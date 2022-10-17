Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 30 through Oct. 7:
Permits issued
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 208 E. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $23,355
NBA Contracting Services Inc., 3401 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $5,000
Gill Electric, Cargill Long Park Trail, commercial electric permit
Lin R Rogers Electrical Contractors, 3313 Fourth St., commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 2105 Boston Drive, new residential electric permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1618 W. Cotton St., commercial gas permit
Saveway Services, 109B West Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 405 N. Fifth St., commercial mechanical permit
Twins Heating & Air Conditioning, 2507 S. Green St., commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 302 Huntsman Way, commercial mechanical permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 811 Georgia Lane, commercial plumbing permit
New Vintage Custom Homes, 500 Roberts Circle, new residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 4512 Lone Oak Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Jones Landscape Maintenance & Design Inc., 813 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Rudd Safety doing business as Rudd Alarms, 3052 N. Eastman Road Suite 103, commercial fire alarm permit, $160
Transet Company, 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial alterations permit, $490,000
Henning Companies LLC., 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial new permit, $24,000,000
RLM Enterprises Inc., 3826 W. Loop 281, commercial new permit, $2,000,000
OHearn Holdings LLC., 2503 Maggie Lane, residential new permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1521 Mahlow Drive, commercial existing water/sewer permit
C&C Irrigation, Hollybrook Coves, two commercial new water/sewer permits