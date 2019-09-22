Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Sept. 12 to 18:
Permits issued
Universal Time Equipment Co., 601 Pine Tree Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,000
Cornett Construction Co., 617 Ruthlynn Drive, driveway permit
All American General Contracting LLC, 6 Huntington Circle, driveway permit
Official Electric LLC, 1929 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
James D. White Electric Inc., 697 Foundry Drive, commercial electrical permit
O’Neil Electric, 2703 Clinton St., residential electrical permit
JLR Electric, 1811 Hoffman Ave., residential electrical permit
Bailia Burks Pena, 106 Amy St., residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 1301 Secluded Lane, residential electrical permit
Gill Electric, 308 Bridgers Hill Road, residential electrical permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 208 N. Green St., First Floor, residential electrical permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 208 N. Green St., Second Floor, residential electrical permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 208 N. Green St., Third Floor, residential electrical permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 208 N. Green St., Fourth Floor, residential electrical permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 208 N. Green St., Fifth Floor, residential electrical permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 208 N. Green St., Basement, residential electrical permit
Laxton Electric, 1227 Annette Drive, residential electrical permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 33 Stonegate Drive, residential gas permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3519 Brent Road, residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3710 Champions Ridge Lane, residential gas permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioing Inc., 102 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit, $22,904
Cooltron, 3404 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $19,800
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 105 W. Highland Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,950
Titan Mechanical Inc., 4218 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $10,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3408 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,200
A.C. Contractors, 909 Walnut Hill Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,260
CD Thomas Utilities, 105 Rothrock Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Gary Reynold’s Plumbing, 100 Grand Blvd., commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 5 Orange Court, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 2603 Gilmer Road, residential plumbing permit
Plumbproz, 1301 Hyacinth Drive, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1207 Jordan St., residential plumbing permit
Deborah Kinney, 3734 Teri Lynn Drive, temporary storage shed/greenhouse at house, $250
Rachelle Woods-Wright Newton, 1326 Baxley Lane, build 12-foot by 18-foot storage building at house, $1,100
Bam! Home and Commercial Services LLC, 1711 Wood Place, place 54-foot by 8-foot privacy fence at house, $2,600
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Lease Office, tear off and reroof building, $8,535
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Pool House, tear off and reroof building, $5,462
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Mail Center, tear off and reroof building, $1,707
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Laundry Room, tear off and reroof building, $5,462
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 1, tear off and reroof building, $19,802
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 2, tear off and reroof building, $19,802
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 3, tear off and reroof building, $25,948
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 4, tear off and reroof building, $13,656
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 5, tear off and reroof building, $12,291
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 6, tear off and reroof building, $18,778
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 7, tear off and reroof building, $18,778
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 8, tear off and reroof building, $19,276
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 9, tear off and reroof building, $26,476
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 11, tear off and reroof building, $16,729
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 12, tear off and reroof building, $19,802
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 13, tear off and reroof building, $19,802
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 14, tear off and reroof building, $13,656
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 15, tear off and reroof building, $18,778
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 16, tear off and reroof building, $12,291
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 17, tear off and reroof building, $12,291
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 18, tear off and reroof building, $18,778
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 19, tear off and reroof building, $12,291
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 20, tear off and reroof building, $19,802
Sequoia Construction LLC, 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, Building 21, tear off and reroof building, $19,802
Red Rocks Roofing, 18 Tallwood Circle, tear off and reroof house, $18,930
Specialty Restoration of Texas Inc., 2100 Cardinal St., tear off and reroof house, $14,663
Cover 3 Roofing, 305 Mill Creek Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,259
East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 1823 Laney Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $12,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 13 Pegues Place, install gutters to house, $7,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1604 Willowview St., install gutters to house, $7,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1805 Livingston St., tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2128 E. George Richey Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Jesus Benitez LLC, 2903 Mona Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,500
Lampin & Son’s, 104 Montie St., replace 24 windows at house, $11,064
Randy Langford Construction, 424 Electra St., tear off and reroof house, $3,400
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 3728 French Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Roofmasters LLC, 700 Noel Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,300
Stonewater Roofing, 1122 Pine Bluff Road, tear off and reroof house, $9,255
Stonewater Roofing, 1003 Donald Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,264
J.A. Kay Roofing, 4210 Jackson Road, tear off and reroof house, $10,431
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1519 Chippewa St., tear off and reroof house, 15,514
Yowell Builders Inc., 2902 Inside Passage Trail, build new 13 room house, $260,000
Conaway & Sons, 1304 Swinging Bridge Road, build new 11 room house, $105,238
Conaway & Sons, 1210 Swinging Bridge Road, build new 9 room house, $109,467
Rick’s Sign Co., 706 W. Cotton St., sign permit, $2,075
Rick’s Sign Co., 706 W. Cotton St., sign permit, $1,100
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 1518 Colony Circle, commercial sprinkler permit
CL Lawn and Garden, 1905 W. Warwick Circle, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
LPS-Fire LLC, 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $14,000
Johnson Controls, 709 Hollybrook Drive, commercial fire alarm permit, $30,240
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 208 N. Green St., commercial fire alarm permit, $49,596
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 208 N. Green St., commercial fire alarm permit
Priddy Martz Design & Construction, 4006 W. Marshall Ave., addition of offices, breakroom cabinetry, enlargement of restroom in Horseshoe Auto, $40,000
Grant’s Roofing and Construction, 1511 Judson Road, Building A, overlay roof on commercial building, $15,000
Grant’s Roofing and Construction, 1511 Judson Road, Building C, overlay roof on commercial building, $15,000
Grant’s Roofing and Construction, 1511 Judson Road, Building B, overlay roof on commercial building, $15,000
GFF Architects, 2505 Judson Road, Suite A, interior and exterior upgrades at commercial lease space, $325,000
Clean Cut General Contractors, 208 N. Green St., residential electrical permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 600 Alta St., build 8-foot by 12-foot storage shed at house, $2,515
Delta Fabrication and Machine Inc., 5400 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $20,000
Bullseye Balloons, 2306 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $450
Arrow Plumbing, 2902 Inside Passage Trail, water/sewer new residential
Judge Smith Construction, 2107 Sophia Lane, water/sewer new residential
Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1822 Yosemite Way, water/sewer new residential
United Plumbing Inc., 1210 Swinging Bridge Road, water/sewer new residential
United Plumbing Inc., 1304 Swinging Bridge Road, water/sewer new residential