Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 23 to 30:
Permits issued
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 208 N. Green St., commercial fire alarm permit, $7,543
Whole Enterprise Construction, 2000 S. High St., replace existing canopy and raise outside awning, $20,000
Jesus I. Hinojosa, 1626 S. Green St., apply roof overlay at El Pollo Cachuchon, $3,000
Kathleen McCrory, 1205 Sixth St., place temporary job shack at McCrory Enterprise PLLC, $500
Slabs, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, driveway permit
PS Construction Services, 1119 E. Birdsong St., driveway permit
PS Construction Services, 1115 E. Birdsong St., driveway permit
PS Construction Services, 1113 E. Birdsong St., driveway permit
PS Construction Services, 1011 Chappell St., driveway permit
MN Concrete, 251 Don Koble Lane, driveway permit
Carlos Solis, 1302 Bluebird Drive, driveway permit
Star Concrete Construction, 306 Pine Tree Road, driveway permit
Daniels Cement Contractors, 2302 14th St., driveway permit
Slabs, 201 Remington Trail, driveway permit
Wildts Wiring, 4750 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Laxton Electric, 709 Estes Drive, commercial electrical permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 1205 Sixth St., commercial electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 2316 Bates St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 2007 Holly St., residential electrical permit
P&P Enterprises, 2529 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential electrical permit
Elite Electrical Service, 1421 Rosedown St., residential electrical permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 202 Longleaf Drive, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 204 Longleaf Drive, residential gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 3022 Bull Run, residential gas permit
East Texas Climate Control, 1204 Masters Way, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Richard Parker Plumbing, 1626 S. Green St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2411 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 204 Longleaf Drive, residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1421 Rosedown St., residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 505 Ranier Drive, residential plumbing permit
Rebath, 315 Conroe St., residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, residential plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 3024 Keystone St., residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 202 Longleaf Drive, residential plumbing permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 205 Syble Lane, build 80-square-foot shed at rear of house, $1,519
TK and F Contractors, 500 Harroun Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,700
Roofmasters LLC, 2401 Fir Court, tear off and reroof house, $2,700
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1717 Rainbow Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,084
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1002 Deer Park Court, tear off and reroof house, $9,232
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 1602 Hillmont Ave., tear off and reroof house, $3,500
Commercial Roofing Systems, 5215 Whitaker Circle, tear off and reroof house, $12,702
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 2901 Celebration Way, tear off and reroof house, $15,047
Longview Roofing LLC, 2105 Oliver Ave., tear off and reroof house, $6,350
Solis Construction, 1601 Twelfth St., replace sheetrock in house, $6,000
Roofmasters LLC, 3204 Jane Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
AVCO Roofing, 1301 Hughey Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,700
AVCO Roofing, 1412 Walter St., tear off and reroof house, $16,829
AVCO Roofing, 441 N. Fredonia St., tear off and reroof house, $6,120
AVCO Roofing, 212 McClendon Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,780
AVCO Roofing, 1215 Trailwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $10,500
Taurus Roofing, 4 Joseph Circle, tear off and reroof house, $15,000
Sprinkler Express, 251 Don Koble Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2102 Katie Lee Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Hoskins Technologies, 3812 Gilmer Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $12,000
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 102 W. Niblick St., commercial fire alarm permit, $14,925
Genesis Fire Protection, 3812 Gilmer Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Gas and Supply, 105 Rothrock Drive, place new propane tank at Gas and Supply, $5,000
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 501 E. Cotton St., commercial demolition permit
Kathleen McCrory, 1205 Sixth St., development permit
Texwin Carports, 105 W. Sarah Ave., development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 205 Syble Lane, development permit
E. P. Electrical & Electronics, 1405 S. High St., commercial electrical permit
Sears Electrical Service, 8 Alice Circle, residential electrical permit
JMH Electric, 901 N. Lane Wells Drive, residential electrical permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 26 Bramlette Place, residential gas permit
Super Plumbers, 1614 Willowview St., residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 26 Bramlette Place, residential plumbing permit
Diversified Plumbing, 1200 Maywood Drive, residential plumbing permit
Bam! Home and Commercial Services LLC, 1411 Lazy Lane, addition of pergola at house, $10,000
Texwin Carports, 105 W. Sarah Ave., install and anchor 18-foot by 31-foot by 12-foot RV cover at house, $3,325
BH Plumbing, 821 Charlotte Drive, water/sewer existing residential