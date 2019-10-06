Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:
Permits issued
Geo Logic Environmental Services LLC, 340 W. Tyler St., interior remodel of commercial building for Iron Asylum Gym, $10,000
Reich Builders, 3805 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Carlos Solis, 1403 Evergreen St., driveway permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2815 Fairway Oaks Lane, driveway permit
Hill Electric Co., 4716 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 1800 Eastwood Road, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 202 E. Birdsong St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 524 Williams St., residential electrical permit
All Electric, 2809 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electrical permit
All Electric, 1807 Wimberly St., residential electrical permit
Heritage Plumbing, 4716 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 3889 Harley Ridge Road, residential gas permit
Royal Plumbing, 13 Ramblewood Drive, residential gas permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3101 Fourth St., Suite B, commercial mechanical permit, $5,750
ProTex Restaurant Service, 3201 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $59,309
Titan Mechanical Inc., 4111 Gilmer Road, Suite 300, commercial mechanical permit, $12,000
Waggoner A/C, 2001 Judson Road, Suite 100, commercial mechanical permit, $44,850
A.C. Contractors, 3820 Castle Ridge Drive, residential mechanical permit, $21,000
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 21 Oak Forest Drive, residential mechanical permit, $845
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2401 Woodhollow Court, residential mechanical permit, $5,500
A.C. Contractors, 1910 Sunshine Square, residential mechanical permit, $17,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1312 Eva Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,359
Emet’s Plumbing, 3401 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 401 Magrill St., commercial plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 4716 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 431 Larry Drive, residential plumbing permit
Goettle Plumbing, 2401 Page Road, residential plumbing permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1232 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1230 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 13 Ramblewood Drive, residential plumbing permit
Crest Exteriors LLC, 3214 Restview St., tear off and reroof house, $13,732
Cover 3 Roofing, 1805 Hyacinth Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
AVCO Roofing, 1308 Carnegie Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,408
AVCO Roofing, 104 Bella Terra Drive, tear off and reroof house, $28,843
Quick Roofing LLC, 1300 Kent St., tear off and reroof house, $7,322
JH Home Renovations, 114 N. Third St., tear off and reroof house, $4,100
Mike Townsend Construction, 609 Ruthlynn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,598
Randy Langford Construction, 501 Meadowbrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,500
Stonewater Roofing, 6 Estates Circle, tear off and reroof house, $13,256
Stonewater Roofing, 202 Mill Run Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,570
Stonewater Roofing, 300 Rick Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,291
Stonewater Roofing, 1824 Beth Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,234
Applications filed
Aspen Electronic Systems LLC, 3522 Fourth St., commercial fire alarm permit
Protection One Inc., 1501 S. High St., commercial fire alarm permit
Long Creek Fire Protection Inc., 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 102, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Silver Star/Silver Paws, 3537 Gilmer Road, demolition of 4 non load bearing interior walls
F. Meyers, 402 W. Loop 281, renovation of Toys-R-Us store to become Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store, $220,000
Spectra Building Group LLC, 2505 Judson Road, exterior upgrades to commercial building
Spectra Building Group LLC, 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, interior upgrades to commercial building for Crunch Fitness, $900,000
Frey Moss Structures, 404 Estes Parkway, replace canopy fascia at commercial building for Murphy USA, $28,000
Spectra Building Group LLC, 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, interior demolition of existing walls and fixtures for Crunch Fitness
CBH Inc., 3535 Fourth St., Building 3, interior finish out of building shell for East Texas Kidney Specialists, $361,130
SW57 Construction LLC, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 713 Cove Place, development permit
East Texas Homes LLC, 209 Reel Road, development permit
East Texas Homes LLC, 207 Reel Road, development permit
East Texas Homes LLC, 205 Reel Road, development permit
Stanley Coxwell, 70 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, development permit
Stainless Steel Fabricators, 1403 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit, $3,000
Tuff Shed Inc., 713 Cove Place, build 6-foot by 9-foot shed at house, $1,765
SW57 Construction LLC, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, build new 13 room house, $285,000
East Texas Homes LLC, 205 Reel Road, build new 9 room house, $130,000
East Texas Homes LLC, 207 Reel Road, build new 8 room house, $130,000
East Texas Homes LLC, 209 Reel Road, build new 8 room house, $130,000
Ezzi Signs, 401 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $800