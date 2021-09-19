Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15:
Permits issued
EMJAX Construction Inc., 1740 W. Loop 281, commercial addition permit, $1,500,000
Nantze Electric Co., 1501 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Cano Electric, 1411, 1413,1415, 1417, 1419 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permits
Cano Electric, 1401, 1403, 1405, 1407 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permits
Cano Electric, 1421, 1423 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permits
Cano Electric, 1429 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
JMH Electric, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial electric permit
Eastex Tower LLC., 308 Sixth St., commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 2017, 2018, 2104 Boston Drive, new residential electric permits
TDP Electric, 1500 Comanche St., new residential electric permit
Bart Wilson Electrical Service, 1707 Rambling Drive, new residential electric permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 306 S. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4905 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 306 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 3105 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3300 Airline Road, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 306 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2400 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 306, 308 and 310 Yale St., new residential plumbing permits
F&H Builders, 1017 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential construction permit
Applications filed
Krystal Falls, 3500 McCann Road, commercial addition permit, $15,000
Spartan Construction Management LLC., 350 W. Tyler St., commercial addition permit, $146,207.57
Spartan Construction Management LLC., 350 W. Tyler St., commercial addition permit, $270,921.99
Spartan Construction Management LLC., 350 W. Tyler St., commercial addition permit, $165,563.44
Spartan Construction Management LLC., 350 W. Tyler St., commercial addition permit, $19,349.85
Rudd Contracting Co., 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $66,000.90
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 1300 Spring Hill Road, commercial alteration permit, $3,000
T&P Service LLC., 2400 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new accessory permit, $154,800
T&P Service LLC., 306 S. Eastman Road, commercial new accessory permit, $218,855
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 3009 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 2904 and 2906 Lismore Lane, development permits
F&H Builders, 1017 Windy Ridge Drive, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 801 Walnut St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1209 Douglas St., development permit
McDade Builders Inc., 1314 and 1316 Frankie Lane, development permits
Andrew Traylor Construction, 16 Stoneridge Trail, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 405 Fifteenth St. Units A and B, development permits
Kenny Sims Electric, 1506 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Wiltse Electric LLC., 1500 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit
Clay Thomas, 3525 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Illuminate Electric LLC., 3310 Fourth St., commercial electric permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 100 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Ameritex Homes, 405 Fifteenth St. Units A and B, residential new two-family permits
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 2904 and 2906 Lismore Lane, residential new construction permits
Ameritex Homes, 801 Walnut St., residential new construction permit
Ameritex Homes, 1209 Douglas St., residential new construction permit
McDade Builders Inc., 1314 and 1316 Frankie Lane, residential new construction permits
Andrew Traylor Construction, 16 Stoneridge Trail, residential new construction permit