Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1:
Permits issued
Davis Property Management, 301 Sabine St., commercial alteration permit, $10,000
Altech Inc., 2800 E. Marshall Ave., new commercial construction permit, $800,000
McNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway Bldg. 9, commercial electric permit
Cooper C&E, 2305 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Stiles Electric, 798 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 2900 McCann Road Bldg. 22, commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 205, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 900 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
Jim Fisher & Associates, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit
CD Parker Electric, 1314 Frankie Lane, new residential electric permit
CD Parker Electric, 1316 Frankie Lane, new residential electric permit
CoolTron, 900 Pine Tree Road, commercial mechanical permit
Wood Air Conditioning, 3310 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Comfort Mechanical Inc., 2305 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Mosby Mechanical, 518 W. South St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3550 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
Ne Tex Plumbing, 2800 E. Marshall, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 918 San Antonio St., new residential plumbing permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 4905 Judson Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 401 Capacity Drive, commercial addition permit, $48,000
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial fire alarm permit, $21,135
Fire Tech Protection Systems, 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $16,600
Apex Fire Protection, 3500 McCann Road Suite 100, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $36,000
Genesis Fire Protection, 3310 Fourth St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $53,600
HGR General Contractors LP., 407 W. Cotton St., commercial alteration permit, $15,800
Watson Commercial Construction, 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial alteration permit, $1,355,160
Blackwater Communications, 2007 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $20,000
HLH Hugman-Lammers-Hawkins, 314 Magnolia Lane, commercial alteration permit, $450,000
Amory Construction LLC., 2451 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $25,000
Aglyn Number Four LLC., 3325 Gilmer Road, commercial demolition permit
Fuller Electric, 754 S. Eastman Road Bldg. 754, commercial electric permit
Mosby Mechanical Co., 518 W. South St., commercial mechanical permit
Roto Rooter doing business as Jensen Plumbing, 1313 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3805 Hidden Trails Lane, new residential plumbing permit