Downtown Longview's new Solo Sandwich Co. opened this past week at 300 E. Tyler St.
"The wait is over," a post on the restaurant's website said when it announced the opening.
The menu includes sandwiches such as Turkey Pesto, with turkey, ricotta cheese, spinach and pesto on sour dough bread; Ham'n'Jam, with smoked ham, Meunster cheese and seasonal jam on a croissant loaf; Classic Italian, with salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, Italian dressing and mayonnaise on Italian bread; along with other sandwich options.
Named for South Longview, Solo offers grab-and-go fare. The business is a new venture by people who already are invested in Downtown Longview.
Zahck Israel and Chad Nevils also own Ollie’s Skate Shop at 105 W. Tyler St. Nevils and his wife, Laura, own Books & Barrels, a bookstore and wine store at 206 N. Center St. in downtown Longview. Israel's Longview Cabinet Shop is at 319 E. Cotton St., and he built the cabinetry for the Solo Sandwich Co.
“This is my home — downtown,” Israel said previously.
Solo Sandwich Co. is at the southeast corner of Tyler and Green streets, right around the corner from Cace’s Kitchen and Greenside Beverage Co., and the three businesses are connected by an interior hallway that makes it easy for the businesses to work together.
Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Saturday.
Lakeport pizza pub
Wife and husband team Deb and Lowell McCoy plan to open The Real McCoy's Pizza Pub this summer at 1055 Gardiner Mitchell Parkway, in Lakeport.
The exact opening date hasn't been determined, pending final inspections, Deb McCoy said. She at one time operated a bar and grill, so she's familiar with the restaurant industry. Her husband works in the oilfield. She did too until recently. The restauarnt, she said, will be her baby.
"I love the business of it, the steadiness of it, the people," she said. This will be their first time owning a pizza restaurant
"There's not a pizza place around here," she said. "It will be homemade pizza made as ordered."
They purchased their equipment from a man who was selling his pizza business, and he and his wife also are training them on using the equipment and providing recipes, contacts and other expertise.
The restaurant also will provide famiy entertainment and activities, with professional cornhole tournaments, a volleyball court, live music and games for children, including oversized Connect 4, for instance. Inside and outside covered seating will available, along with a beer barn for diners to walk up and purchase beer and wine, from outside the buiding if they're playing cornhole or sitting outside or from inside the restaurant.
Operating hours are not yet finalized, but McCoy said the restaurant will likely be closed Mondays and Tuesdays with lunch through dinner hours Wednesday-Saturday and lunch hours on Sundays.
Not yet for KPOT
KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot looks like its on the verge of opening at 2802 Tuttle Blvd in Longview. Local franchisee Andy Lu said this past week the restaurant is addressing items found during inspections and is not yet ready to open.
Home sales
The median price for a home that sold in May in Longview was down some from a year ago.
The median price dropped 4.8% to $238,000, compared to a year ago when the median price had climbed 25.2% to $250,000, the Longview Area Association of Realtors reported. Closed sales were down 22% from a year ago to 64, while active listings were up 23% compared with a year ago, to 182.
Nucor layoffs
Nucor Steel, which previously announced it is closing its Longview Steel Mill, notified the Texas Workforce Commission it would lay off 173 employees on Aug. 18.