Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 30 through Oct. 7:

Permits issued

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 208 E. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $23,355

NBA Contracting Services Inc., 3401 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $5,000

Gill Electric, Cargill Long Park Trail, commercial electric permit

Lin R Rogers Electrical Contractors, 3313 Fourth St., commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 2105 Boston Drive, new residential electric permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1618 W. Cotton St., commercial gas permit

Saveway Services, 109B West Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 405 N. Fifth St., commercial mechanical permit

Twins Heating & Air Conditioning, 2507 S. Green St., commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 302 Huntsman Way, commercial mechanical permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 811 Georgia Lane, commercial plumbing permit

New Vintage Custom Homes, 500 Roberts Circle, new residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 4512 Lone Oak Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Jones Landscape Maintenance & Design Inc., 813 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Rudd Safety doing business as Rudd Alarms, 3052 N. Eastman Road Suite 103, commercial fire alarm permit, $160

Transet Company, 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial alterations permit, $490,000

Henning Companies LLC., 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial new permit, $24,000,000

RLM Enterprises Inc., 3826 W. Loop 281, commercial new permit, $2,000,000

OHearn Holdings LLC., 2503 Maggie Lane, residential new permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1521 Mahlow Drive, commercial existing water/sewer permit

C&C Irrigation, Hollybrook Coves, two commercial new water/sewer permits

