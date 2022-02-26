Truman W. Smith receives customer award
Maryland-based Nexion Health announced that 21 of its rehabilitation and health care centers received Pinnacle Quality Insights’ 2022 Customer Experience Awards. The Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center, at 2200 W. Upshur Ave, in Gladewater received one of the awards.
Pinnacle Quality Insights helps companies improve their residents’ experience through customer and employee survey platforms. The Customer Experience Awards work to ensure that every resident receives exceptional care from providers. With a focus on long-term and post-acute care, Pinnacle Quality Insight conducts thousands of monthly surveys of residents and their family members to compile comprehensive reviews. Only those centers among PQI’s 2,700 care providers in the 85th percentile or higher for a 12-month average receive the award.
Fran Kirley, chief executive officer and founder of Nexion Health, said: “Pinnacle Quality Insights’ awards demonstrate how well Nexion Health has executed on our commitment to the delivery of quality healthcare services in a socially conscious manner. These 21 centers have successfully competed with others from around the nation. Residents and their families should find great confidence in the service they are receiving, especially given the challenges we faced in 2021.”
Of the 21 Nexion Health facilities receiving recognition, 11 are in Texas, five are in Mississippi and another five are in Louisiana. Several of the Louisiana and Mississippi centers successfully managed their residents’ needs, including facility evacuations, during Hurricane Ida in August 2021. In Texas, all of the award-winning recipient centers were affected by the February 2021 ice storm which closed the state for about a week. Nexion Health staff and medical affiliates effectively supported residents’ care throughout the severe weather events.
“No amount of praise is sufficient for our staff, for seeing 2021 through to the end,” said Meera Riner, chief operating officer for Nexion Health. “These awards are just one more accolade for their heroic efforts through storms and the Covid-19 pandemic. We value these recognitions and will work hard to continue to earn them.”
Buckner International adds government relations director
Veteran child rights advocate Andrea Sparks will serve as the director of government relations for nonprofit Buckner International, effective immediately. Sparks comes to Buckner from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, where she led the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team for five and a half years. In her new role with Buckner, Sparks will work collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders to improve public policies and investments to protect children, strengthen families and serve seniors.
“Andrea Sparks has an impressive record fighting to protect Texas children, and we are excited to have her join the Buckner team,” said Buckner International President and CEO Albert Reyes. “Andrea’s guidance and leadership will help us work together with our elected officials to transform the lives of our most vulnerable people.”
As the founding director of the Texas Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team, Sparks led her team and stakeholders to develop local multi-disciplinary care coordination teams and regional continua of care for young survivors, as well as new laws, policies and strategies for prevention and identification of trafficking and for holding exploiters accountable.
Sparks also served as the executive director of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s Texas Regional Office, the director of public affairs for Texas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), and as a solo practitioner representing children and families in child protection, juvenile justice and adoption cases.
Sparks received a degree in political science/international relations and French at Tulane University and a law degree at the University of Texas School of Law, with honors at both. During her career, Sparks founded and served on multiple nonprofit boards serving children and families and has won awards for her work on behalf of the same.
“I’ve spent most of my career building teams, systems, services, and advocacy programs for young survivors traumatized by abuse, neglect, exploitation and/or trafficking,” Sparks said. “It is an honor and a true blessing to join Buckner, where our focus is on prevention of harm by strengthening and empowering youth and families. I look forward to sharing the incredible hope that Buckner brings with stakeholders across Texas and beyond.”
Three faculty members at ETBU promoted
Three faculty at East Texas Baptist University recently received promotions: Eric Hillman, Dr. David Splawn and John Dement.
Eric Hillman was promoted to associate professor of criminal justice at ETBU. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston. Additionally, he is a veteran of the Houston Police Department, where he served as an officer, sergeant, lieutenant, staff attorney and police academy instructor. Hillman also has served as an assistant district attorney in both Nueces County and Tyler County. In addition, Hillman was a staff attorney for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he worked as a public defender. Hillman taught criminal justice courses at two other Texas colleges before coming to ETBU. He currently teaches Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure, Police Procedures, Community Policing, Crime Scene Investigations, Critical Incident Management, Legal Aspects of Law Enforcement, and several other criminal justice courses.
Dr. David Splawn earned his Bachelor of Arts in Religion and Philosophy from Wayland Baptist University, a master's. in Intercultural Ministry from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, a master's in Modern and Postmodern British Fiction from the University of East Anglia, and a Doctor of Philosophy in English Literature, Film, and Media Studies from Texas Tech University. Throughout his time at ETBU, Splawn has been involved in the University’s mentoring program and various committees. He teaches courses such as Rhetoric and Composition, Studies in Literature, Introduction to Cinema, and 20th Century British Literature.
John Dement, professor of theatre arts, began his teaching career at Austin Community College in 1995. He previously taught at Tarrant County College, the University of Texas at Arlington and Midwestern State University. Dement earned his Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University, and a Master of Fine Arts from Louisiana State University. Dement previously worked at the Alley Theatre in Houston, Houston and Fort Worth Shakespeare Festival, the Spoleto Festival, and several small theatre companies in the Austin area. Recently, Dement has directed many productions for the ETBU School of Communication and Performing Arts, such as "The Comedy of Errors" and "A Midsummer Night’s Dream."
PTK honors Kilgore College president
Kilgore College President Dr. Brenda Kays has been awarded with Phi Theta Kappa’s Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction, the most prestigious PTK award for community college presidents.
Thirteen recipients were selected from 617 college presidents eligible to receive this award. Recipients were nominated by students on their campus and are only eligible to receive the award once over the course of their career.
The award recognizes college presidents who have shown support of student success initiatives leading to stronger pathways to completion, transfer and employment. It also recognizes college presidents who have taken an active interest in supporting high-achieving students and developing student leaders on campus.
The Shirley B. Gordon Award is named in honor of the late Dr. Shirley B. Gordon, PTK’s longest-serving board of directors chair and a founder and long-time president of Highline Community College in Washington.
“There is no higher honor than to be recognized by one's students. We have such extraordinary students who attend and graduate from KC,” Kays said. “Receiving the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction is an incredible honor, but one that I certainly don't claim alone. Without our faculty and staff's dedication and hard work to foster student success, especially during the uncertainty of the past two pandemic years, this award would not have been possible.”
Kays will be presented the award at the PTK Annual Convention, April 7-9, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center near Denver, Colo.
Sherwood Financial, a financial/ private wealth Advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, earned the 2021 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.
Sherwood Financial was honored with this award because the firm consistently delivers personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0* and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients.
For more information, contact Sherwood Financial at 903-297-9800 or visit the Sherwood Financial at 911 W Loop 281, Suite 113 in Longview