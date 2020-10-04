Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 23 to 30:

Permits issued

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 208 N. Green St., commercial fire alarm permit, $7,543

Whole Enterprise Construction, 2000 S. High St., replace existing canopy and raise outside awning, $20,000

Jesus I. Hinojosa, 1626 S. Green St., apply roof overlay at El Pollo Cachuchon, $3,000

Kathleen McCrory, 1205 Sixth St., place temporary job shack at McCrory Enterprise PLLC, $500

Slabs, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, driveway permit

PS Construction Services, 1119 E. Birdsong St., driveway permit

PS Construction Services, 1115 E. Birdsong St., driveway permit

PS Construction Services, 1113 E. Birdsong St., driveway permit

PS Construction Services, 1011 Chappell St., driveway permit

MN Concrete, 251 Don Koble Lane, driveway permit

Carlos Solis, 1302 Bluebird Drive, driveway permit

Star Concrete Construction, 306 Pine Tree Road, driveway permit

Daniels Cement Contractors, 2302 14th St., driveway permit

Slabs, 201 Remington Trail, driveway permit

Wildts Wiring, 4750 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Laxton Electric, 709 Estes Drive, commercial electrical permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 1205 Sixth St., commercial electrical permit

Schroder Electric, 2316 Bates St., residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 2007 Holly St., residential electrical permit

P&P Enterprises, 2529 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential electrical permit

Elite Electrical Service, 1421 Rosedown St., residential electrical permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 202 Longleaf Drive, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 204 Longleaf Drive, residential gas permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 3022 Bull Run, residential gas permit

East Texas Climate Control, 1204 Masters Way, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

Richard Parker Plumbing, 1626 S. Green St., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2411 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 204 Longleaf Drive, residential plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1421 Rosedown St., residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 505 Ranier Drive, residential plumbing permit

Rebath, 315 Conroe St., residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, residential plumbing permit

Bannister Plumbing, 3024 Keystone St., residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 202 Longleaf Drive, residential plumbing permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 205 Syble Lane, build 80-square-foot shed at rear of house, $1,519

TK and F Contractors, 500 Harroun Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,700

Roofmasters LLC, 2401 Fir Court, tear off and reroof house, $2,700

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1717 Rainbow Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,084

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1002 Deer Park Court, tear off and reroof house, $9,232

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 1602 Hillmont Ave., tear off and reroof house, $3,500

Commercial Roofing Systems, 5215 Whitaker Circle, tear off and reroof house, $12,702

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 2901 Celebration Way, tear off and reroof house, $15,047

Longview Roofing LLC, 2105 Oliver Ave., tear off and reroof house, $6,350

Solis Construction, 1601 Twelfth St., replace sheetrock in house, $6,000

Roofmasters LLC, 3204 Jane Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,000

AVCO Roofing, 1301 Hughey Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,700

AVCO Roofing, 1412 Walter St., tear off and reroof house, $16,829

AVCO Roofing, 441 N. Fredonia St., tear off and reroof house, $6,120

AVCO Roofing, 212 McClendon Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,780

AVCO Roofing, 1215 Trailwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $10,500

Taurus Roofing, 4 Joseph Circle, tear off and reroof house, $15,000

Sprinkler Express, 251 Don Koble Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2102 Katie Lee Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Hoskins Technologies, 3812 Gilmer Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $12,000

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 102 W. Niblick St., commercial fire alarm permit, $14,925

Genesis Fire Protection, 3812 Gilmer Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit

Gas and Supply, 105 Rothrock Drive, place new propane tank at Gas and Supply, $5,000

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 501 E. Cotton St., commercial demolition permit

Kathleen McCrory, 1205 Sixth St., development permit

Texwin Carports, 105 W. Sarah Ave., development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 205 Syble Lane, development permit

E. P. Electrical & Electronics, 1405 S. High St., commercial electrical permit

Sears Electrical Service, 8 Alice Circle, residential electrical permit

JMH Electric, 901 N. Lane Wells Drive, residential electrical permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 26 Bramlette Place, residential gas permit

Super Plumbers, 1614 Willowview St., residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 26 Bramlette Place, residential plumbing permit

Diversified Plumbing, 1200 Maywood Drive, residential plumbing permit

Bam! Home and Commercial Services LLC, 1411 Lazy Lane, addition of pergola at house, $10,000

Texwin Carports, 105 W. Sarah Ave., install and anchor 18-foot by 31-foot by 12-foot RV cover at house, $3,325

BH Plumbing, 821 Charlotte Drive, water/sewer existing residential