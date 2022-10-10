Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 23 through 30:
Permits issued
Wireless Horizon Inc., 2007 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $29,000
Aglyn Number Four LLC., 280 N. Spur 63, commercial demolition permit
Cobb Electric, 1501 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
JMH Electric, 400 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Earl L. Raibon Jr., 1809 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
AC Services Solutions LLC., 109 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 4502 Cannon St. Units 100 and 101, new residential electric permits
Bedair Electric, 5712 Yarborough St., new residential electric permit
JMH Electric, 1005 Cheryl St. Units 100 and 101, new residential electric permits
IES Residential, 801 West Walnut, new residential electric permit
IES Residential, 112 East Myrle, new residential electric permit
Air Kool Mechanical LLC., 1013 Wal St. No. 99, commercial mechanical permit
Premier Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, 4401 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 410 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 906 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 401 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 405 Fifteenth St. Unit 101, new residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 503 Roberts Circle, new residential plumbing permit
New Vintage Custom Homes, 500 Roberts Circle, residential new permit
Szydscapes, 602 E. Methvin St., commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2507 S. Green St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $25,000
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 325 W. Whaley St. Building 2, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $203,551.42
HGR General Contractor LP., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $469,910
Anthony Builders, 816 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $500,000
Texco Services LLC., 1300 Judson Road, commercial demolition permit
Gill Electric, 1123 Jaycee Drive, commercial electric permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1808 Silver Falls Road, commercial gas permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2015 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Crossbeam Construction LLC., 3024 Evangeline St., residential single-family alteration permit
DMR Mechanical, 4401 W. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit