Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 9 to 16:

Permits issued

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 102, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,500

Vancini Construction, 1805 Swan St., driveway permit

J.R. Concrete, 203 E. Melton St., driveway permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 1514 Spyglass Drive, driveway permit

Humphrey Associates Inc., 2901 N. Fourth St., commercial electrical permit

Lin R. Rogers Electrical Contractors Inc., 3313 N. Fourth St., commercial electrical permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 102 W. Niblick St., commercial electrical permit

Hunters Electric LLC, 105 Rothrock Drive, commercial electrical permit

Byte Electric LLC, 404 Shelton St., commercial electrical permit

Collie Enterprise, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit

Gill Electric, 401 Meadowview Circle, residential electrical permit

Metcalf Electric, 213 Myrle Ave., residential electrical permit

F&S Electrical Contractor, 1216 Ridgelea Ave., residential electrical permit

F&S Electrical Contractor, 1217 Ridgelea Ave., residential electrical permit

Elite Electrical Service, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, residential electrical permit

Eagle Electric, 4518 Lone Oak Lane, residential electrical permit

Eagle Electric, 313 Alta St., residential electrical permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1704 Wood Place, residential gas permit

AAT Plumbing LLC, 607 N. Eastman Road, residential gas permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 313 Alta St., residential gas permit

Bannister Plumbing, 1690 Wood Place, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2421 Clayton St., residential gas permit

Acme Air Conditioning, 2414 Gilmer Road, Suite 5, commercial mechanical permit, $9,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial mechanical permit, $39,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial mechanical permit, $9,703

Simmons Services LLC, 1313 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $34,992

Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 100 Grand Blvd., commercial mechanical permit, $8,750

Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 933 Mobile Drive, commercial mechanical permit, $14,975

Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 708 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit, $4,500

Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 300 W. Cotton St., commercial mechanical permit, $7,400

Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 100 Coolant Lane, commercial mechanical permit, $4,000

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 815 Noel Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,275

East Texas Refrigeration, 1213 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,500

East Texas Refrigeration, 1229 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,500

East Texas Refrigeration, 1227 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,500

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 125 W. Edgefield Ave., residential mechanical permit, $3,040

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $7,500

All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 5611 Palladio Lane, residential mechanical permit, $12,250

Tony’s Now A/C & Heating LLC, 4502 Tanglewood Road, residential mechanical permit, $5,000

All Seismic Solutions LLC, 1217 Ridgelea Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,500

All Seismic Solutions LLC, 1216 Ridgelea Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,500

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 118 S. Ward Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Pittman Plumbing, 2102 Judson road, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 1703 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2411 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial plumbing permit

C.D. Thomas Utilities, 5203 Ringo Circle, residential plumbing permit

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 262 Don Koble Lane, residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 102 E. Broadway Drive, residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1004 Berry Lane, residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 313 Alta St., residential plumbing permit

Mr. Plumber, 1320 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permit

Arrow Plumbing, 1207 Fairway Drive, residential plumbing permit

Springhill Plumbing, 1207 Zeola St., residential plumbing permit

Bannister Plumbing, 1690 Wood Place, residential plumbing permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 98, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2421 Clayton St., residential plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 4811 Bacle Road, residential plumbing permit

Stonewater Roofing, 1717 Shely St., tear off and reroof house, $11,140

Total Home Solution, 2600 S. Green St., add front porch to house, $4,230

Premiere Management, 1210 Baxley Lane, pour new grade beam in small section of house, $3,500

Longview Roofing LLC, 109 Vine St., tear off and reroof house, $4,985

Longview Roofing LLC, 407 Fulton Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,065

AVCO Roofing, 298 St. Clair Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,425

AVCO Roofing, 806 Rose Mount Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,451

AVCO Roofing, 5 N. Stonegate Court, tear off and reroof house, $21,458

AVCO Roofing, 1611 Eva Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,800

Hank’s Siding, 305 Glover Drive, install 15 vinyl windows at house, $4,875

Clint Tuel Roofing, 3304 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $8,800

Clint Tuel Roofing, 3306 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $8,800

Clint Tuel Roofing, 3308 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $8,800

Clint Tuel Roofing, 3310 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $8,800

Randy Langford Construction, 107 Lakewood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,000

Chris Langford Roofing, 2016 Secretariat Trail, tear off and reroof house, $8,250

Stonewater Roofing, 1708 Preston Road, tear off and reroof house, $9,364

Stonewater Roofing, 3222 Crenshaw St., tear off and reroof house, $14,199

Total Home Solution, 1126 Jonquil Drive, replace 5 windows and 20 pieces of sheetrock, $4,700

Red Rocks Roofing, 1203 Briarwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, tear off and reroof house, $4,500

Leon’s Signs Inc., 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, sign permit, $2,000

Sprinkler Express, 1514 Spyglass Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 3367 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Johnson Controls, 2901 N. Fourth St., commercial fire alarm permit, $11,700

Premiere Management, 1210 Baxley Lane, development permit

Custom Pool Designs, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, development permit

SSH Properties LLC, 202 Longleaf Drive, development permit

CBH Inc., 204 Longleaf Drive, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 1405 Miami Drive, development permit

Total Home Solution, 2600 S. Green St., development permit

Can Do Electric, 2100 S. Eastman Road, commercial electrical permit

M.D. Electrical Contractors, 1100 W. Harrison Road, commercial electrical permit

Vickers Electric, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 98, residential electrical permit

Stainless Steel Fabricators, 401 Ambassador Row, commercial mechanical permit, $1,000

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1408 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

Jensen Plumbing, 3718 French Drive, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1810 Wimberly St., residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 4309 Hiltzman St., residential plumbing permit

Custom Pool Designs, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, install in-ground pool at house, $63,000

Tuff Shed Inc., 1405 Miami Drive, install 8-foot by 10-foot portable building at house, $2,284

Johnny Webb, 839 N. Third St., enclose carport into a garage, $2,363

Window World of NE Texas, 1216 Miami Drive, replace windows at house, $4,738

Barry Lansford, 1421 Rosedown St., move plumbing and remodel kitchen, $3,500

Captstone Homes, 208 Fairview Drive, restore house due to tree damage, $100,000

All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 2039 Leona St., replace 11 windows in house, $5,614

David Barrow Construction, 3114 Cook Lane, repair house due to storm damage, $10,000

SSH Properties LLC, 202 Longleaf Drive, build 11-room house, $525,000

CBH Inc., 204 Longleaf Drive, build 14-room house, $650,000

Sign Masters of Tyler, 315 N. Spur 63, sign permit, $3,000

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 3544 N. Fourth St., commercial sprinkler permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 3919 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit

ARCO Design/Build Southwest Inc., 201 Ford Lane, water/sewer new commercial permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 5203 Ringo Circle, water/sewer new residential permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1505 Booker St., water/sewer new residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 202 Longleaf Drive, water/sewer new residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 204 Longleaf Drive, water/sewer new residential permit