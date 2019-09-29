Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 19 to 25:
Permits issued
Jesus Benitez LLC, 434 S. Center St., tear off and reroof House of Tots, $9,200
Johnson Roofing, 2107 E. Marshall Ave., tear off and reroof Palace Inn, $3,500
Vancini Construction, 3713 Linda Kay Drive, driveway permit
Gill Electric, 3171 Nealy Way, commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 134, commercial electric permit
Stiles Electric, 2107 Sophia Lane, residential electric permit
TDP Electric, 4218 Savannah Hills Lane, residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 2119 Page Creek Trail, residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 2121 Page Creek Trail, residential electric permit
Cobb Electric, 216 Oxford Lane, residential electric permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 2001 Sunshine Square, residential electric permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 108 Young St., residential electric permit
C&D Mechanical LLC, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Unit 102, commercial gas permit
Iliff Heating & Air, 7 Friendswood Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,000
C&D Mechanical LLC, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Unit 102, residential mechanical permit, $72,200
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 257 Don Koble Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,900
C&D Mechanical LLC, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Unit 102, commercial plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3917 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit
Chris Langford Roofing, 1404 Robbinwood Court, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
B Jordan Construction LLC, 1003 Delwood Drive, repair wood sub floor and replace 22 windows in a house, $10,000
Clint Tuel Roofing, 616 Golfcrest Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,069
Mejia Construction, 207 S. Ninth St., replace siding on a house, $7,000
Roofmasters LLC, 2026 Eden Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,246
Roofmasters LLC, 119 Briarmeadow Drive, tear off and reroof house, $13,900
David Property Managment 2310 Kim St., tear off and reroof house, $6,000
AVCO Roofing, 1203 Dennis Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,192
D&D Roofing, 2114 Lafayette Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,000
All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, install 13 new windows in a house, $14,762
Muller Roofing, 101 Millstone Lane, tear off and reroof house, $10,500
All Season Window & Door Manufacturing, 9 Alice Circle, install 20 windows in a house, $9,032
A-1 Quality Roofing, 2209 Airline Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,500
Lampin & Sons, 205 N. Lane Wells Drive, replace 8 windows in a house, $3,336
Ronnie Hardwick, 203 E. Dancer St., remove sheet rock on walls and ceilings for future remodel
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 204 Lansford St., residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2400 MacArthur St., commercial fire alarm permit, $20,000
Stonewater Roofing, 1516 Judson Road, tear off and reroof commercial building, $283,364
S.S. Construction, 1511 Judson Road, Building A, interior remodel of commercial building, $20,000
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3804 Suren Way, development permit
Tomas Rodriguez, 1109 Swinging Bridge Road, development permit
Willie Wayne Properties, 1511 Judson Road, development permit
Koerner Construction, 308 Reel Road, development permit
Andrew Traylor Construction, 3343 Celebration Way, development permit
Andrew Traylor Construction, 1112 Masters Way, development permit
Branch Creek, 124 Brookway Lane, development permit
Branch Creek, 126 Brookway Lane, development permit
Koerner Construction, 308 Reel Road, build new 9 room duplex, $200,000
Tomas Rodriguez, 1106 Swinging Bridge Road, addition of master suite in house, $21,000
Randy Langford Construction, 224 Remington Trail, tear off and reroof house, $3,100
Foundation Repair & House Leveling, 321 Tealwood Drive, repair foundation to house, $8,400
Reich Builders, 3805 Hidden Hills Circle, build new 14 room house, $255,000
David Benson, 4003 Thomas St., build new 9 room house, $110,000
Andrew Traylor Construction, 1112 Masters Way, build new 15 room house, $505,000
Andrew Traylor Construction, 3343, Celebration Way, build new 11 room house, $283,000
Branch Creek, 124 Brookway Lane, build new 11 room house, $165,000
Branch Creek, 126 Brookway Lane, build new 11 room house, $170,000
Reich Builders, 3903 Hidden Hills Circle, build new 12 room house, $251,000
Sign City, 110 Triple Creek Drive, sign permit, $12,000
K&F Industries LLC, 702 McCann Road, sign permit, $2,818
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 209 Woodcreek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2119 Page Creek Trail, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3805 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2121 Page Creek Trail, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2123 Page Creek Trail, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2125 Page Creek Trail, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3903 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit