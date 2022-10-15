Hatchery work proceeding
Aviagen North America is moving to the next phase of construction for its 88,000-square-foot facility in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road.
Aviagen is building a chicken hatchery at 2015 Big Oak Boulevard. The company previously received a permit to begin work on the footings and foundations, floor slabs, floor drainage and under floor piping.
The newest permit request for the $24 million project "is for the balance of all work on the project and will include interior metal wall panels, masonry and drywall construction, finishes, piping/plumbing, HVAC/Mechanical/Sprinkler/ and Electrical."
New furniture store
Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to the Longview area.
"We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
Johnson's Furniture will open Nov. 1 at 1215 W. Loop 281, next door to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.
"We like East Texas," Johnson said, adding it's the first time the furniture store has expanded from the Shreveport-Bossier City area, where it has several stores
He credited the store's social media presence, with Facebook promotions and advertisements, for helping to build an audience of some 200,000 followers since its page was established in 2009. People from the Longview area will hop in their trucks, he said, and head to Shreveport to buy furniture. Johnson Furniture also has delivery trucks here three days a week.
"Our main line is Vintage Furniture," Johnson said, describing it as having a "rustic feel," with a distressed look. Stores carry a full line of furniture, including mattresses, sofas sectionals, recliners and beds.
Store hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
Bill Graham with Sperry Commercial Affiliates represented the building's owner and negotiated the lease.
Attorneys open new office
Kristen Ishihara and Chris Parker started their own practice in Longview this month specializing in estate planning and elder law.
The Ishihara and Parker Law Firm is located in a building they purchased at 3000 H.G. Mosley Parkway.
The attorneys previously worked in the Longview office of Ross and Shoalmire, specializing in the same areas of law. The four staff members who worked with them also work at the new office.
"We're glad to provide the same service we have been," Ishihara said, adding that they would continue providing educational seminars in the area.
Braums: Not yet
Braum's tore down a building it owns in Longview, but the move does not mean the company is planning to move forward with a location here in the immediate future.
A company spokeswoman said Braum's decided to demolish the former Casa Ole on Spur 63 next to Kroger "in an effort to clean up the area and get rid of a building that was a public hazard." The company does not have a timeline for building in Longview.
The Oklahoma-based company operates more than 300 of its popular ice cream and dairy stores in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas. The restaurant also sells breakfast, hamburgers and other fare and a variety of grocery items.