Navajo Trail, development permit

Deboard Homes & Remodeling Specialists, 4416 Red Oak Trail, development permit

East Texas Homes LLC, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, development permit

Texwin Carports, 1822 Blue Ridge Parkway, development permit

Hunters Electric LLC, 1442 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit

Mike Watts Electric, 1106 Willow Springs Drive, residential electrical permit

Metcalf Electric, 1304 Colgate Drive, residential electrical permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 1310 Cypress St., residential gas permit

Manuel Alaniz, 2807 E. Cotton St., residential gas permit

CB&K Fire Protection, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 200, commercial mechanical permit, $1,800

Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 100, commercial mechanical permit, $20,000

Bird Dog Plumbing, 38 Rambling Road, residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 805 Weston Court, residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 1210 Young St., residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 102 Bernice Drive, residential plumbing permit

Allison Lott, 2804 Navajo Trail, installation of storage building at house, $4,700

Deboard Homes & Remodeling Specialists, 4416 Red Oak Trail, addition of office and laundry room to house, $29,428

Texwin Carports, 1822 Blue Ridge Parkway, build 12-foot by 20-foot storage building with window, double doors and 4-foot loft, $4,855

Harris Trucking Service, 932 Young St., residential demolition permit

East Texas Homes LLC, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, build 9-room house, $140,000

Dynamic Sign Solutions LLC, 707 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $28,000

East Texas Sign Service, 2814 Bill Owens Parkway, Suite 100, sign permit, $750

Dynamic Sign Solutions LLC, 707 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $7,000

CD Thomas Utilities, 3200 Brent Road, water/sewer new commercial permit

Victor Lopez, 233 Humble Ave., water/sewer new residential permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, water/sewer new residential permit