Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1:

Permits issued

Davis Property Management, 301 Sabine St., commercial alteration permit, $10,000

Altech Inc., 2800 E. Marshall Ave., new commercial construction permit, $800,000

McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway Bldg. 9, commercial electric permit

Cooper C&E, 2305 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Stiles Electric, 798 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 2900 McCann Road Bldg. 22, commercial electric permit

Gill Electric, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 205, commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 900 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit

Jim Fisher & Associates, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit

CD Parker Electric, 1314 Frankie Lane, new residential electric permit

CD Parker Electric, 1316 Frankie Lane, new residential electric permit

CoolTron, 900 Pine Tree Road, commercial mechanical permit

Wood Air Conditioning, 3310 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Comfort Mechanical Inc., 2305 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Mosby Mechanical, 518 W. South St., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3550 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

Ne Tex Plumbing, 2800 E. Marshall, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 918 San Antonio St., new residential plumbing permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 4905 Judson Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Longview Alpha Construction Co., 401 Capacity Drive, commercial addition permit, $48,000

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial fire alarm permit, $21,135

Fire Tech Protection Systems, 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $16,600

Apex Fire Protection, 3500 McCann Road Suite 100, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $36,000

Genesis Fire Protection, 3310 Fourth St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $53,600

HGR General Contractors LP., 407 W. Cotton St., commercial alteration permit, $15,800

Watson Commercial Construction, 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial alteration permit, $1,355,160

Blackwater Communications, 2007 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $20,000

HLH Hugman-Lammers-Hawkins, 314 Magnolia Lane, commercial alteration permit, $450,000

Amory Construction LLC., 2451 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $25,000

Aglyn Number Four LLC., 3325 Gilmer Road, commercial demolition permit

Fuller Electric, 754 S. Eastman Road Bldg. 754, commercial electric permit

Mosby Mechanical Co., 518 W. South St., commercial mechanical permit

Roto Rooter doing business as Jensen Plumbing, 1313 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3805 Hidden Trails Lane, new residential plumbing permit

