Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 23 through 30:

Permits issued

Wireless Horizon Inc., 2007 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $29,000

Aglyn Number Four LLC., 280 N. Spur 63, commercial demolition permit

Cobb Electric, 1501 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

JMH Electric, 400 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Earl L. Raibon Jr., 1809 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

AC Services Solutions LLC., 109 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Chance Electric, 4502 Cannon St. Units 100 and 101, new residential electric permits

Bedair Electric, 5712 Yarborough St., new residential electric permit

JMH Electric, 1005 Cheryl St. Units 100 and 101, new residential electric permits

IES Residential, 801 West Walnut, new residential electric permit

IES Residential, 112 East Myrle, new residential electric permit

Air Kool Mechanical LLC., 1013 Wal St. No. 99, commercial mechanical permit

Premier Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, 4401 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 410 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 906 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 401 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 405 Fifteenth St. Unit 101, new residential plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 503 Roberts Circle, new residential plumbing permit

New Vintage Custom Homes, 500 Roberts Circle, residential new permit

Szydscapes, 602 E. Methvin St., commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2507 S. Green St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $25,000

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 325 W. Whaley St. Building 2, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $203,551.42

HGR General Contractor LP., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $469,910

Anthony Builders, 816 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $500,000

Texco Services LLC., 1300 Judson Road, commercial demolition permit

Gill Electric, 1123 Jaycee Drive, commercial electric permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1808 Silver Falls Road, commercial gas permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2015 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Crossbeam Construction LLC., 3024 Evangeline St., residential single-family alteration permit

DMR Mechanical, 4401 W. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit

Recommended for You