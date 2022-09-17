Dutch Bros. Coffee has submitted a building permit application to the city of Longview for its first location here.
The permit application for 301 E. Loop 281 says "the building consists of one drive-thru service window and one walk-up service window" with no indoor or outdoor seating. Construction value is listed at $250,000. The location is next door to Murphy gas station at Airline Road.
Dutch Bros. also has said it's planning a second location at 1500 W. Loop 281, where Liberty Baptist Church previously was located.
Dinner at Jack's
Jack's Natural Foods, which has long been a popular spot for lunchtime sandwiches and smoothies, extended its hours this past week into dinnertime. Jack's, at 400 E. Loop 281, is now open for dinner until 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Jack's is an organic and natural grocery store that sells supplements and essential oils. The business is building a new, larger location with improved parking in The Crossing at Main and Main at U.S. 259 and Loop 281 in Longview.
Restaurant closing
Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview will permanently close next month after about 10 years in business in Longview.
“This location will be permanently closing our doors,” a sign on the front door of the business at 3405 N. Fourth St. says. “Our last day of business will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 8 pm. We would like to thank our guests and the town of Longview, TX for a great ride.”
According to News-Journal archives, the business opened on Oct. 22, 2012.
The general manager when the Longview location opened in 2012 said at that time it was the second freestanding Five Guys in the United States.
The Longview closure follows the July 2021 permanent closure of a Five Guys Burgers and Fries on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler
Educator launches business
Vanessa Pipkin launched Lena's Learners this month, at 411 N. Fredonia, Suite 107, in downtown Longview.
Pipkin, who named the business for her mother, Lena Timberlake, now deceased, said she is a former educator who resigned from Longview ISD in 2021 for health reasons. She wasn't ready to leave education, though
"It's reading enrichment instead of tutoring," Pipkin said of the services she will offer, and she will provide more extensive learning opportunities than what students are able to get in school. That will include more in-depth comprehension strategies and work on vocabulary, grammar and composition to help improve writing. Pipkin said when she was a teacher she was recognized in the Teacher Incentive Allotment program that provides monetary rewards for high-performing teachers.
For more information, contact Pipkin at (903) 576-4748