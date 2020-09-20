Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 9 to 16:
Permits issued
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 102, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,500
Vancini Construction, 1805 Swan St., driveway permit
J.R. Concrete, 203 E. Melton St., driveway permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 1514 Spyglass Drive, driveway permit
Humphrey Associates Inc., 2901 N. Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
Lin R. Rogers Electrical Contractors Inc., 3313 N. Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 102 W. Niblick St., commercial electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 105 Rothrock Drive, commercial electrical permit
Byte Electric LLC, 404 Shelton St., commercial electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit
Gill Electric, 401 Meadowview Circle, residential electrical permit
Metcalf Electric, 213 Myrle Ave., residential electrical permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 1216 Ridgelea Ave., residential electrical permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 1217 Ridgelea Ave., residential electrical permit
Elite Electrical Service, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, residential electrical permit
Eagle Electric, 4518 Lone Oak Lane, residential electrical permit
Eagle Electric, 313 Alta St., residential electrical permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1704 Wood Place, residential gas permit
AAT Plumbing LLC, 607 N. Eastman Road, residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 313 Alta St., residential gas permit
Bannister Plumbing, 1690 Wood Place, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2421 Clayton St., residential gas permit
Acme Air Conditioning, 2414 Gilmer Road, Suite 5, commercial mechanical permit, $9,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial mechanical permit, $39,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial mechanical permit, $9,703
Simmons Services LLC, 1313 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $34,992
Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 100 Grand Blvd., commercial mechanical permit, $8,750
Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 933 Mobile Drive, commercial mechanical permit, $14,975
Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 708 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit, $4,500
Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 300 W. Cotton St., commercial mechanical permit, $7,400
Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 100 Coolant Lane, commercial mechanical permit, $4,000
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 815 Noel Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,275
East Texas Refrigeration, 1213 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,500
East Texas Refrigeration, 1229 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,500
East Texas Refrigeration, 1227 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,500
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 125 W. Edgefield Ave., residential mechanical permit, $3,040
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $7,500
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 5611 Palladio Lane, residential mechanical permit, $12,250
Tony’s Now A/C & Heating LLC, 4502 Tanglewood Road, residential mechanical permit, $5,000
All Seismic Solutions LLC, 1217 Ridgelea Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,500
All Seismic Solutions LLC, 1216 Ridgelea Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,500
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 118 S. Ward Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Pittman Plumbing, 2102 Judson road, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 1703 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2411 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 5203 Ringo Circle, residential plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 262 Don Koble Lane, residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 102 E. Broadway Drive, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1004 Berry Lane, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 313 Alta St., residential plumbing permit
Mr. Plumber, 1320 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permit
Arrow Plumbing, 1207 Fairway Drive, residential plumbing permit
Springhill Plumbing, 1207 Zeola St., residential plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 1690 Wood Place, residential plumbing permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 98, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2421 Clayton St., residential plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 4811 Bacle Road, residential plumbing permit
Stonewater Roofing, 1717 Shely St., tear off and reroof house, $11,140
Total Home Solution, 2600 S. Green St., add front porch to house, $4,230
Premiere Management, 1210 Baxley Lane, pour new grade beam in small section of house, $3,500
Longview Roofing LLC, 109 Vine St., tear off and reroof house, $4,985
Longview Roofing LLC, 407 Fulton Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,065
AVCO Roofing, 298 St. Clair Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,425
AVCO Roofing, 806 Rose Mount Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,451
AVCO Roofing, 5 N. Stonegate Court, tear off and reroof house, $21,458
AVCO Roofing, 1611 Eva Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,800
Hank’s Siding, 305 Glover Drive, install 15 vinyl windows at house, $4,875
Clint Tuel Roofing, 3304 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $8,800
Clint Tuel Roofing, 3306 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $8,800
Clint Tuel Roofing, 3308 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $8,800
Clint Tuel Roofing, 3310 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $8,800
Randy Langford Construction, 107 Lakewood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,000
Chris Langford Roofing, 2016 Secretariat Trail, tear off and reroof house, $8,250
Stonewater Roofing, 1708 Preston Road, tear off and reroof house, $9,364
Stonewater Roofing, 3222 Crenshaw St., tear off and reroof house, $14,199
Total Home Solution, 1126 Jonquil Drive, replace 5 windows and 20 pieces of sheetrock, $4,700
Red Rocks Roofing, 1203 Briarwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, tear off and reroof house, $4,500
Leon’s Signs Inc., 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, sign permit, $2,000
Sprinkler Express, 1514 Spyglass Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 3367 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Johnson Controls, 2901 N. Fourth St., commercial fire alarm permit, $11,700
Premiere Management, 1210 Baxley Lane, development permit
Custom Pool Designs, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, development permit
SSH Properties LLC, 202 Longleaf Drive, development permit
CBH Inc., 204 Longleaf Drive, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1405 Miami Drive, development permit
Total Home Solution, 2600 S. Green St., development permit
Can Do Electric, 2100 S. Eastman Road, commercial electrical permit
M.D. Electrical Contractors, 1100 W. Harrison Road, commercial electrical permit
Vickers Electric, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 98, residential electrical permit
Stainless Steel Fabricators, 401 Ambassador Row, commercial mechanical permit, $1,000
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1408 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
Jensen Plumbing, 3718 French Drive, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1810 Wimberly St., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 4309 Hiltzman St., residential plumbing permit
Custom Pool Designs, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, install in-ground pool at house, $63,000
Tuff Shed Inc., 1405 Miami Drive, install 8-foot by 10-foot portable building at house, $2,284
Johnny Webb, 839 N. Third St., enclose carport into a garage, $2,363
Window World of NE Texas, 1216 Miami Drive, replace windows at house, $4,738
Barry Lansford, 1421 Rosedown St., move plumbing and remodel kitchen, $3,500
Captstone Homes, 208 Fairview Drive, restore house due to tree damage, $100,000
All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 2039 Leona St., replace 11 windows in house, $5,614
David Barrow Construction, 3114 Cook Lane, repair house due to storm damage, $10,000
SSH Properties LLC, 202 Longleaf Drive, build 11-room house, $525,000
CBH Inc., 204 Longleaf Drive, build 14-room house, $650,000
Sign Masters of Tyler, 315 N. Spur 63, sign permit, $3,000
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 3544 N. Fourth St., commercial sprinkler permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 3919 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit
ARCO Design/Build Southwest Inc., 201 Ford Lane, water/sewer new commercial permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 5203 Ringo Circle, water/sewer new residential permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1505 Booker St., water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 202 Longleaf Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 204 Longleaf Drive, water/sewer new residential permit