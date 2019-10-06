Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:

Permits issued

Geo Logic Environmental Services LLC, 340 W. Tyler St., interior remodel of commercial building for Iron Asylum Gym, $10,000

Reich Builders, 3805 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Carlos Solis, 1403 Evergreen St., driveway permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2815 Fairway Oaks Lane, driveway permit

Hill Electric Co., 4716 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 1800 Eastwood Road, residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 202 E. Birdsong St., residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 524 Williams St., residential electrical permit

All Electric, 2809 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electrical permit

All Electric, 1807 Wimberly St., residential electrical permit

Heritage Plumbing, 4716 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 3889 Harley Ridge Road, residential gas permit

Royal Plumbing, 13 Ramblewood Drive, residential gas permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3101 Fourth St., Suite B, commercial mechanical permit, $5,750

ProTex Restaurant Service, 3201 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $59,309

Titan Mechanical Inc., 4111 Gilmer Road, Suite 300, commercial mechanical permit, $12,000

Waggoner A/C, 2001 Judson Road, Suite 100, commercial mechanical permit, $44,850

A.C. Contractors, 3820 Castle Ridge Drive, residential mechanical permit, $21,000

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 21 Oak Forest Drive, residential mechanical permit, $845

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2401 Woodhollow Court, residential mechanical permit, $5,500

A.C. Contractors, 1910 Sunshine Square, residential mechanical permit, $17,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1312 Eva Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,359

Emet’s Plumbing, 3401 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 401 Magrill St., commercial plumbing permit

Heritage Plumbing, 4716 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 431 Larry Drive, residential plumbing permit

Goettle Plumbing, 2401 Page Road, residential plumbing permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1232 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1230 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 13 Ramblewood Drive, residential plumbing permit

Crest Exteriors LLC, 3214 Restview St., tear off and reroof house, $13,732

Cover 3 Roofing, 1805 Hyacinth Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000

AVCO Roofing, 1308 Carnegie Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,408

AVCO Roofing, 104 Bella Terra Drive, tear off and reroof house, $28,843

Quick Roofing LLC, 1300 Kent St., tear off and reroof house, $7,322

JH Home Renovations, 114 N. Third St., tear off and reroof house, $4,100

Mike Townsend Construction, 609 Ruthlynn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,598

Randy Langford Construction, 501 Meadowbrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,500

Stonewater Roofing, 6 Estates Circle, tear off and reroof house, $13,256

Stonewater Roofing, 202 Mill Run Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,570

Stonewater Roofing, 300 Rick Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,291

Stonewater Roofing, 1824 Beth Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,234

Applications filed

Aspen Electronic Systems LLC, 3522 Fourth St., commercial fire alarm permit

Protection One Inc., 1501 S. High St., commercial fire alarm permit

Long Creek Fire Protection Inc., 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 102, commercial fire sprinkler permit

Silver Star/Silver Paws, 3537 Gilmer Road, demolition of 4 non load bearing interior walls

F. Meyers, 402 W. Loop 281, renovation of Toys-R-Us store to become Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store, $220,000

Spectra Building Group LLC, 2505 Judson Road, exterior upgrades to commercial building

Spectra Building Group LLC, 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, interior upgrades to commercial building for Crunch Fitness, $900,000

Frey Moss Structures, 404 Estes Parkway, replace canopy fascia at commercial building for Murphy USA, $28,000

Spectra Building Group LLC, 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, interior demolition of existing walls and fixtures for Crunch Fitness

CBH Inc., 3535 Fourth St., Building 3, interior finish out of building shell for East Texas Kidney Specialists, $361,130

SW57 Construction LLC, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 713 Cove Place, development permit

East Texas Homes LLC, 209 Reel Road, development permit

East Texas Homes LLC, 207 Reel Road, development permit

East Texas Homes LLC, 205 Reel Road, development permit

Stanley Coxwell, 70 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, development permit

Stainless Steel Fabricators, 1403 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit, $3,000

Tuff Shed Inc., 713 Cove Place, build 6-foot by 9-foot shed at house, $1,765

SW57 Construction LLC, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, build new 13 room house, $285,000

East Texas Homes LLC, 205 Reel Road, build new 9 room house, $130,000

East Texas Homes LLC, 207 Reel Road, build new 8 room house, $130,000

East Texas Homes LLC, 209 Reel Road, build new 8 room house, $130,000

Ezzi Signs, 401 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $800